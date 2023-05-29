Invest in Bajaj Finance FD to earn higher FD rates up to 8.60% PA

The last two years have proved to be a boon for the fixed deposit market. Since the repo rate and FD rates are directly proportional, the consecutive rise in repo rates has also spiked the current FD rates. And a higher rate of return directly translates into better yield and higher earnings.

Among the various financiers and FD options available in the market, Bajaj Finance has the highest FD interest rates. Investors can get up to 8.60% p.a. on their deposits, which is a handsome return rate considering that FD is fixed-income stable low-risk instruments.

If you are an investor looking to grow your savings, then opening a Bajaj Finance FD might be your best bet, and here is why.

You get the higher FD interest rates

It is no secret that when choosing a financial instrument taking into consideration the rate of return is the most key factor. Bajaj Finance offers the best fixed deposit rates in the market. Citizens aged below 60 years can conveniently get returns up to 8.35% p.a. on longer tenures. Senior citizens get an additional 0.25% p.a. over and above the base rate, growing their earnings up to 8.60% p.a.

You can use the online FD interest calculator to estimate the returns at maturity. To get an idea of the prospective earnings, let us have a look at an example. Both a senior citizen and a citizen aged below 60 years invest Rs. 10 lakhs in a Bajaj Finance FD.

Investor profile Tenure The applicable rate of interest Maturity amount Senior citizen 60 months 8.30% p.a. Rs. 14,89,849 Non-senior citizen 60 months 8.05% p.a. Rs. 14,72,732 Senior citizen 44 months 8.60% p.a. Rs. 13,53,244 Non-senior citizen 44 months 8.35% p.a. Rs. 13,41,856

Special tenures (15, 18, 22, 30, 33, 44 months) accrue higher returns. It is advisable to opt for these or longer tenures to make higher returns. However, this decision should be made basis your liquidity requirements and financial goals.

Start small, start early with the Systematic Deposit Plan

If investing in a lump sum is inconvenient, you can start investing with just Rs. 5,000 monthly with the Systematic Deposit Plan offered by Bajaj Finance. This plan acts just like a combination of a SIP and FD where you can save lesser amounts monthly and deposit them into separate FD that will mature over a tenure. Even with this option, you have two variants: the Monthly Maturity Scheme (MMS) and the Single Maturity Scheme (SMS). The former gives monthly payouts whereas the latter offers payouts directly at maturity in one go.

Withdraw when required with the loan against the FD facility

Bajaj Finance offers a loan against the FD facility. This loan against FD feature is extremely useful especially when emergency strikes. You can get up to 75% of your FD amount as a loan when pressed for liquid funds and you can repay these at your convenience. All of this is done without liquidating your investments.

Invest in the ease with an online application system

Investing has never been this easy. With a 100% online and paperless process you can book an FD with minimal documentation in under 10 minutes with Bajaj Finance.

Along with these benefits, Bajaj Finance has also been accredited with the highest safety ratings of AAA/STABLE by ICRA and CRISIL, the top-most credit rating agencies in India. This is an indicator of the safety and reliability of the financier. So why wait? Open an FD with Bajaj Finance and earn up to 8.60% p.a. on your deposits.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.