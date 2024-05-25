Insolation Energy Ltd (INA Solar) Reports Exceptional Financial Growth for FY 2023-24, net profit surges by 419.50%

Insolation Energy Limited (INA Solar), a leading solar panel manufacturing company in India, has announced impressive financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. The company reported a turnover of Rs 741.32 crore, a substantial increase of 165% from the Rs 280.05 crore recorded in the previous fiscal year. Gross margins surged by 237%, reaching Rs 111.65 crore from the previous Rs 33.09 crore.

The company’s EBITDA saw a remarkable growth of 340.70%, rising to Rs 84.16 crore from Rs 19.10 crore. Net profit after tax experienced an extraordinary increase of 419.50%, soaring to Rs 55.47 crore from Rs 10.68 crore. Consequently, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) also surged by 419.63%, from 6.1 to 31.23.

Chairman Manish Gupta highlighted INA Solar’s top ranking on India’s BSE SME & NSE EMERGE platforms and its 757th position on the Main Board platform in SEBI's Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) for FY 2023-24.

INA Solar is the largest solar panel manufacturer in Rajasthan and is significantly contributing to India’s green energy goals and the Make in India initiative. The company boasts a network of over 300 dealers and distributors, more than 500 successful projects, and over 10,000 satisfied customers across 100 districts in India.

MD Vikas Jain announced plans to expand the company’s production capacity from 950 MW to 3000 MW annually and to set up a 1200 MW solar cell manufacturing unit. INA Solar manufactures high-efficiency solar panels, batteries, and inverters, and will soon start manufacturing top-con solar panels so that panels ranging from 40 Wp to 600 Wp are available in the market. All products comply with national and international standards such as BIS., recognized by ALMM. The company actively participates in major national initiatives like Jal Jeevan Mission, Kusum Residential RoofTop Solar, BSNL, and Solar Park, further promoting the Make in India mission.

To know more about INA Solar,

You can visit us at www.insolationenergy.in and contact us on +91 7240444666 and [email protected]

