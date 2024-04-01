 How To Claim Car Insurance After An Accident : The Tribune India

How To Claim Car Insurance After An Accident

Car insurance coverage is not only mandatory but also crucial. Poor road conditions and people’s ignorance of basic traffic and road safety laws have increased the number of accidents over the years. However, even comprehensive car insurance is insufficient if you are unsure how to file a claim and the evidence required in the claim procedure. 

We have put together a detailed guide to help you understand the complexities of filing a car insurance claim.

Steps to File a Car Insurance Claim

Follow the below steps to ensure a smooth settlement of your claim.

Step 1: Notify your Insurer

Call your insurance company’s toll-free number as soon as your vehicle is damaged. Provide the support executive with your policy information and explain the problem. Don’t hide anything, as this can lead to claim rejection later on.

Step 2: File an FIR 

Next, file a First Information Report (FIR) at the police station closest to the incident location. Note that a FIR is only required if the cause of damage or loss is collision, theft, riot, vandalism, or fire. It is also important if you are filing a third-party car insurance claim.

However, no FIR is required if there is a tiny scratch or you have left the key in your car.

Step 3: Click Pictures

If possible, click snaps of the damaged car immediately after the incident. Make sure the photographs are clear enough to allow claim executives to identify the physical damage and proceed with your application appropriately.

Not only is it vital to take pictures of your automobile, but if the accident was caused by another vehicle, make sure to click or record the vehicle number stamped on the plate. 

Gather a few witnesses if possible, as they may be necessary in the event of an FIR or a settlement through the tribunal.

Step 4: Survey

After you notify your insurer and provide images, the insurer will assign a surveyor. The surveying officer's responsibility is to determine how much damage your vehicle received and whether the cause of the damage is covered under the policy.

The surveying officer then submits the report to the claim department, and if the claim is accepted, you can take your vehicle to a network garage for cashless repairs.

If there is no garage nearby offering a cashless facility, you can have your vehicle towed to another service centre and submit a reimbursement claim.

Step 5: Submit Documents 

The next step is document submission. Here is the list of mandatory papers.

  • Copy of policy document 
  • Driver’s license 
  • FIR copy related to the incident (applicable in certain cases)
  • Duly filled claim application
  • Original repairs invoice (applicable for reimbursement claims)
  • Copy of your insured car registration certificate
  • Medical receipt if you or other passengers in the insured car sustain damage

What to do in the event of theft?

The claim process for theft-related incidents is slightly different. After informing your insurer and filing an FIR, you must wait for the police to update the status of your stolen vehicle. If they are unable to trace your car, you will be issued a non-traceable certificate. After providing this document to your insurer, you will be paid for the car’s current market value.

Mistakes to Avoid when Filing Claim

Keep the following factors in mind so that you have a hassle-free claim process:

  • Never flee from the scene of an accident. Maintain your composure and follow the necessary steps.
  • Do not delay submitting your claim. Insurers normally have a defined window from the date of the incident. If you do not submit your claim within this timeframe, expect it to be rejected.
  • Never skip the fine print in a policy paper. Also, be aware of the no-claim bonus benefits. If you tend to file claims for minor losses such as dents or scratches, you will lose your NCB. It will also adversely impact your claim history, and you may even be asked to pay a higher premium in the future. 

Conclusion

Claiming car insurance after an accident is crucial for financial security. Understanding

the steps involved, from notifying your insurer to submitting necessary documents, is critical to a successful claim. Don’t forget to follow proper procedures, such as filing an FIR when necessary and documenting the damage. Avoid common mistakes like delaying and making a claim after the stipulated timeframe or ignoring policy details. By being well-informed and proactive, you can navigate the process smoothly and get the necessary coverage.

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

