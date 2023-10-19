Indian Super League 2023/24: Who are the new managerial appointments?

The Indian Super League looks set for an exciting season in the expanded 12-team format with several managerial changes made in recent months in the build up to the opening round of games.

No less than seven of 12 ISL clubs will start the campaign with a new leader at the helm.

This influx of fresh faces on the touchline promises to add plenty of unpredictability to what is sure to be another competitive Indian Super League campaign.

We take a look at the new managerial appointments:

Owen Coyle - Chennaiyin FC

Former Bolton and Blackburn Rovers boss Owen Coyle will make his return to Chennaiyin FC as head coach this season.

After departing from his most recent role at Scottish side Queen’s Park, Coyle has penned a two-year contract with the club, marking his return to the Indian Super League outfit he led to a second-place ISL finish in 2020.

The much-travelled Irish boss has plenty of experience under his belt, having managed in the US, Scotland and England over the past decade as well as in India with Chennaiyin and Jamshedpur.

Carles Cuadrat - East Bengal FC

One of five Spaniards now occupying management roles in the ISL, Carles Cuadrat will lead East Bengal FC this season after his appointment in April.

Previously head coach at Bengaluru, the 53-year-old led his former club to the ISL title in 2019 and brings a wealth of Indian football experience.

A product of the La Masia academy in Barcelona, the Kolkata-based side should be one to watch this season, with the Spaniard sure to impose his passing style on the Bengalis.

Manuel Márquez - FC Goa

Another Spaniard making a move to the ISL this summer, Manuel Marquez, will take charge at FC Goa following his departure from the Hyderabad hot seat.

The former Las Palmas and Espanyol II boss is a proven winner, having led Hyderabad to their first ISL title in 2022.

Márquez takes charge of a Goa side that finished seventh in last season’s ISL with betting sites expecting a big improvement from The Gaurs under their new coach.

Thangboi Singto - Hyderabad FC

The only Indian manager currently in charge of one of the 12 ISL teams, Thangboi Singto, will lead Hyderabad this season after his appointment as head coach in August.

The former Shillong Lajong boss returns to the dugout after a three-year spell as an assistant and technical director with The Nizams under Marquez.

Scott Cooper - Jamshedpur FC

A former Philippines head coach, Scott Cooper, has been appointed as Jamshedpur’s head coach following a short-lived spell in the Thai League with Port.

The much-travelled Sheffield-born Englishman has a stiff job on his hands, with Jamshedpur finishing 10th of 11 ISL teams last season.

The 53-year-old, who replaces Aidy Boothroyd, has previously led the Anguilla nation team before spells in Thailand and Malaysia.

Juan Pedro - NorthEast United FC

Making the move from Moroccan outfit Ittihad Tanger, Juan Pedro has been appointed as the new man in charge at NorthEast United FC.

The Spanish head coach has a massive job on his hands - United finished bottom of the pile last season with just one win from 20 matches.

Sergio Lobera - Odisha FC

Appointed in May, former Las Palmas head coach Sergio Lobera takes the reins at Odisha FC.

Previously in charge at Goa and Mumbai City, Lobera has plenty of previous experience in Indian football and will be looking to improve on Odisha’s sixth-placed finish last season.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.