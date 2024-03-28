 How to Get More Followers on Instagram : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

How to Get More Followers on Instagram

How to Get More Followers on Instagram


Becoming a popular Instagrammer is a fierce battle in which only the best and most prepared succeed. If you’re starting, it isn’t too late to reach that level of success. New users increase their followers daily through engaging, creative, and informative content.

If you want to know how to get more followers on Instagram, the app provides users with a wide array of tools to create free or paid strategies. Here are some of the most popular ones for you to check out.

How to Get More Followers on Instagram With Free Strategies

If you want to create an Instagram account that reaches millions of users worldwide, you can create effective strategies that don’t require an investment. However, these approaches require research, consistency, and using Instagram’s tools.

#1 – Research Your Content Niche

Other Instagrammers probably already populate the niche you choose for your Instagram account. In this case, don’t be afraid to research your competition and see the kind of content they upload. Checking your competitors’ feeds can also help you find the type of content that produces the best results. While some post photographs, others do better with Reels and videos.

If your content is closely related, follow them and interact with their accounts. Check the comments section of their posts to see what their followers think, the kind of content they ask for, and what they like the most.

#2 – Use Hashtags and Geo-Tagging

Hashtags and geo-tagging are two free tools that Instagram provides to increase the reach of their users’ posts. The best part of these tools is that they are accessible and easy to use.

Hashtags are accounts created by the app based on interests and hobbies. They can be followed like any other user. Whenever you add a hashtag to your post, it will show up on its followers’ accounts. Additionally, Instagram’s algorithm will show your post to users who have shown interest or used the same hashtag in the past.

Along the same lines, geo-tagging is an excellent tool for engaging with users from a specific location. When tagging your location on a post, you can choose between cities or popular places in town. Occasionally, restaurants and bars give Instagram influencers free passes in exchange for publicity. Don’t forget about them in your search for sponsors.

#3 – Create a Schedule

If you want your Instagram account to grow continuously, you must be consistent with the quality and frequency of your posts. If you leave your account unattended for long periods, your followers will eventually lose interest. Whether you buy Instagram followers or get them organically, keeping them hooked with your account is entirely up to you.

To create an effective schedule, you can review Instagram Insights and find all there’s to know about your followers. This free Instagram tool keeps track of your account and your followers’ activities, including the days and times they visit the app the most. Capitalize on that information and create a schedule.

#4 – Engage With Your Audience

To maintain your Instagram account’s success, you’ll need to engage with your audience regularly. This isn’t limited to creating new content for them. You’ll also have to take time to read and answer their inquiries. Here are some of the best practices to create engagement:

  • Check and answer comments. Whenever you upload a post, visit the comments section and check what your audience has to say. Don’t be shy about participating, whether it’s answering questions or simply liking the comments to show appreciation.
  • Follow your followers back. Check your followers list and follow some of them back. Choose the ones who post regularly and have many followers, as they will likely boost the reach of your posts. Additionally, you can comment on and like their posts.
  • Share user-generated content. Whenever a follower tags you on a post or Story, don’t hesitate to share it on your feed. This will show your followers your appreciation and encourage others to do the same.

Best Paid Strategies

If you’re anxious to increase your Instagram followers, you can take a shortcut and invest money. Paid strategies have better results than free ones because you’ll reach a broader audience faster. Here’s how to get more Instagram followers through paid strategies.

#1 – Buy Instagram Followers

Getting a head start buying Instagram followers is one of the best-paid strategies. Whenever potential followers visit your profile, they’ll see many people already interested in your content and will feel encouraged to follow you.

#2 – Create an Instagram Campaign

Instagram campaigns are popular among brands that use them to promote their products. However, you can create a campaign to promote your account without selling anything. An ad campaign is a fast and easy way to reach a broader audience at a reasonable fee.

When creating an ad campaign, be sure to choose your post wisely. You can create a post specially for your campaign or use one from your feed with good results. Either way, make sure to choose one that best reflects the kind of content you’ll upload to your account.

#3 – Pay Influencers for Collaboration

Getting an influencer to collaborate with you for free will be hard if you’re just starting. Lucky for you, many influencers are willing to share content from other accounts or create collaborations for the right price. When picking popular Instagrammers, ensure their content is closely related to yours and that you have the same audience. This is imperative for gaining new followers through paid collaborations.

#4 – Organize Giveaways

Creating giveaways on your Instagram account could be free if you get a sponsor who gives you free products. If you haven’t reached that point, you can buy attractive prizes for your followers. If you’re wondering how to get more followers on Instagram through giveaways, it’s all about the terms and conditions. Ask your followers to tag a friend in the comment section as a way to participate, and your reach will automatically multiply.

Strategize for Your Success

Getting millions of followers on Instagram isn’t something that will happen overnight. In order to succeed, the first thing you’ll have to do is create a plan.

When it comes to strategizing for Instagram, you can choose between free and paid strategies. While both will favorably boost your account, you’ll see faster results using paid strategies.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

2
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

3
India

‘Do not have money to contest Lok Sabha election’, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Central University professor arrested for raping student

5
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya targets BJP’s Kangana Ranaut by comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol

6
Punjab

3 Punjab AAP MLAs claim they were offered money to join BJP

7
Punjab

‘Experimenting afresh’: AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku on joining BJP

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl

9
Punjab

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

10
India

Forget FASTag, govt to roll out satellite collection

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

In his submissions, Kejriwal said, ‘I am named by 4 witnesse...

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

The bench refuses to comment on merits of the issue, saying ...

US makes another remark on Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

We encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes, s...

Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 other lawyers write to CJI Chandrachud over attempts to undermine judiciary’s integrity

Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 lawyers who write to CJI Chandrachud over 'attempts to undermine' judiciary’s integrity

The lawyers accuse vested interest group of employing pressu...

Explainer: Why BJP is flying solo in Punjab and Odisha

Explainer: Why BJP is flying solo in Punjab and Odisha

A multi-cornered contest is always advantageous for BJP; it ...


Cities

View All

Wheat procurement to begin from April 1

Wheat procurement to begin from April 1

Mobile apps for differently-abled, elderly voters launched in Amritsar district

Police launch drive to nab drug lord’s sibling in heroin seizure case

Commuters bear the brunt as streetlights on Mall Road fail to light up at night

Gang selling fake cement busted

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Chandigarh: Pawan Kumar Bansal, HS Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Chandigarh: Issues ‘ignored’, biz community wants parties to field local faces

Chandigarh civic body eyes advertisement space on bus queue shelters

Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 23.46L at Luxembourg auction

Chandigarh residents irked over dug-up roads

Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

Arvind Kejriwal not keeping well, being ‘harassed a lot’, claims wife

BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

Day Sushil Kumar Rinku leaves AAP, 3 MLAs flag ‘Rs 20 crore offer’ from BJP

If allotted ticket, it’ll be 3 polls from 3 parties in 3 years for Sushil Rinku

Sushil Rinku a turncoat, says Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

Lok Sabha elections: Auxiliary polling stations to be set up for facilitating electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amid political speculation, AAP Lok Sabha candidate yet to be announced

Take strict measures to ensure safety of residents: Ludhiana CP to cops

Man held on sexual harassment, abetment charges

After 32 years, a BJP candidate to contest Patiala Lok Sabha poll

After 32 years, a BJP candidate to contest Patiala Lok Sabha poll

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Discussion on Maharaja Agrasen held

Property dispute turns gory, man ‘kills’ brother

Hard work key to success, says Justice Gurbir Singh