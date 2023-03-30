 How to make the best use of a SIP Calculator? : The Tribune India

How to make the best use of a SIP Calculator?

How to make the best use of a SIP Calculator?


Introduction

There is a lot of confusion when it comes to investing, and choosing the right investments which yield results can be tricky, but a SIP calculator can simplify the process. SIP stands for ‘Systematic Investment Plan’ and is primarily used to calculate your expected returns from a specific investment that you make. It takes into consideration numerous factors like your initial investment, expected period of investment, and rate of return to give you an estimate of how much money you will make from the investment.

Using a SIP return calculator is simple. All you have to do is feed in the investment information into the calculator, then press ‘calculate’. The calculator then takes all the information it needs into account and provides you with an estimated value of the investment. It also allows you to compare different scenarios and investments in order to determine which one will bring you the greatest returns.

The best part about using a SIP calculator is that it helps take away some of the guesswork associated with investing. Providing an estimated return on your investments, gives you a clearer idea of what to expect without having to go through a lot of complex calculations yourself in an error-free manner. So if you’re looking for an easier way to invest, then it’s definitely worth trying out a SIP calculator.

Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your SIP Calculator

By using a SIP Calculator, you can take your investment decisions wisely. Here are a few tips that help you get the best out of this tool:

  • Set Your Goals

 The first step to take into account is to set your goals. Evaluate what kind of return you would like to get from your investments, and then use the SIP Calculator to see how much money you need to invest and for how long you need to invest in order to reach those desired goals.

  • Consider Risk Level

Another important consideration when it comes to investing is risk level. A lower-risk investment will generally have lower returns than a higher-risk one, but the fact is that there's no guarantee in investing even with a lower risk level, as you stand a chance to still lose money. That's why it's important to determine the right balance between risk and return for your personal goals.

 

  • Research Different Options

 

You also want to research different investment options before you choose one, compare different investment options, and use the SIP Calculator to figure out which option will give you the best returns over time.

Conclusion

You can determine the best SIP plans that fit your financial goals and situation by taking full advantage of the SIP Calculator, as it automatically calculates the returns by calculating your desired input.

To get the maximum out of your investments, it is advisable to check the SIP Calculator on a regular basis to monitor the performance of your investments. By doing this, you can ensure that you are getting the most out of your SIP investments.

Using a SIP Calculator to its fullest potential is a great way to help you make sure you are getting the most out of your SIP investments. With its use, you can be prepared and informed and make smarter financial decisions.

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh is now separated from close aide Papalpreet, who masterminded his escape

2
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

3
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

4
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

5
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

6
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

7
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

8
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

9
Editorials

Trump’s indictment

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot

Sanjay Raut gets death threat from Bishnoi gang to be eliminated like Sidhu Moosewala

Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested

Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands