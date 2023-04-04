 In Search Of An Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) Alternative? Check Out The Collateral Network (COLT) Presale : The Tribune India

For the best long-term returns, seasoned investors know to invest early in companies with exceptional growth potential and strong foundations. Investors have thus taken note of Collateral Network (COLT), the world’s first challenger lender currently in stage 1 of its presale that experts anticipate could see a 3500% price increase in the following months. And while Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are the tokens to keep on your radar, our analysts believe this presale star could bring you 35x the profit. Keep reading and find out why.

Ethereum (ETH)

On April 12th, the long-awaited Shanghai and Capella (Shapella) enhancements for Ethereum (ETH) will be made available on the mainnet, enabling holders of Ethereum (ETH) to withdraw their tokens. 

However, the Ethereum (ETH) token has not reacted positively to this news as it now trades for $1,805.32, down in the past 24 hours. Moreover, the trading volume for Ethereum (EHT) decreased in that same time and now sits at $7,547,440,594. 

Looking on the bright side, the technical analysis for Ethereum (ETH) displays a good situation for the token, with all moving averages and technical indicators showing green. With the upcoming Shapella updates, Ethereum (ETH) could see short-term price gains, while bullish analysts predict Ethereum (ETH) may reach $2,095.42 within Q4 of 2023.

Solana (SOL) 

Last week, the Solana (SOL) network lost a popular NFT project to Polygon (MATIC) as the y00ts company began its migration. DeGods will likewise leave Solana (SOL) and switch to Ethereum (ETH) soon. 

At this moment, Solana (SOL) is struggling with a trading price of $20.40, a fall overnight. In addition, the technical analysis for Solana (SOL) also paints a negative picture of the token's future, with all technical indicators showing sell signals. 

The trading volume for Solana (SOL) has also been dropping as it currently stands at $300,163,448, down overnight. Experts remain bullish for Solana (SOL) as they see it rising to $24.74 by December 2023. However, this Solana (SOL) price can be achieved only if bulls can take control of the token once more. 

Collateral Network (COLT)  

The decentralized peer-to-peer lending platform called Collateral Network (COLT) enables anyone to take out loans against their tangible assets, like expensive vehicles, fine wines and more. 

Borrowers may access the liquidity locked up in these physical assets by bringing these tangible assets to Collateral Network (COLT) to be held in their vault as collateral, where an NFT is minted and 1:1 backed by the borrower's asset. The Collateral Network (COLT) community will then be able to become fractional lenders by acquiring portions of the NFT once it has been fractionalized, financing the loan and earning a weekly predetermined interest rate in the end. 

But what if a borrower defaults on their loan repayment to the lenders? Collateral Network (COLT) will place the asset on its private auction site for distressed assets, enabling COLT holders to purchase them below market value and lenders’ will receive their money back that they put into the loan through purchasing the NFTs. 

Speaking of COLT, it will be the native token of the Collateral Network (COLT) platform and bring holders various benefits, such as a discount on borrowing/trading fees, governance voting rights and staking rewards. And for just $0.01, these perks by Collateral Network (COLT) can now be yours. 

But do not wait; only 38% of the $1.4B Collateral Network (COLT) token supply is currently available, and they are selling fast. Due to high demand, analysts predict that the COLT value could reach $0.35 by July 2023. So follow the links below and obtain a 50% deposit bonus with a single COLT token purchase.

