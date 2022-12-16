InflateR Pro Reviews - Portable Air Pump Compressor and Tire Inflator Scam or Legit?

A flat tire can hinder you from reaching your destination on time. Also, it can ruin your fun and joy, particularly on a deserted route. Similarly, a flat tire exposes you to all manners of precarious situations.

Recent studies show that most car owners do not check their tires’ air pressure before embarking on a journey. It is costly to pay for tow services. Fortunately, some gadgets can help you keep your tires inflated regardless of the terrain.

InflateR Pro is a tool designed to help you get back on the road if you develop low tire air pressure. How does it work? Is the gadget effective? Is InflateR Pro worth the hype? Continue reading to discover more about the device.

What is InflateR Pro?

Most drivers don't check their tire air pressure before starting their journey. InflateR Pro is a small, lightweight tool that can keep your tire air pressure at optimal levels. It is user-friendly and can fit your glove or toolbox. InflateR Pro is compatible with all tires and can deliver up to 150 PSI.

InflateR Pro can inflate dinghies, soccer balls, vehicle tires, motorbikes, and other inflatables. The gadget is convenient and inflates the tires in minutes. Per the official website, the device has a 2000 MAH power bank that allows you to charge various phones in an emergency. Further, it has an emergency LED flashlight to help you maneuver your way in darkness or flag down help in case you are stranded.

The InflateR Pro features an LCD screen to help you determine your PSI levels. The device has an automatic shut-off option after reaching the required PSI amount. Customers can purchase the InflateR Pro via the official website, and multibuys automatically qualify for discounts.

How to Use the InflateR Pro

The InflateR Pro is a portable and user-friendly tool. Anyone, even those with minimal technical skills, can operate the device. Per the official website, it takes three steps to use the appliance, including:

Step One – Check PSI

The creator recommends plugging the device into the inflatable or tire. The gadget provides the current PSI reading via the LED screen.

Step Two – Set PSI

The device features positive and negative buttons to help set the PSI to your desired amount.

Step Three – Press Go

Hit the power button to start inflating the device. InflateR Pro automatically shuts off after it reaches the required PSI amount. Thus, you can continue with other activities as the tool works on your tire or any other inflatable.

InflateR Pro Features

Portable – The InflateR Pro is a small and compact tool that is easy to carry anywhere. It is supposedly smaller and lighter than a standard water bottle.

Delivers 150 PSI – A hand or manual pump usually delivers less than 120 PSI. The InflateR Pro can inflate up to 150 PSI, thus ideal for inflating tires, bikes, motorbikes, and other inflatables without a sweat. It can supposedly inflate the tires in under eight minutes.

Versatile – The InflateR Pro is compatible with most inflatable items, including vehicles, motorbikes, and soccer balls.

Power Bank – The InflateR Pro is designed to charge multiple phones, particularly in emergencies. It is compatible with most USB chargers.

LED Flashlight – The InflateR Pro has a powerful LED flashlight to help you illuminate dark spaces should you be stranded. You can also use the light to flag down assistance.

Benefits of the InflateR Pro

● The InflateR Pro delivers up to 150 PSI pumping power, thus ideal and compatible with most inflatables.

● The InflateR Pro is lightweight and portable. It can fit your purse or glove apartment. The maker claims that it weighs less than a standard water bottle.

● The device does not require a wall outlet or batteries to charge.

● It can fill up to four tires without an outlet.

● The InflateR Pro has an inbuilt emergency light to help you illuminate dark spaces or flag down help.

● The InflateR Pro features a built-in 2000 mAh power bank to help you charge your phone in an emergency. The InflateR Pro is versatile and can serve multiple inflatables.

● The InflateR Pro is easy to use and requires minimal maintenance

● The device is automatic and shuts off when it has achieved the required PSI

Pricing and availability

The InflateR Pro is only available via the official website only. The gadget is cordless, lightweight, and 100% portable. The manufacturer claims it is affordable, and users do not have to break the bank to purchase it. Customers making multiple orders qualify for higher discounts. All purchases exceeding two InflateR Pro come with free US shipping.

After placing the order, InflateR Pro sends a confirmation email comprising the order number. Another email with the tracking number is sent to your email after dispatch from the warehouse. InflateR Pro claims they ship in the US in under seven business days.

International orders may take more than ten days, and customers may incur additional customs charges.

InflateR Pro Drawbacks

The InflateR Pro gadgets are only sold on the official website. Also, the creator claims that the product is in limited supply.

Final Thoughts

InflateR Pro is a lightweight and compatible tire air pump. It is compatible with most inflatables, including vehicle tires, mountain bikes, soccer balls, and dingies. Unlike similar products, the InflateR Pro can fill up a tire with 150 PSI in under eight minutes. It also has an emergency light and power bank to help you sail through precarious situations without hassles.

