With almost 1.8 billion users worldwide, TikTok has undoubtedly become one of the most popular social platforms. While many users go to the app just for entertainment, with no intention of creating videos to upload, others want to be seen, followed, and liked. If you are in the second group, you must know that becoming popular on TikTok isn’t easy. If you want to succeed on TikTok, there are a few things you’ll have to do systematically and consistently.

Lucky for those up for the challenge, TikTok offers many free valuable tools to help you achieve your goals. Paid alternatives, such as buying TikTok followers, are also available for those willing to invest. Whatever path you choose, you must be ready to put in the time and effort.

For those wondering how to get more followers on TikTok, here are the top 5 strategies you can use.

#1 – Explore Different Kinds of Content

While many people go to TikTok looking for entertaining videos, that’s not the only kind of content you can upload on the app. Remember to explore all the alternatives when deciding which niche you’ll focus on. Here are some content ideas for TikTok.

Informational. It is trendy among users who don’t have time to watch TV or read a magazine. You can focus your TikTok videos on sharing the latest news on entertainment, politics, sports, and more. If you are a reliable source, you’ll get many followers organically.

Tutorials. TikTok is an excellent source to learn how to do new things. From recipes to life hacks, you can use your TikTok account to teach your audience different skills.

Entertainment. This is the most common kind of content you’ll find on TikTok and one of the most popular. If you know how to sing, dance, paint, or do magic tricks, you can entertain your audience by showing off your passion.

Reviews. If you are an avid reader or like to watch movies and TV series, you can create videos giving reviews. These videos mainly include a summary, without spoilers, and the user’s general appreciation of the media.

Comedy. Videos intended to make people laugh are also some of TikTok’s most popular categories, so it’s no surprise that this is often the route many would-be TikTok stars choose.

Educational. TikTok users have come across videos about learning a foreign language or other subjects. There are many things you can learn following the right person on TikTok.

Movie clips. You can focus your content on making short videos of movie and series scenes. One of the advantages of these videos is that they are easy and fast to create. You can become a hit by helping people relive those unforgettable movie scenes.

#2 – Check Out Your Competitors

If you want to know how to get more followers on TikTok, look at what the competitors in your niche are doing. It will give you a better idea of what works and help you strategize accordingly.

Uploading videos you want to become a viral success is pretty much hit-and-miss – especially at first. Guess wrong, and you may see your potential followers lose interest in a video or two. So, before you even start creating content, you can take some of the guesswork out of which type of content to upload. Investigate what kinds of videos are more relevant and yield the best results.

#3 – Use TikTok Tools

TikTok is an app that seemingly has it all. Most of the time, everything you need to create a fantastic video will be right there for you to use, with no need to look for complementary apps. Moreover, some tools help you increase the reach of your content. Here are the most popular tools you can use and how to use them to get more followers.

Music. Adding a popular song to your videos can captivate your audience. The best part of adding music to your videos is that you can use the same song on multiple videos without causing a negative impact.

Filters. TikTok has an extensive library of filters you can explore before creating content. While some are meant for funny videos, others will help enhance the quality of your content with little to no effort.

Closed captions. If you decide to create tutorials or educational videos, adding closed captions will make them more approachable for your audience. While this can be added automatically, it’s advisable to take a few moments to check that they are correct.

Hashtags. Using hashtags on video copy is the best way to increase the reach of your content using TikTok’s algorithm. The app will show your videos to users who have shown previous interest in the same hashtag.

#4 – Use Paid Strategies

While you can become famous on TikTok organically, you can always take a shortcut and invest money to improve your results. Here’s how to get more followers on TikTok through paid strategies.

Buy TikTok followers. If you want to see your TikTok follower numbers rise quickly, buying followers is the way to go. This way, you can create videos for an already established audience.

Paid advertisement. To increase the reach of your videos, you can use TikTok to create an advertising campaign. Rest assured, you don’t need to be an expert to create a successful campaign. Just choose a video that best reflects the content you upload to your account and define your audience. TikTok will automatically show your video to thousands of potential followers.

#5 – Monitor Your Progress

Once you’ve started uploading content and your follower numbers increase, you must monitor your progress closely. Check your feed for videos with better results and create similar ones to keep growing. You can also use TikTok analytics to get more details about your audience, such as age range, nationality, and gender. More importantly, you’ll see when your followers visit the app so you can create a content schedule accordingly.

Strategize and Increase Your TikTok Followers Number

If you were wondering how to get more followers on TikTok, now you know the top five strategies you can use. Buying followers on TikTok is certainly an option if you find the idea of starting from scratch discouraging. However, if you choose the organic path, TikTok will provide you with all the necessary tools. Whatever path you choose, remember that consistency is the most important thing on TikTok.

