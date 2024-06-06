Important Tips to Follow for Getting Bajaj Pay FASTag via UPI

Complying with the latest norms and regulations, Bajaj Finserv has introduced the Bajaj Pay FASTag, which lets you link your FASTag to your Bajaj Pay Wallet. This allows you to get FASTag seamlessly recharges and enjoy hassle-free commutes. With this FASTag, you no longer have to queue at toll plazas or carry cash to pay toll charges.

What is FASTag

An Electronic Toll Collection program initiated by the National Highway Authority of India, FASTag is a new-age solution that eases the toll payment process. Once you purchase the Bajaj Pay FASTag, you will receive a FASTag sticker—a device that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to make toll payments. FASTag is typically attached to your vehicle’s windscreen so that the amount gets deducted directly from your Bajaj Pay Wallet when you pass a toll plaza.

Besides convenience, this process offers several benefits, such as savings on fuel and time, as you will not have to stop at toll plazas.

How does it work

The FASTag is attached to your vehicle’s windscreen and is used to make toll payments directly from your Bajaj Pay Wallet. As your vehicle nears the toll plaza, the scanner placed at the plaza identifies your tag and deducts tax from the linked e-wallet. Thus, you will not have to stop for any toll payments, and you can get FASTag recharge or top-up to maintain adequate balance as and when required.

How to get Bajaj Pay FASTag

Download and install the Bajaj Finserv App.

Register, log in, and head to the Bajaj Pay Wallet section.

Enter the required details, including your vehicle registration number, delivery address, and vehicle details.

Provide the make and model of your vehicle. If the details are not updated automatically, upload a copy of the Registration Certification (RC).

Accept the terms of use and click ‘Buy Now’.

Select your preferred payment method and make the payment.

Once your order is placed successfully, the FASTag will be delivered to your address within seven days.

Maintaining FASTag balance

The Bajaj Pay FASTag is valid for five years. Once you purchase a FASTag for your vehicle, it cannot be transferred to another car or vehicle. Moreover, if you do not maintain adequate balance, the FASTag may get blacklisted at the toll plaza. If the FASTag balance is insufficient, you can get a FASTag recharge or top-up through the Bajaj Pay Wallet. You can also top-up FASTag from a different issuer using the Bajaj Pay UPI.

How to recharge your Bajaj Pay FASTag using Bajaj Pay Wallet

Download and install the Bajaj Finserv App.

Register, log in, and click on ‘Bajaj Pay’.

Select Bajaj Pay Wallet.

If you have not registered for Bajaj Pay Wallet, click ‘Set up Wallet’ and self-declare the details to create a Min KYC Wallet.

Click on ‘Go to Bajaj Pay Wallet’, tap on the banner, provide the required details for the self-declaration form, and upload your selfie for verification.

Complete the KYC process through DigiLocker, select the KYC documents, and click ‘Confirm’ on the KYC verification page to create your Bajaj Pay Wallet.

Tap on ‘Add Money’, enter the amount, and tap ‘Proceed to Payment’.

Add the required amount for FASTag recharge using your credit card, debit card, UPI ID, or net banking.

Enter the one-time password to authenticate the transaction, and the amount will reflect in your Bajaj Pay Wallet.

How to recharge your FASTag from a different issuer via Bajaj Pay UPI

Download and install the Bajaj Finserv App.

Register, log in, and go to the ‘Bajaj Pay’ section on the home screen.

If you have not created your UPI ID, enter the mobile number registered with your bank account.

Bajaj Pay UPI will send an SMS to verify the number.

You will be prompted to link your bank account after verification.

Select your bank from the available options, and Bajaj Pay UPI will automatically fetch your account details.

Choose a UPI PIN, which you can use to authorise transactions.

Tap ‘Pay Now’ and enter the UPI ID generated by the issuer and linked to the vehicle registration number.

Follow the instructions for FASTag UPI recharge and finish the process.

Tips to follow while recharging FASTag via UPI

Here are some important tips to follow when recharging FASTag through UPI.

Choose a trusted UPI app : You must use a trusted UPI app, such as your bank’s official app or the Bajaj Pay UPI.

: You must use a trusted UPI app, such as your bank’s official app or the Bajaj Pay UPI. Maintain sufficient balance : Ensure the linked UPI account has an adequate balance to cover the recharge amount.

: Ensure the linked UPI account has an adequate balance to cover the recharge amount. Double-check details : To avoid errors, check your FASTag account details, including the FASTag ID and vehicle number, during the FASTag recharge process.

: To avoid errors, check your FASTag account details, including the FASTag ID and vehicle number, during the FASTag recharge process. Select the correct option : Once you open the Bajaj Pay UPI app (or any other trusted application), select the ‘FASTag recharge’ option.

: Once you open the Bajaj Pay UPI app (or any other trusted application), select the ‘FASTag recharge’ option. Check the recharge amount : Ensure you enter the correct amount to avoid overcharging and recharging with insufficient amounts.

: Ensure you enter the correct amount to avoid overcharging and recharging with insufficient amounts. Check your network connectivity : Before initiating the process, you must ensure you have a stable internet connection to avoid interruptions during the transaction.

: Before initiating the process, you must ensure you have a stable internet connection to avoid interruptions during the transaction. Verify payment details: Double-check the bank account linked to UPI, the FASTag account number, and the recharge amount before confirming the payment.

Double-check the bank account linked to UPI, the FASTag account number, and the recharge amount before confirming the payment. Enter the UPI PIN discreetly : To ensure that your UPI PIN is not seen by anyone, enter it discreetly.

: To ensure that your UPI PIN is not seen by anyone, enter it discreetly. Transaction reference : Once the FASTag recharge is successfully completed, save the transaction details or take a screenshot for future reference.

: Once the FASTag recharge is successfully completed, save the transaction details or take a screenshot for future reference. Check your FASTag balance: Confirm that the recharge was successful by checking the Bajaj pay FASTag balance after the transaction.

If you travel frequently by road, you can opt for a Bajaj Pay FASTag to make hassle-free toll payments. This helps you save time and fuel and avoid long queues at the toll plaza.

