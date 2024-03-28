Becoming a popular Instagrammer is a fierce battle in which only the best and most prepared succeed. If you’re starting, it isn’t too late to reach that level of success. New users increase their followers daily through engaging, creative, and informative content.

If you want to know how to get more followers on Instagram, the app provides users with a wide array of tools to create free or paid strategies. Here are some of the most popular ones for you to check out.

How to Get More Followers on Instagram With Free Strategies

If you want to create an Instagram account that reaches millions of users worldwide, you can create effective strategies that don’t require an investment. However, these approaches require research, consistency, and using Instagram’s tools.

#1 – Research Your Content Niche

Other Instagrammers probably already populate the niche you choose for your Instagram account. In this case, don’t be afraid to research your competition and see the kind of content they upload. Checking your competitors’ feeds can also help you find the type of content that produces the best results. While some post photographs, others do better with Reels and videos.

If your content is closely related, follow them and interact with their accounts. Check the comments section of their posts to see what their followers think, the kind of content they ask for, and what they like the most.

#2 – Use Hashtags and Geo-Tagging

Hashtags and geo-tagging are two free tools that Instagram provides to increase the reach of their users’ posts. The best part of these tools is that they are accessible and easy to use.

Hashtags are accounts created by the app based on interests and hobbies. They can be followed like any other user. Whenever you add a hashtag to your post, it will show up on its followers’ accounts. Additionally, Instagram’s algorithm will show your post to users who have shown interest or used the same hashtag in the past.

Along the same lines, geo-tagging is an excellent tool for engaging with users from a specific location. When tagging your location on a post, you can choose between cities or popular places in town. Occasionally, restaurants and bars give Instagram influencers free passes in exchange for publicity. Don’t forget about them in your search for sponsors.

#3 – Create a Schedule

If you want your Instagram account to grow continuously, you must be consistent with the quality and frequency of your posts. If you leave your account unattended for long periods, your followers will eventually lose interest. Whether you buy Instagram followers or get them organically, keeping them hooked with your account is entirely up to you.

To create an effective schedule, you can review Instagram Insights and find all there’s to know about your followers. This free Instagram tool keeps track of your account and your followers’ activities, including the days and times they visit the app the most. Capitalize on that information and create a schedule.

#4 – Engage With Your Audience

To maintain your Instagram account’s success, you’ll need to engage with your audience regularly. This isn’t limited to creating new content for them. You’ll also have to take time to read and answer their inquiries. Here are some of the best practices to create engagement:

Check and answer comments. Whenever you upload a post, visit the comments section and check what your audience has to say. Don’t be shy about participating, whether it’s answering questions or simply liking the comments to show appreciation.

Follow your followers back. Check your followers list and follow some of them back. Choose the ones who post regularly and have many followers, as they will likely boost the reach of your posts. Additionally, you can comment on and like their posts.

Share user-generated content. Whenever a follower tags you on a post or Story, don’t hesitate to share it on your feed. This will show your followers your appreciation and encourage others to do the same.

Best Paid Strategies

If you’re anxious to increase your Instagram followers, you can take a shortcut and invest money. Paid strategies have better results than free ones because you’ll reach a broader audience faster. Here’s how to get more Instagram followers through paid strategies.

#1 – Buy Instagram Followers

Getting a head start buying Instagram followers is one of the best-paid strategies. Whenever potential followers visit your profile, they’ll see many people already interested in your content and will feel encouraged to follow you.

#2 – Create an Instagram Campaign

Instagram campaigns are popular among brands that use them to promote their products. However, you can create a campaign to promote your account without selling anything. An ad campaign is a fast and easy way to reach a broader audience at a reasonable fee.

When creating an ad campaign, be sure to choose your post wisely. You can create a post specially for your campaign or use one from your feed with good results. Either way, make sure to choose one that best reflects the kind of content you’ll upload to your account.

#3 – Pay Influencers for Collaboration

Getting an influencer to collaborate with you for free will be hard if you’re just starting. Lucky for you, many influencers are willing to share content from other accounts or create collaborations for the right price. When picking popular Instagrammers, ensure their content is closely related to yours and that you have the same audience. This is imperative for gaining new followers through paid collaborations.

#4 – Organize Giveaways

Creating giveaways on your Instagram account could be free if you get a sponsor who gives you free products. If you haven’t reached that point, you can buy attractive prizes for your followers. If you’re wondering how to get more followers on Instagram through giveaways, it’s all about the terms and conditions. Ask your followers to tag a friend in the comment section as a way to participate, and your reach will automatically multiply.

Strategize for Your Success

Getting millions of followers on Instagram isn’t something that will happen overnight. In order to succeed, the first thing you’ll have to do is create a plan.

When it comes to strategizing for Instagram, you can choose between free and paid strategies. While both will favorably boost your account, you’ll see faster results using paid strategies.

