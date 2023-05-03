Investors Losing Faith in Ripple (XRP) and Chainlink (LINK) Are Switching to Collateral Network (COLT)

In the ever-changing crypto market, investor confidence in Ripple (XRP) and Chainlink (LINK) seems to be waning.

In contrast, the upcoming Collateral Network (COLT) presale is attracting a lot of attention. With market analysts predicting price growth of 3000% plus for this challenger lender.

>>BUY COLT TOKENS NOW<<

Ripple (XRP)

The news of Ripple selling millions in XRP tokens has shaken investor confidence in the cross-border payments project.

Ripple, the company behind the XRP cryptocurrency, provides a global payment system that aims to revolutionize cross-border transactions. Ripple offers fast and low-cost transactions by utilizing its blockchain technology and native XRP token.However, the ongoing legal battle with the SEC has shaken Ripple and could hurt its prospects.

Recently, investors reacted to the news that Ripple is selling $336 million worth of XRP tokens in Q1. Ripple’s decision has raised eyebrows in the crypto community, as it will contribute to selling pressure.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink's price has recently faced a downward trend, triggering concerns among investors, with some leaving the oracle network.

As a decentralized oracle network, Chainlink allows smart contracts on the blockchain to securely access off-chain data sources and other resources. Started in 2017, Chainlink aims to bridge the gap between smart contracts and real-world data.

Recently, Chainlink’s token price has slipped to $7.04, reflecting a downtrend in the past 24 hours.The recent drop in Chainlink's price has investors reevaluating the project's long-term viability.

With a bearish outlook, it becomes increasingly challenging for Chainlink to retain its position as a leading crypto project.

Collateral Network (COLT)

As faith in Ripple (XRP) and Chainlink (LINK) dwindles, investors are shifting their focus toward Collateral Network (COLT).

Collateral Network is a web3 peer-to-peer lending platform that allows users to borrow cryptocurrencies against physical assets. The only lending protocol on the blockchain that enables this.

Collateral Network operates by enabling owners of high value assets such as fine art, vintage cars and Gold to unlock liquidity in these items and borrow crypto without having to sell them. The items are brought on-chain by minting NFTs that are an exact representation of the asset and breaking down the NFT into smaller fractions.

This clever use of blockchain and NFT technology increases liquidity by enabling multiple lenders to fund a single loan with smaller increments of funds. The borrower no longer needs to find one single lender that has the full amount of capital to lend.

With this industry defining concept this project has the potential to transcend the crypto space and disrupt the traditional multi-trillion dollar asset backed lending industry.

The COLT presale is garnering significant interest, and the token is expected to surge in value. Analysts expect a surge of 3500% before the presale is over.

Find out more about the Collateral Network presale here:

Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/

Presale: https://app.collateralnetwork.io/register

Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.