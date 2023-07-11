 How to Use TradingView Charts for Free? : The Tribune India

TradingView offers an invaluable resource to individuals looking to get the most out of financial markets. It can help traders to improve their skills and performance by providing the required knowledge online stock trading and achieve better returns.

How TradingView Helps Traders

Whether it is about experienced traders or those just stepping foot into the trading arena, TradingView can be a helpful platform for all.

TradingView provides its users with a wide array of services, including powerful charting, research, and discussion tools. Its advanced charting facility enables them to analyse and trade efficiently. Traditionally, TradingView serves as a web-based social network, fostering global interaction and the exchange of trading ideas and strategies.

TradingView Free and Subscription-based Plan for Traders

Traders can choose a plan as per their requirements.

Basic Free Plan

TradingView free version is a Basic Plan. The free version allows traders to access all basic functionalities. It includes charting tools, technical indicators and studies to apply to your charts, and the ability to save and share your charts.

If you want to use the basic functionalities, you can sign up for a free TradingView account. Traders should note that the free version has some limitations compared to the paid plans. You can upgrade to subscription-based paid plans for advanced features, real-time data, or additional data sources for specific exchanges.

Subscription-based Plan

There is a paid version of TradingView for additional features. The paid plan is ad-free. Traders can shortlist stocks, view charts, and perform technical analysis. The paid version supports more time-frames and technical indicators and allows traders to access more functionalities compared to TradingView Free.

It may excite you that there is a way to access TradingView Subscription-based Plans at no costs. Read on to know more.

How to Get TradingView Subscription at Zero Cost

Traders can use TradingView free charts  with Dhan only on tv.dhan.co. Dhan's deep integration with TradingView gives you access to awesome charting features, drawing tools and more! However if you want to access premium features of TradingView using Dhan as your stock broker, you can connect  to TradingView. Please note: Accessing features depends on your subscription plan on TradingView. Dhan helps you to place orders and execute trades lightning-fast from TradingView.

Image Source : freepik.com

Dhan demat account holders just need to log in to tv.dhan.co using their Dhan account credentials.

  • Click on Lightning Fast Investing Experience.
  • Enter your Dhan account-linked mobile number.
  • Enter the set password and click on the login button.
  • The user needs to verify the OTP (one-time password) received on the Dhan account-linked mobile number.

Congratulations! Now you have a subscription to TradingView without spending even a rupee from your pocket. Make informed decisions for online stock trading using its powerful charting capabilities.

Dhan Account

Traders should know that the Dhan demat account is offered without opening charges, annual maintenance charges (AMC) and platform fees. Dhan users need not pay any charges to open a demat account and access TradingView Free on tv.dhan.co. Enjoy the Dhan platform and TradingView services without hidden charges.

Conclusion

 

Traders can use the TradingView services to trade efficiently for free. Just open a free demat account with Dhan and get deep insight into the financial markets using TradingView technical analysis and charting tools. Download the Dhan App now and enjoy a cost demat account along with the invaluable TradingView services.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

