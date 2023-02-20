Indian celebrity and KPOP star come together to talk about KPOP trends in India !

Nitanshi Goel, an award winning actress and social media sensation turns host in K-POP avtaar for Amazon live, to have KPop singer Aoora as her guest.

There is a lot of exchange happening between India and Korea in terms of content consumption. We love their K-dramas and K-Pop and they also love our cinema and our culture.

My huge fan following in India and Korea is in fact, a major reason why I love to style myself in both the looks. K-pop idols always share their appreciation towards their fans and find ways to interact with fans who’ve been supporting them since the beginning. I also love to share everything with my Digital family whom I call ‘Nitanshians’. I can’t wait for my fans to meet K-POP singer Aoora through Amazon live. I am sure they also gonna love him as much as I do says Kpop princess Nitanshi Goel.

Aoora who is featuring along with Nitanshi on Amazon Live said that India is a country rich in cultures, we always look forward to learn and embrace the great cultural adaptions in India. As the youth of this great country has a deep passion and love towards Music. We look forward to entertain them and get entertained by the varied and deep rooted music culture of the country.

This is first time ever that Amazon is featuring an international Kpop artist on their Amazon live stream. This very unique Kpop trend stream is likely to attract youth segment who live Kpop culture to the platform. We cannot wait to see these two very amazing and talented stars together.

