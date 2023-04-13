India Sets Sights on $1.1 Billion Web3 Marketplace as Signuptoken.com Hits 3k Users

During the Entrepreneur Web3 Summit in Bengaluru, a whitepaper report was presented, highlighting the potential growth of the Web3 market. According to the report, the Web3 market is expected to expand from $0.0049 billion in 2022 to $1.1 billion in 2032 at a compound annualized growth rate of 57%.

Additionally, the report states that the metaverse market in India is currently valued at $0.28 billion and is projected to grow to $4.3 billion by 2025, resulting in a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.9%.

Furthermore, the report estimates that the blockchain market value is predicted to increase from $0.28 million to $4.3 billion by 2025, indicating a CAGR of 47.3%. The NFT marketplace in India has also been expanding and is expected to reach $8.6 billion by 2027, an increase of $2.46 billion when compared to 2022.

India’s Web3 developmental support

It is important to note that cryptocurrencies are currently restricted in India, and the regulatory information surrounding the owning of assets is unclear at this time. However, the report suggests that India will play a crucial role in the development of the Web3 industry, which includes other technologies and applications in addition to cryptocurrencies. Despite the complexity of the numbers presented in the report, it highlights the significant potential for growth in the Web3 market and India's role in driving this growth.

Some of the Web3 technologies that need to be developed are Decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts to be used across a wide variety of industries which may include supply chain management, identity verification, and blockchain technologies to further support Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

