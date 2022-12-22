 Illuminate your favorite corner with FLORO, a futuristic range of neon signs launched by Neon Attack! : The Tribune India

Illuminate your favorite corner with FLORO, a futuristic range of neon signs launched by Neon Attack!

With the increasing technological advances in the overall market scenario, new, innovative, and futuristic products emerge. The latest trend of installing neon signage has captured the home décor market with a blast. Every interior designer wants to include a neon sign on the walls of the living room, studio, or bedroom to make it look aesthetic and elegant at the same time.

 

The future of home décor is here to enhance itself with cutting-edge technology. Futuristic neon signs launched by Neon Attack are known as "Floro signs" This new technology of color changing lights with customization is one-of-its-kind in the world. The intelligent technology of 1 million colors and 200+ flow modes to the customized neon signs in India is creating a new revolution. Their follower base of 130K+ on Instagram in just 2 years is highly commendable. They are among the top 1% of websites that were launched worldwide.

 

Indeed, a revolutionary product launched by Hyderabad-based company Neon Attack the founders are here to make a difference in the industry. The Kedia brothers are the proud owners of Neon Attack, who started this bootstrap company in 2020 amidst the pandemic situation when the entire world was at home trying to survive the difficult times. The brand's unique proposition is that all its products are entirely manufactured and constructed in India, empowering the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

 

The founders of Neon Attack, Hardik and Kartik Kedia, are this youthful brother duo who has taken the décor market by storm. With their stylish products and services, they have capitalized on the situation and are striving to progress. Being one of the young entrepreneurs aged 26 and 24 made a massive difference in the market in just a span of 2 years. Launching a brand, a new technologically advanced product range, numerous celebrity engagements, and much more.

 

Neon Attack has served 18,000+ satisfied customers with 150+ social media influencers. Floro is a comprehensive color changeable neon signs product range that can be controlled from an iOS or Android smartphone application. It comes along with various features and customizable options. With a one-year warranty, worldwide delivery services, top-notch engineering, superior materials, and many other features are provided by Neon Attack. 

With a whopping 4.8 customer ratings, Neon Attack has created a historic moment with its smart neon sign products. Several celebrities and social media influencers such as Gauahar Khan, Alaya F, UnnatiMalharkar, Sanket Mehta, Anushka Sen, Darshan Raval, Kritika Khurana, Awez Darbar, Miesha Iyer, Mrunal Panchal, etc. have been a part of their esteemed clientele. Neon Attack aims to glamorize the world with LED neon signs and "Glow with the Flow." They are successfully advancing in the right direction of achievement by launching their website in the USA in January 2023.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

