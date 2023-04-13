 India Sets Sights on $1.1 Billion Web3 Marketplace as Signuptoken.com Hits 3k Users : The Tribune India

India Sets Sights on $1.1 Billion Web3 Marketplace as Signuptoken.com Hits 3k Users

During the Entrepreneur Web3 Summit in Bengaluru, a whitepaper report was presented, highlighting the potential growth of the Web3 market. According to the report, the Web3 market is expected to expand from $0.0049 billion in 2022 to $1.1 billion in 2032 at a compound annualized growth rate of 57%.

Additionally, the report states that the metaverse market in India is currently valued at $0.28 billion and is projected to grow to $4.3 billion by 2025, resulting in a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.9%.

Furthermore, the report estimates that the blockchain market value is predicted to increase from $0.28 million to $4.3 billion by 2025, indicating a CAGR of 47.3%. The NFT marketplace in India has also been expanding and is expected to reach $8.6 billion by 2027, an increase of $2.46 billion when compared to 2022.

 

India’s Web3 developmental support

It is important to note that cryptocurrencies are currently restricted in India, and the regulatory information surrounding the owning of assets is unclear at this time. However, the report suggests that India will play a crucial role in the development of the Web3 industry, which includes other technologies and applications in addition to cryptocurrencies. Despite the complexity of the numbers presented in the report, it highlights the significant potential for growth in the Web3 market and India's role in driving this growth.

Some of the Web3 technologies that need to be developed are Decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts to be used across a wide variety of industries which may include supply chain management, identity verification, and blockchain technologies to further support Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

 

Signuptoken.com with 3K+ signups

There is no other way to describe Signuptoken.com as the most cryptic crypto that you will ever come across. This makes sense because there is hardly any information available on the yet-to-be-released crypto except for the fact that a simple email from them can result in you joining the millionaire club.

The sign up for Signuptoken.com went live less than a month ago but has managed to amass over 3K with the goal of reaching 1 million subscribers before the crypto goes live. Another goal for Signuptoken.com is to create a decentralized platform that will incentivize users to access their data while maintaining privacy.

The platform will utilize blockchain technology along with smart contracts to create a secure and transparent ecosystem for data sharing. The whitepaper on Signuptoken.com explains that the platform’s token will be used as a reward for sharing data.

Users who share and verify their email addresses on Signuptoken.com will be sent an email notification once their token goes live. The relief of not having to deal with a presale is welcomed as it prevents you from experiencing buyer remorse. 

One such example is that of Tamadoge (TAMA), which launched with a valuation of $0.022 on October 1, 2022. Within 48 hours, investors saw the valuation increase to $0.1867, which led to many cashing out as they were able to make a profit on their initial investment. This resulted in the price plummeting to the initial valuation towards the end of the month and then falling below the redline.

Those that got in early and managed to sell the tokens within 48 hours managed to walk away with smiles, and those that decided to HODL did not. This also indicates that you should sell when the time is right instead of waiting.

 

Would you like to start your way into millions?

Website: https://www.signuptoken.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_SignUpToken_

Telegram: https://t.me/SignUpToken

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

