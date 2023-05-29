 Invest in Bajaj Finance FD to earn higher FD rates up to 8.60% PA : The Tribune India

Invest in Bajaj Finance FD to earn higher FD rates up to 8.60% PA

Invest in Bajaj Finance FD to earn higher FD rates up to 8.60% PA


The last two years have proved to be a boon for the fixed deposit market. Since the repo rate and FD rates are directly proportional, the consecutive rise in repo rates has also spiked the current FD rates. And a higher rate of return directly translates into better yield and higher earnings.

Among the various financiers and FD options available in the market, Bajaj Finance has the highest FD interest rates. Investors can get up to 8.60% p.a. on their deposits, which is a handsome return rate considering that FD is fixed-income stable low-risk instruments.

If you are an investor looking to grow your savings, then opening a Bajaj Finance FD might be your best bet, and here is why.

You get the higher FD interest rates

It is no secret that when choosing a financial instrument taking into consideration the rate of return is the most key factor. Bajaj Finance offers the best fixed deposit rates in the market. Citizens aged below 60 years can conveniently get returns up to 8.35% p.a. on longer tenures. Senior citizens get an additional 0.25% p.a. over and above the base rate, growing their earnings up to 8.60% p.a.

You can use the online FD interest calculator to estimate the returns at maturity. To get an idea of the prospective earnings, let us have a look at an example. Both a senior citizen and a citizen aged below 60 years invest Rs. 10 lakhs in a Bajaj Finance FD.

Investor profile

Tenure

The applicable rate of interest

Maturity amount

Senior citizen

60 months

8.30% p.a.

 Rs. 14,89,849
Non-senior citizen

60 months

8.05% p.a.

Rs. 14,72,732
Senior citizen

44 months

8.60% p.a.

 Rs. 13,53,244

Non-senior citizen

44 months

 8.35% p.a. Rs. 13,41,856

Special tenures (15, 18, 22, 30, 33, 44 months) accrue higher returns. It is advisable to opt for these or longer tenures to make higher returns. However, this decision should be made basis your liquidity requirements and financial goals.

Start small, start early with the Systematic Deposit Plan

If investing in a lump sum is inconvenient, you can start investing with just Rs. 5,000 monthly with the Systematic Deposit Plan offered by Bajaj Finance. This plan acts just like a combination of a SIP and FD where you can save lesser amounts monthly and deposit them into separate FD that will mature over a tenure. Even with this option, you have two variants: the Monthly Maturity Scheme (MMS) and the Single Maturity Scheme (SMS). The former gives monthly payouts whereas the latter offers payouts directly at maturity in one go.

 Withdraw when required with the loan against the FD facility

Bajaj Finance offers a loan against the FD facility. This loan against FD feature is extremely useful especially when emergency strikes. You can get up to 75% of your FD amount as a loan when pressed for liquid funds and you can repay these at your convenience. All of this is done without liquidating your investments.

Invest in the ease with an online application system

Investing has never been this easy. With a 100% online and paperless process you can book an FD with minimal documentation in under 10 minutes with Bajaj Finance.

Along with these benefits, Bajaj Finance has also been accredited with the highest safety ratings of AAA/STABLE by ICRA and CRISIL, the top-most credit rating agencies in India. This is an indicator of the safety and reliability of the financier. So why wait? Open an FD with Bajaj Finance and earn up to 8.60% p.a. on your deposits. 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet ‘Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

2
Nation

'Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people': Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s first barsi: ‘Paath’ held at the murder spot in Jawaharke village, mother Charan Kaur participates

4
Delhi

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

5
Nation

RJD equates new Parliament building design with 'coffin', draws BJP's ire

6
Punjab

Meet Gurbachan Singh: Cop by the day, anti-drug crusader by the evening

7
Nation

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

8
Nation

Wrestlers' protest: FIR against organisers, others on charges of rioting, obstructing public servant

9
Punjab

Operation Night Sweep: Bids for limited-edition whiskey, sale of substandard liquor come to fore in Punjab

10
Himachal

Hotel occupancy goes up to 90 pc as tourists head to Shimla to escape heat

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

GSLV-F12 carrying navigation satellite NVS-01 lifts off from Sriharikota

GSLV-F12 successfully places 2G navigation satellite into intended orbit: ISRO

NVS-01 would augment the country's regional navigation syste...

IAF aircraft crash-lands in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind

IAF aircraft makes precautionary landing near Bhind in MP

No casualty reported

Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

This comes a day after the Delhi Police clear the sit-in sit...

Gangster Amarpreet Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet ‘Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

Samra was listed by @cfseubc among 11 dreaded criminals who ...

4 armed men loot Rs 40 lakh from petrol pump in Punjab’s Sirhind

4 armed men loot Rs 40 lakh from petrol pump in Punjab’s Sirhind

The men fire at the salesmen who were going to deposit the m...


Cities

View All

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Rs 5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Kiosks near Golden Temple ransacked; traders miffed

Swindler dupes shopkeeper in name of MLA

Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini

16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini

Cloudy skies, intermittent rain in Delhi to keep heat wave at bay till June 4

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

Delhi High Court sentences 2 PWD officials to jail for contempt

Arvind Kejriwal meets ex-minister Satyendar Jain in hospital

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Imperative for Punjab to save its rivers: Speaker

Will revise doctors’ pay scale: Health Minister

Son of security guard gets paid internship in Amazon

Kapurthala surpasses wheat purchase target by 20%

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Three arrested with 1.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 8 crore in Ludhiana

5 mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Man, kin booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Three miscreants attack biker, take away vehicle

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Seven arrested for immoral trafficking

Class VIII district topper honoured