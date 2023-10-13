Investment Insider 2023: Revealing The 8 Best Cheap Cryptos

Ah, the realm of investing — a buffet of opportunities and pitfalls, where stakes are high and choices abundant, and profits can be won and lost by the press of an enter key. There is no doubt that cryptocurrency is the way of the future, and as Honest Abe said, the best way to predict the future is to create it — and investing in the best cheap cryptos is a great way to create a fantastic and profitable future.

However, finding the best cheap cryptocurrency to invest in can be daunting. Navigating this market can be as challenging as finding an authentic meal in a tourist trap. It’s risky, and the chance to burn is large, but the odds of striking gold make the journey worth it.

So, how to sift through the noise and pick the best cheap cryptocurrency to invest in? Think of it as choosing a quality wine — complex but doable. A discerning palate and a keen sense for subtleties make all the difference.

Stick around for this financial journey. The secret ingredient to successful investment isn’t mere luck; it’s knowledge seasoned with a dash of daring!

The criteria for finding the best cheap cryptos to invest in

A meticulous evaluation process focuses on affordability and recent profitability to identify the best cheap cryptos. Only tokens priced at $0.99 or lower were considered, making them ideal candidates for the best cheap cryptocurrency to invest in. A thorough analysis of 30-day performance metrics prioritizes cryptocurrencies, demonstrating a consistent increase in value, and only tokens which showed a profit during the last month made the grade. This dual-pronged approach aims to offer a balanced investment landscape, blending immediate gains with long-term potential. The methodology provides an accessible and well-rounded entry point into the dynamic world of digital assets.

The 8 best cheap cryptos to invest in are:

Memeinator (MMTR) – The meme coin set to dominate Kaspa (KAS) – Taking Layer 1 scalability to new heights BitDao (BIT) – The leading DeFi DAO Tron (TRX) – On a mission to decentralize the internet VeChain (VET) – Supply chain on the blockchain Stellar (XLM) – Cross-border transactions made easy Algorand (ALGO) – Cracking the code to blockchain perfection Dogecoin (DOGE) – The OG meme coin is still going strong Cronos (CRO) – A financial services powerhouse

An in-depth analysis conducted below reveals why these coins made the list of the 8 best cheap cryptos to invest in.

1. Memeinator (MMTR): The revolution in meme warfare

Unleash your imagination and step into the world of Memeinator, where meme coins aren’t just fleeting internet phenomena — they’re the backbone of a groundbreaking new cryptocurrency. Memeinator isn’t your run-of-the-mill meme coin; it’s the meme coin with a purpose. Equipped with state-of-the-art AI, Memeinator scours the internet to identify and exterminate lackluster meme coins. Memeinator is the elite task force of the meme coin ecosystem, zeroing in on elevating meme quality and poised for market domination. This is a meme coin revolution, and it’s not taking any prisoners. No meme coin is safe, and only the strong survive!

The nitty-gritty

Memeinator is the ultimate meme coin warfare juggernaut! Memeinator uses its game to relentlessly hunt down and obliterate subpar meme coins, replacing them with only the crème de la crème of meme coin culture. But wait, there’s more! Thanks to its revolutionary community voting system, token holders get to be the puppet masters, choosing which meme coins are next on the chopping block. This isn’t just meme coin democracy; it’s a full-blown meme uprising laser-focused on conquering the meme coin universe!

Current market vibes

Pause the scroll, folks! Memeinator is still in its electrifying presale phase, offering you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to board this rocket before it shoots for the moon — and beyond! Part of the Memeinator allure is a stunning trip to outer space — yes, really, courtesy of Virgin Galactic.

The Memeinator presale is a battle cry, a manifesto declaring it’s here to kick butt. Market domination is the name of the game. How much domination: the Memeinator won’t rest until it has reached its lofty — and achievable goal of a $1 billion market cap. Too high, a mere fantasy? Not when domination is the name of the game. First step: leapfrogging Pepe. Next step: shoot up Shiba. Final mission: dethrone Dogecoin and rule the meme coin market forever!

So, if you’re hunting for the best crypto to buy that’s still a hidden gem but has sky-high (literally) ambitions, Memeinator’s presale is your VIP pass to the stars… and beyond!

Why should you care?

Memeinator is not just another name in the crowded meme coin market; it’s a game-changer. With its unique approach to meme coin warfare, community involvement, and a clear roadmap that includes an NFT program, this is a project with vision. But like any revolution, it comes with risks. The meme coin market is volatile, and while Memeinator has a grand vision, it’s essential to do your due diligence. It’s like investing in a startup; the rewards could be astronomical, but so could the risks.

Final thoughts

Memeinator is like that underground band about to hit the big time. It has the talent, the vision, and the community to make it big. But like any band, it needs its groupies. So, are you ready to join the Memeinator revolution? Can you afford not to?

>>> You can find more information, including how to buy MMTR, by visiting the official website <<<

2. Kaspa (KAS): The ghost protocol of crypto

In the ever-expanding universe of cryptocurrencies, Kaspa is like that mysterious, uncharted island that beckons the most daring explorers. Kaspa is a ghost protocol that aims to solve the scalability issues plaguing Bitcoin. Developed by DAG Labs, Kaspa operates on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) structure, which allows for faster transactions and higher throughput.

What makes Kaspa unique?

Kaspa is designed to be a scalable and secure layer-1 protocol. It employs a unique consensus algorithm called “GhostDag” to achieve a high level of security without compromising on speed. The project aims to be the go-to platform for decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts, offering a robust ecosystem for developers and users alike. With its low transaction fees and quick confirmation times, Kaspa is positioning itself as a strong contender in the crowded arena of layer-1 solutions.

Current market status

As of September 2023, Kaspa is trading at $0.0123. Over the past month, it has seen a modest gain of 8.7% against the US Dollar. While these numbers may not make headlines, they indicate a steady growth trajectory. But let’s not sugarcoat it; the crypto market is a wild beast, and Kaspa has had its share of ups and downs. Tread carefully if you’re considering this as one of the best cheap cryptos to invest in.

The risk factor

Kaspa is still a relatively new project, and with that comes a set of risks. It’s not yet widely adopted, and its market cap is on the lower end of the spectrum. Moreover, the project is still in its development phase, with updates and improvements in the pipeline. So, while it may appear as one of the best cheap cryptocurrencies to invest in, it’s crucial to understand that it’s a long-term play with its own set of challenges.

Final thoughts

Kaspa is like that elusive spice that can either make or break a dish. It can potentially revolutionize the way transactions are processed in the crypto world, but it’s not without its hurdles. If you’re looking for a layer-1 solution that offers something different, Kaspa might just be the missing ingredient in your crypto portfolio. But as always, exercise caution and do your due diligence.

3. BitDAO (BIT): The DAO with corporate and heavy metal clout

In the sprawling landscape of decentralized finance, BitDAO is like that hole-in-the-wall eatery you stumble upon and can’t help but revisit. It’s not just another name on the menu; it’s a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) with a twist. Supported by industry heavyweights like PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and heavy metal legends Pantera, BitDAO aims to be the backbone of the DeFi ecosystem. It’s not just about governance; it’s about empowering projects and partners, offering improved liquidity, and supporting capital.

What makes BitDAO tick?

BitDAO is designed to build a decentralized economy that’s tokenized and accessible to anyone. The holders of BIT tokens are the puppet masters, pulling the strings of this decentralized world. They vote on proposals, manage the treasury, and even have a say in the research and development plans. The project has managed to create one of the largest DAOs in the crypto world, focusing on DeFi products that different projects can utilize to grow their ideas.

Current market status

BitDAO made waves with a trading value of $0.495280 during September 2023, and over the last 30 days, this digital asset has soared 16.10% when pitted against the US Dollar and has climbed a staggering 20.30% in comparison to Ethereum. But don’t get too comfy — this ride’s got more twists and turns than a rollercoaster. With its share of sky-high peaks and rock-bottom valleys, diving into BitDAO is a venture not for those with a weak constitution. So, if you’re mulling over joining the BitDAO bandwagon, remember: the crypto universe is no playground for the timid.

The risk factor

BitDAO has its share of risks. It’s down 84% from its all-time high and has low liquidity based on its market cap. Less than 18% of the total supply is in circulation, and it’s not trading with any fiat currencies. So, while it may be one of the best cheap cryptos, it’s essential to weigh the risks before making it your best cheap cryptocurrency to invest in.

Final thoughts

BitDAO is like that exotic dish you’re unsure about but want to try anyway. It’s got the ingredients to make it a hit, but it also has its share of challenges. If you’re looking for something different in the world of the best cheap cryptos, BitDAO might just be the adventure you’re craving for. But remember, like any good dish, it’s an acquired taste. So, invest wisely.

4. Tron (TRX): The Entertainment powerhouse of crypto

In the bustling bazaar of cryptocurrencies, Tron is like that flamboyant street performer you can’t help but stop and watch. Tron is a decentralized platform focused on content sharing and entertainment. Founded by Justin Sun, Tron aims to build a distributed internet and equitable content spreading. It’s the crypto equivalent of an indie film festival, offering a platform for creators to showcase their work without the need for middlemen.

What makes Tron unique?

Tron is designed to be a blockchain-based decentralized platform that aims to build a no-cost, world-wide digital content system with advanced decentralized storage technology. The protocol allows users to freely publish, store, and own data, enabling them to create decentralized applications (dApps) related to digital entertainment. It’s like the Netflix of the crypto world but without the subscription fees.

Current market status

Fast forward to September 17, 2023, and Tron is making its mark with a trading figure of $0.083995. In the last four weeks, it’s notched up a 15.25% uptick when squared off against the US Dollar. While these digits might not make your jaw drop, they signal a consistent crypto foothold. But let’s cut to the chase; the world of cryptocurrency is anything but smooth sailing. Tron has ridden the waves of both triumphs and setbacks. So, if you’re eyeing this as a top budget-friendly crypto bet, brace yourself for a rollercoaster of a journey.

The risk factor

Tron has its own set of challenges. Despite its ambitious goals, it has faced criticism for plagiarism and lack of originality in its whitepaper. Moreover, the platform still struggles to attract high-quality dApps, raising questions about its long-term viability. So, while it may seem like one of the best cheap cryptocurrencies to invest in, it’s essential to consider these factors.

Final thoughts

Tron is like that indie film that has all the elements to be a blockbuster but still needs to prove itself. It offers a unique approach to digital entertainment and content sharing, but it’s not without its pitfalls. If you’re in the market for the best cheap cryptos with a focus on entertainment, Tron might just be the ticket you’re looking for. But as always, do your homework and invest wisely.

5. VeChain (VET): The supply chain maestro of crypto

Picture this: a bustling marketplace where goods are exchanged, but there’s a catch — every item comes with a digital passport. Welcome to VeChain, a blockchain platform that specializes in supply chain management and business processes. It’s like the backstage manager of a Broadway show, ensuring that every prop and costume is in its rightful place, ready for the spotlight.

What sets VeChain apart?

VeChain is a Layer 1 solution that aims to bring transparency and traceability to supply chains. It uses a unique two-token system — VET and VTHO — to separate transaction costs from market speculation. The platform employs a Proof of Authority 2.0 consensus algorithm, which offers faster transaction speeds without compromising security. But VeChain is not just about tracking goods; it’s about creating a trusted ecosystem where information flows seamlessly between different stakeholders. It’s the go-to platform for industries ranging from luxury goods to pharmaceuticals, offering solutions for product lifecycle management, asset management, and data sharing.

Current market status

As of the latest data, VeChain is trading at $0.12. Over the past 30 days, it has seen a gain of 9.5% against the US Dollar. While these numbers may not make you jump out of your seat, they offer a glimpse into VeChain’s steady growth. But let’s keep it real; the crypto market is a turbulent sea, and VeChain has had its share of storms. If you’re looking for the best cheap cryptocurrency to invest in, VeChain offers potential, but it’s not without its risks.

The risk factor

VeChain has its share of challenges. Despite its innovative solutions, the platform faces stiff competition from other blockchain projects aiming for similar enterprise adoption. Moreover, its focus on supply chain management makes it susceptible to global economic fluctuations. So, while VeChain may appear as one of the best cheap cryptos, it’s crucial to weigh these risks carefully. It’s like that Broadway show that’s generating buzz but also has its share of critics.

Final thoughts

VeChain has the elements to make it a hit but also has its share of challenges. If you’re looking for a Layer 1 solution that offers something different in the realm of supply chain management, VeChain might just be the experience you’re craving. But remember, like any good performance, it’s an acquired taste. So, invest wisely and always do your due diligence.

6. Stellar (XLM): The cross-border maestro of the crypto world

What if there was a world where sending money across borders is as easy as sending a text message? That’s the world Stellar envisions — a place where financial inclusion isn’t just a buzzword but a reality. Founded by Jed McCaleb, Stellar aims to make financial systems more open, more inclusive, and more efficient. It’s the crypto equivalent of a universal translator, breaking down the barriers that make financial transactions cumbersome and costly.

What sets Stellar apart?

Stellar is a Layer 1 solution that specializes in facilitating cross-border transactions. It uses its native asset, Lumens (XLM), to enable quick and low-cost transfers between different currencies. But Stellar isn’t just about sending money; it’s about creating a new financial ecosystem. The platform allows for the issuance of custom tokens and even has a built-in decentralized exchange. It’s a one-stop-shop for all things related to financial transactions, from remittances to token issuance to asset exchange.

Current market status

As of the latest data, Stellar is trading at $0.117499. Over the past 30 days, it has seen a modest gain of 3.21% against the US Dollar. While these numbers may not be headline-grabbing, they do offer a glimpse into Stellar’s steady presence in the market. But let’s not sugarcoat it; the crypto market is a wild ride, and Stellar has had its share of ups and downs. If you’re scouting for the best cheap cryptocurrency to invest in, Stellar offers a unique proposition but comes with its own set of risks.

The risk factor

Stellar faces its own set of challenges. Despite its noble goal of financial inclusion, the platform is often overshadowed by its more famous counterpart, Ripple (XRP), which aims to solve similar problems. Moreover, Stellar’s focus on cross-border transactions makes it susceptible to regulatory hurdles and geopolitical tensions. So, while it may seem like one of the best cheap cryptos, it’s essential to weigh these risks carefully. It’s like that promising indie band generating buzz but hasn’t yet hit the big time.

Final thoughts

Stellar is like that underground music venue where you discover bands before they become famous. It has the elements to make it big but also has its share of challenges. If you’re looking for a Layer 1 solution that offers something different in the realm of financial transactions, Stellar might just be the ticket you’re looking for. But remember, like any underground scene, it’s not for everyone. So, invest wisely and always do your due diligence.

7. Algorand (ALGO): The triple threat of decentralization, scalability, and security

Consider a blockchain landscape where the three pillars of decentralization, scalability, and security are not just ideals but achievable realities. That’s Algorand for you — a platform that claims to have cracked the code on these three pillars. Founded by Turing Award winner Silvio Micali, Algorand aims to remove the technical barriers that have long hindered mainstream blockchain adoption. It’s like the Swiss Army knife of blockchain, offering a tool for every challenge.

What sets Algorand apart?

Algorand is a Layer 1 solution that offers a unique consensus algorithm called Pixel, designed to optimize block verification time and reduce storage requirements. But Algorand is not just about speed and efficiency; it’s about creating a sustainable blockchain ecosystem. The platform is environmentally friendly, offsetting its carbon footprint in partnership with ClimateTrade. It’s a one-stop-shop for businesses and developers looking for a blockchain that is fast, secure, and green.

Current market status

According to the most recent figures in September 2023, Algorand is clocking in at $1.85. In the preceding month, it chalked up a 5.27% rise against the US Dollar. These stats might not set the world on fire, but they do shed light on Algorand’s consistent upward trajectory. But we need to be pragmatic; the cryptocurrency landscape is akin to a thrill ride, and Algorand hasn’t been immune to its ups and downs. So, if you’re scouring the market for an affordable crypto gem to sink your teeth into, Algorand makes for an intriguing option — just be aware it’s not without its hazards.

The risk factor

Algorand faces a unique set of challenges. Despite its innovative technology and focus on sustainability, the platform is up against stiff competition from other Layer 1 solutions aiming for similar goals. Moreover, its focus on achieving the trifecta of decentralization, scalability, and security makes it a complex solution that may be hard for the average user to grasp. So, while it may appear as one of the best cheap cryptos, it’s crucial to weigh these risks carefully. It’s like that experimental film that’s generating buzz but also has its share of skeptics.

Final thoughts

Algorand is like that avant-garde art exhibit that you’re not sure about but want to explore. It has the elements to make it a masterpiece but also has its share of complexities. If you’re looking for a Layer 1 solution that offers something different in the realm of blockchain technology, Algorand might just be the experience you’re craving. But remember, like any avant-garde art, it’s an acquired taste. So, invest wisely and always do your due diligence.

8. Dogecoin (DOGE): A unique meme coin still leading the pack

It’s as if the internet was designed purely for meme coins — as anyone will tell you, meme coins seem to be the primary communication method among social media users. But what if meme coins are not just for laughs but also for financial gains? Welcome to the universe of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started as a joke but has become a force to be reckoned with. Created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, Dogecoin was initially a lighthearted take on Bitcoin. But don’t let the Shiba Inu dog from the “Doge” meme fool you; this coin has built a community that’s as passionate as it is diverse.

