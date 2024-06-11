 How to Find Out the Best Health Insurance Policy in India? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • How to Find Out the Best Health Insurance Policy in India?

How to Find Out the Best Health Insurance Policy in India?

How to Find Out the Best Health Insurance Policy in India?


Are you planning on getting a health insurance policy? Well, it is a great decision. Even though we feel health insurance policies are an unnecessary added cost to our yearly expenses, it is the best way to keep ourselves financially covered in case we face any health issues or medical emergencies. But how will you understand what is the best health insurance policy for you? If you have the same question, we got you covered. In this article we will discuss how to compare plans step-by-step and the types of policies available.

How to Select the Best Health Insurance Plans?

Follow this guide to get the best health insurance plan out there:

1.     Clarify Your Healthcare Needs

Consider your medical history, healthcare expenses that you can anticipate, and any pre-existing medical conditions you have, and determine the things you may or must need coverage for. For example, among critical illness, outpatient treatment, hospitalisation, or maternity benefits choose one or a couple that you think you would need. 

2.     Select the Right Insurance Provider

Now that you have a solid idea about what you need, you have to choose an insurance company from which you can get the product. Gather information from your relatives, friends, colleagues, and online reviews to find insurers with a good reputation.

3.     Compare Coverage Benefits

Once you have a number of top insurance companies in your sight it is time to compare their coverages. Look for coverages that are completely essential for you or your family. For example, a good plan should include a large sum insured, cashless hospitalisation, pre and post-hospitalisation costs, and so on.

4.     Assess Network Hospitals

Check the network of hospitals for each insurance plan. Ensure your plan has a vast network of hospitals and several of them are easily accessible from your location. This will mean you can quickly access quality treatment without any financial worries.

5.     Understand Premiums and Deductibles

Compare each plan’s premiums and how they fare with the coverage they are providing. Assess how these premiums fit within your budget. Moreover, note down the deductible amount (which you may have to pay before your insurance kicks in) and balance it with the premium to find a comprehensive yet affordable plan.

6.     Get to Know the Claim Settlement Process

During emergencies, you will want nothing but a smooth claim settlement process from your insurer's point. To find out if an insurance company has a straightforward claim settlement process or not take a look at their claim settlement ratio. If it is higher it is indicative of a simple and hassle-free settlement process.

7.     Check Out Additional Features

Now that you have the primary essentials figured out and settled, you should look for additional features. If the premiums and main coverages are the same, a plan that offers useful additional features is the one you should choose.

8.     Go Through the Fine Print

Apart from reading both the inclusion and exclusions of each plan thoroughly, read the terms and conditions, and policy documents of each plan. Understanding the plan completely is crucial to ensure there are no expectations on your part that the company is not liable to fulfil.

9.     Consult an Expert

If you are confused about some parts of this process you should seek professional guidance. Financial advisors or insurance experts are there to offer insights and help you get the best value out of your investment in a policy.

What Types of Health Insurance is Available in India?

Before you purchase health insurance online, take a look at the various types of health insurance available to choose:

1.     Individual Health Insurance Plans

This plan usually offers health coverage for one person, however, some insurers allow policyholders to add their spouse to the policy.

2.     Family Floater Health Insurance Plans

Under this policy, one can insure immediate family members who share the total sum insured.

3.     Senior Citizen Health Insurance Plans

This is a plan dedicated to senior citizens (people above 65 years of age). If you want comprehensive coverage for elderly family members it is a great option.

4.     Critical Illness Health Insurance Plans

With this plan, you can get coverage for expensive treatments for critical illnesses like kidney failure, heart attack, major organ transplants, stroke, cancer, etc.

5.     Top-up Health Insurance Plans

A top-up health plan protects you when your basic plan reaches its limit or you want coverage after a certain expense limit is reached.

6.     Group Health Insurance Plans

With this plan, a group of people can enjoy a fixed sum insured that can be separate or fixed.

The Bottom Line

To secure your and your family’s well-being it is necessary to compare health insurance plans and choose the most suitable one. By assessing network hospitals, coverage benefits, premiums, additional features, claim settlement processes, and considering your unique situation you will be able to choose the best health insurance plan that aligns with your budget and healthcare needs. For more information on the best and affordable health insurance plans check ACKO Insurance.

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Mysterious animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony; video goes viral

2
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ticks off Mandi MP-elect over her remarks on ‘terrorism’

3
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

4
Punjab

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

5
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Noor Malabika Das dies by suicide at her flat in Mumbai

6
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

7
Delhi

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

8
Punjab

Despite drubbing in Lok Sabha polls, Bhagwant Mann says AAP won 3 seats, vote share also increased

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar police crack extortion case, 3 linked to Lakhbir Landa’s group arrested

10
India

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Don't Miss

View All
PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by hours, flayers faint without AC amid heatwave
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

Top News

Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations

Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG exam amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations

A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling of su...

Biggies retain portfolios; Agri for Chouhan, Power goes to Khattar

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...

Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav take charge of respective ministries

Jaishankar back as External Affairs Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge too

Bhupender Yadav and Manohar Lal Khattar also took charge of ...

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

#RegionalJournal: Untold stories from the provinces, everyday

#RegionalJournal: Untold stories from the provinces, everyday


Cities

View All

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

19-yr-old youth drowns in canal

Shaheedi Gurpurb of Guru Arjan Dev observed across Amritsar gurdwaras

2 days after attacking own party over drug abuse, AAP MLA praises Mann

Accomplice of sacrilege accused held

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh to lay 165 km pipeline network for treated water

Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

15K applications for 13K Class XI seats in Chandigarh

Class XII student drowns in reservoir at Raipur Rani

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

Remove defects in petition: SC to AAP

Indian Navy’s Delhi-Leh car rally flaged off

AAP’s Bharti backtracks on getting head tonsured

5,000 traders converge on Talkatora to ‘Thank Modi’

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Government in hurry to conduct bypoll on my seat, says Sheetal Angural

Ex-Mayor congratulates Ravneet Singh Bittu for being part of Modi Cabinet

Latifpura residents burn CM’s effigy

Shiv Sena (UBT) flays terror attack at Reasi

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

High Court dismisses plea to stay acquisition of land

NOTA outnumbers vote share of 36 candidates from Ludhiana LS seat

MC to float tenders for installation of new tube wells in week

Man nabbed for killing auto-rickshaw driver

MP takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest