International Friendly: How to Watch Mexico vs Guatemala - Stream Anywhere: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Prediction, CONCACAF News

In the first of their friendly matches ahead of the Gold Cup, the Mexican national team will face off against another team that will be competing in the tournament, Guatemala. Mexico will play against Guatemala on June 7, 2023, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (10 p.m. Pacific Time). If Mexico can beat Guatemala, it will have a great start to an exciting summer.

The following provides all of the information pertaining to the competition that you require.

Start Time: 7pm ET / 10 pm PT Date: June 7, 2023 Banners: CONCACAF Friendly, International Friendly Teams: Mexico and Guatemala Venue: Estadio de Mazatlán Broadcast:

USA - Univision NOW, UniMás

México - Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Azteca 7.

Estadio de Mazatlán, the new stadium that serves as the home field for Mazatlán FC in Sinaloa, will host El Tri for the very first time when the match takes place. It is the first event of what will be a very hectic summer for Diego Cocca's side.

The next Gold Cup and the Nations League semi-final match against the United States will serve as preparation for the Gold Cup and the friendlies against Guatemala and Cameroon, respectively, which will take place later this month.

As a result of their victory in League B Group D of the Nations League, Guatemala earns a spot in this year's final competition for the Gold Cup. They are going into this match as apparent underdogs, but they have the option of calling on Rubio Rubn, a forward who is 28 years old and plays for Real Salt Lake in the Major League Soccer.

Mexico and Guatemala Latest Updates

The extended preliminary team for the forthcoming 2023 CONCACAF Nations League finals was recently revealed. Diego Cocca, who was named as Mexico's head coach in February, was responsible for the selection. There are five players who have yet to earn a cap for their country, with three of those players being goalkeepers. It is recommended that Guillermo Ochoa, who is now 30 years old and has won 135 caps for his country, continue to play goalkeeper. His next game will mark Ral Jiménez's 100th appearance for his country. The Wolves forward has scored 29 goals in his career, spread out over 99 matches.

Four of Guatemala's most recent call-ups are currently playing professionally in other countries, including goalkeepers Nicholas Hagen (Norway) and Ricardo Jérez (United States of America), defender Gerardo Gordillo (Brazil), and attacker Rubio Rubin (United States of America). The aforementioned Jérez has appeared in 61 matches for Los Chapines, and Darwin Lom has scored 10 goals. Jérez is now the player with the greatest international experience.

Mexico vs Guatemala Prediction

Before making any predictions, let's look at how the two clubs have performed in the past.

Mexico

April 2023: USA 1-1 Mexico March 2023: Mexico 2-2 Jamaica March 2023: Suriname 0-2 Mexico November 2022: Saudi 1-2 Mexico November 2022: Argentina 2-0 Mexico

Guatemala

March 2023: Guatemala 4-0 French Guiana March 2023: Belize 1-2 Guatemala March 2023: Guatemala 1-1 Panama June 2022: Guatemala 2-0 Dominican Republic June 2022: Dominican Republic 1-1 Guatemala

These two sides are preparing for a significant summer of international football, and this encounter serves as a crucial warm-up contest for both of them. However, under Mexico's new coach Diego Cocca, who took over in February and has only been in charge of three matches so far, we might see a little bit of experimentation on the team's part.

Because of this, we anticipate a match that will be pretty close, but we believe that Mexico has the ability to come out on top.

The final score will be Mexico 2-0 Guatemala that experts predict.

How can I watch Mexico vs Guatemala CONCACAF friendly soccer?

You can see all of the live action from Estadio de Mazatlán on TV Azteca Deportes in Mexico, while in the United States, you can watch it on Univision NOW or UniMás.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.