What sets Dogecoin apart?

Dogecoin is a meme coin, a category of cryptocurrencies more about social phenomena than technological innovation. But what Dogecoin lacks in groundbreaking tech, it makes up for in community spirit. The Dogecoin Foundation, for instance, aims to promote the use of Dogecoin through charitable and promotional work. It’s like that local band everyone loves — not because they’re the next Beatles, but because they make everyone feel like part of something bigger.

Current market status

Based on information available at the time of writing in September 2023, Dogecoin’s trading value sits at 40.06140, and its one-month performance metrics come in just on the positive side. That said, it’s crucial to highlight that Dogecoin has been a rollercoaster, its value frequently swayed by social media buzz and star-studded shoutouts. If you’re in the market for a budget-friendly crypto gamble, Dogecoin presents an intriguing yet precarious opportunity. Think of it as the cryptocurrency world’s viral sensation — entertaining and electrifying, but perhaps not the wisest choice for a lasting investment.

The risk factor

Dogecoin faces a unique set of challenges. Its meme-based origins make it highly susceptible to market whims. One tweet from a celebrity can send its price soaring or plummeting. Moreover, it lacks the technological innovation that other more serious cryptocurrencies offer. So, while it may seem like one of the best cheap cryptos, it’s essential to approach it with caution. It’s like that trendy food truck everyone’s raving about — delicious but not necessarily nutritious.

Final thoughts

Dogecoin is like that viral dance craze that everyone, from your grandma to your little cousin, is getting into. It’s fun, it’s exciting, and it’s got everyone talking. But like all trends, it comes with its own set of risks. If you’re looking for a meme coin that offers a sense of community and the thrill of the gamble, Dogecoin might just be your ticket to the moon. But remember, what goes up must come down. So, invest wisely and always do your due diligence.

9. Cronos (CRO): The financial engine of Crypto.com

What if there was a complete suite of financial applications and services available on the blockchain? Welcome to Cronos, the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. Developed by Crypto.com, a platform that has garnered the trust of over 80 million users, Cronos is designed to be the financial backbone of this expansive ecosystem. It’s like an orchestra conductor, ensuring every section comes together in harmony.

What sets Cronos apart?

Cronos is a utility token that serves multiple roles within the Crypto.com Chain. From powering transactions to offering rewards and governance, this token is a Swiss Army knife in a world of single-purpose tools. But what really sets it apart is its parent company’s focus on regulatory compliance and comprehensive insurance coverage. It’s like that high-security vault where you’d want to store your most precious valuables.

Current market status

Based on September 2023 figures, Cronos is valued at $0.052059. In the last month, it’s eked out a 0.08% uptick compared to the US Dollar. These stats may not be front-page news, but they do provide insight into Cronos’s staying power and flexibility. Cronos is a steady yet ever-changing contender if you’re combing through the crypto landscape for an affordable yet promising investment. However, let’s not forget the world of cryptocurrency is a tumultuous ride, and Cronos is no stranger to its peaks and valleys.

The risk factor

Cronos faces a unique set of challenges. Despite its robust technology and focus on compliance, the token has seen a significant price drop over the past year. Moreover, it’s trading below the 200-day simple moving average, making it a risky proposition. So, while it may appear as one of the best cheap cryptos, it’s crucial to weigh these risks carefully. It’s like that experimental dish on the menu — enticing but not without its risks.

Final thoughts

Cronos has the elements to make it a masterpiece but also has its share of complexities. If you’re looking for a utility token that offers something different in the realm of blockchain technology, Cronos might just be the experience you’re craving. But remember, it could very well be an acquired taste. So, invest wisely and always do your due diligence.

Wrapping it up

As we wrap up our exploration of the best cheap cryptos to invest in, it’s clear that the cryptocurrency landscape is as diverse as it is dynamic. From Memeinator’s groundbreaking approach to meme coin warfare to Cronos’s focus on regulatory compliance, each coin offers a unique value proposition that could be the missing piece in your investment portfolio.

However, it’s crucial to remember that the crypto world is fraught with volatility and risks. Whether you’re drawn to the community spirit of Dogecoin or the scalability of Kaspa, always exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence.

After all, in the high-stakes game of crypto investing, knowledge is not just power — it’s profit.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.