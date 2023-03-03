 Inside the World of Global Rashid: India's First Crypto Influencer : The Tribune India

Inside the World of Global Rashid: India's First Crypto Influencer


Global Rashid is a well-known figure in the Indian media and crypto community. He is a famous YouTuber and a crypto influencer who has established himself as one of India's leading crypto experts. He is widely recognized for his expertise in technical analysis and his ability to provide valuable insights into the workings of the crypto industry. He started his Crypto journey around March 2015 and started spreading knowledge on YouTube since June 2016.

 

Global Rashid has been instrumental in educating Indian traders and investors about the cryptocurrency market. He has been one of the first crypto YouTubers to provide crypto news in Hindi, which has helped him gain a significant following in India. With his comprehensive knowledge of the market, Global Rashid has become a trusted source of information for Indian crypto enthusiasts. He currently has more than 150,000 subscribers on YouTube and is verified.

 

One of the reasons why Global Rashid is so popular is his ability to explain complex concepts in a simple and easy-to-understand manner. He has a unique talent for breaking down technical jargon and making it accessible to the average person. This has helped many Indian traders and investors gain a deeper understanding of the cryptocurrency market and make more informed investment decisions.

 

Global Rashid is also well known among other prominent YouTubers in the crypto space. He has collaborated with several other YouTubers to create content and share knowledge about the crypto industry. This has helped him expand his reach and build a larger following.

 

Recently, Global Rashid was invited to an event organized by Bitget, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world. Bitget recognized Global Rashid's contributions to the Indian crypto community and awarded him the title of "The Best Community Trader." This award is a testament to Global Rashid's commitment to educating and informing Indian traders about the cryptocurrency market.

 

Looking ahead, Global Rashid has big plans for his YouTube channel. He is determined to grow his channel and reach a wider audience. His goal for this year is to reach one million subscribers by the end of the year. He is actively looking for collaborations with other YouTubers and crypto influencers to create more engaging and informative content for his audience.

 

Global Rashid's success as a YouTuber and crypto influencer can be attributed to his passion for educating and informing people about the cryptocurrency market. He has made it his mission to demystify the world of crypto and make it accessible to the average person. His unique ability to explain complex concepts in a simple and easy-to-understand manner has made him one of the most trusted sources of information in the Indian crypto community.

 

In conclusion, Global Rashid is a famous YouTuber and crypto influencer who has made significant contributions to the Indian crypto community. He is an expert in technical analysis and has provided Indian traders with valuable insights into the workings of the cryptocurrency market. He has built a large following by breaking down complex concepts and making them accessible to the average person. With his determination and commitment to educating and informing people about the cryptocurrency market, Global Rashid is sure to continue to be a prominent figure in the Indian media and crypto community.

