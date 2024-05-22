 How to Get a PUC Certificate in India? : The Tribune India

How to Get a PUC Certificate in India?

How to Get a PUC Certificate in India?


Vehicles in India significantly contribute to air pollution and global warming. To deal with this environmental concern, the Government of India has made it compulsory for all vehicle owners to have a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUC). If you fail to have a valid PUC, you may pay hefty fines. So, in the section below, let’s highlight the importance of the PUC certificate and all about it.

What is Pollution Under Certificate?

A Pollution Under Control Certificate, also known as a PUCC, is a legal document that confirms that your vehicle's emission level is within permissible standards. This certificate is issued by the emission testing centres that are located all over the country. At these centres, the vehicle is tested and accordingly the Pollution Under Control Certificate is issued out.

Here are some of the information that you can find in a Pollution Under Certificate:

  • Registration number of the vehicle
  • Emission test date
  • PUC expiry date
  • Serial number of PUC certificate

Now, when it comes to PUC, you should also be aware of how to check PUC along with its importance which will be highlighted in the section below.

What is the Test Procedure for Giving PUCC?

The emission test procedure for issuing a PUC certificate entails the following steps:

  • Take your vehicle to the emission test centre
  • The operator at the test centre will insert a device in the vehicle’s exhaust pipe
  • You will have to turn on the vehicle to check the emission
  • The emission readings will be displayed on the screen
  • Based on the reading, the PUC certificate will be issued out by the operator
  • Then, you need to pay the requisite fees to get the PUCC

How to Get PUCC with Parivahan?

To get a Pollution Under Check Control Certificate with Parivahan, here is what you need to do:

  • Go to the official website of Parivahan
  • Scroll down to ‘other product & services’ and click on ‘PUCC’
  • Then, you will be redirected to a page where you need to select ‘PUC certificate’ on the right hand side
  • You will then have to enter the vehicle registration number, and chassis number, along with the captcha
  • Next, click on ‘PUC details’
  • Then, you will be able to download the PUCC details and even download it for future reference

You can also check the PUCC expiry date on the Parivahan website. Moreover, if you are checking vehicle owner details by number plate, then also the RC will help you fetch details of the vehicle’s PUCC.

Validity of PUC Certificate

Like all other vehicle-related documents, the Pollution Under Control Certificate also comes with an expiry date. For new vehicles, the PUC certificate is issued by the dealer itself, and the validity in that case is generally 1 year. After this one year, the PUC needs to be renewed by the vehicle owner. Moreover, a vehicle over 5 years old has a validity period of 6 months only. Thus, depending on the expiry date, you must renew the PUC certificate on time. This is important because if you are found riding a vehicle without a valid Pollution Under Control Check Certificate, then you may end up paying heavy fines for violating the Motor Laws. The fine for not having a valid PUC certificate can go up to Rs. 10,000.

How to Find PUC Test Centres?

In order to find RTO approved PUC test centres, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

  • Click on the official website of Parivahan
  • Select ‘PUC tab’ and then you will be taken to a new webpage where you need to click on ‘PUC centre list’
  • Next, select the ‘state and office’ from the available drop down menu and you will be able to find RTO approved PUC test centres

Conclusion

Thus, to legally drive on Indian roads, you need to take your vehicle to the nearest PUC test centre and collect the PUCC. You need to regularly monitor the emission levels so that in case the level exceeds, you are able to take an immediate action.

 

