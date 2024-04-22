 iPhones, PS5s, Laptops, BMW X3, 10 Lakhs: join 4RABET’s Lottery with a 10 Crore prize pool! : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • iPhones, PS5s, Laptops, BMW X3, 10 Lakhs: join 4RABET’s Lottery with a 10 Crore prize pool!

iPhones, PS5s, Laptops, BMW X3, 10 Lakhs: join 4RABET’s Lottery with a 10 Crore prize pool!

iPhones, PS5s, Laptops, BMW X3, 10 Lakhs: join 4RABET’s Lottery with a 10 Crore prize pool!


JOIN LOTTERY

Every Friday at 18:00, 4RABET hosts an exciting online broadcast, giving away prizes totaling 100 million rupees. From the latest iPhone models to the luxurious BMW X3 and cash prizes up to 10 Lakhs, thousands of cricket fans have a chance to win big. Check this YouTube channel to watch highlights from 4RABET lottery - @4rabet_highlights

But that’s not all. The spotlight features Bollywood star Shama Sikander and cricket legend Aaron Finch, making this event a true star-studded affair. Imagine the excitement when last year's ambassadors handed over the keys to a brand-new BMW Z4 to a lucky winner from Chennai. This year, you have the chance to win a BMW X3, a significant amount of money, and many other prizes – all with just one click.


JOIN LOTTERY

Don’t miss this outstanding opportunity. By doing so, you're not just joining a lottery; you're entering into a grand cricket fan festival. Join now and let the Friday evenings bring you closer to your dreams with 4RABET.  

Exclusive photo of amazing prizes that await their lucky winner!

This exclusive photo, sourced directly from the heart of the action, showcases a stunning array of 4RABET's Royal Challenge prizes, including the latest iPhones and Samsungs, two of AirPods Max, more than 10 of AirPods Pro and signature blue and white merchandise, all awaiting the lucky winners.



Check this YouTube channel to watch videos of the presents prepared by 4RABET, it can turn out that they all will be yours! - @4rabet_prizes

Unlock Your Rewards: 1000 Rupees for Everyone!

Did you catch the latest buzz? In the recent 4RABET live stream, the first 100 participants were thrilled to find an extra 1000 rupees credited to their accounts! Imagine the possibilities - which of the games will you dive into with this bonus? The IPL season just got more exciting with 4RABET’s additional bonuses, place a bet for your favourite team and enhance your gaming experience:

FOOTNOTE

Welcome Bonus 700% on Deposit for New Betting Players

Register on the site, choose 700% WELCOME SPORTS or CRASH PACK while registering, make a deposit and claim your bonus! After making a deposit, your bonus can go up to 700%.

4RABET also offers prizes for those who enjoy slots or live games! Sign up, use the promo codes below, and get your welcome bonuses:

LIVE4RA - Up to 240% on first deposit for baccarat, roulette and other live-dealer games;

SLOTS4RA - Up to 240% first deposit bonus for slots players.

Embark on Exciting Missions for Big Prizes in the 4RABET's Smartico Tournament!

Cricket fans, looking for a way to make your IPL experience more joyful — the Smartico platform is perfect for you. To begin your journey, simply register at 4RABET and click on the IPL Rewards button. Here, you will find a variety of missions with rewards waiting for you. Take control of your progress by checking the “Overview” page, where available missions can be easily found; for more details about missions check the pages “Missions” and “IPL Missions”.

Earn points by completing missions and use your points to buy special prizes. Those prizes are displayed on the "Store" page. The more points you get, the higher is your user level and additional missions will unlock. Participate in 4RABET's weekly lottery by clicking on the “Join Tournament” button on the “Tournaments” page. Explore the “Levels” page to keep an eye on your progress and unlock cool badges on the “Badges” page. Check the “Minigames” page to see how lucky you are and spin a wheel! You can win so many different prizes.

Don't miss fresh notifications through the “Inbox” page and learn our terms and conditions on the “Terms and Conditions” page. Join us today and grab your rewards while having fun!

Sign Up for 4RABET and Claim Your Prizes Now!

It's time to take action and immerse yourself in the world of big wins with 4RABET! Register on our platform today and dive into a tournament brimming with substantial prizes. Don't miss out on this golden opportunity, as every Friday at 6 PM IST, you stand a chance to win luxurious rewards that could change your life. Whether it's the high-tech gadgets you've been eyeing, an exclusive piece of merchandise, or even a sleek new BMW X3, 4RABET makes it possible for you.Our community is ready to welcome you with open arms and an array of rewards that await. With proof of real winners and the excitement of live draws, there's no better place to chase your dreams and enjoy the thrilling experience of victory.

So why wait? Hit the "JOIN LOTTERY" button above now and let the excitement begin. With 4RABET, Friday evenings are no longer just the start of the weekend; they're your gateway to achieving your dreams. Sign up now, and let the adventure of wins and rewards commence!

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article supplied by a third-party source and the views expressed are exclusively those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner. User discretion with regard to understanding of and interaction with this article’s content is advised. The Tribune shall not be responsible for any issue whatsoever arising out of this article.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Youtube

Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

Court rejects Kejri’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health

If Ashish attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

Seeks material to back allegations against accused


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Working on plan to save vanishing industry: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3-time councillor Hardeep SAD’s pick

Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let voters decide

Where are ‘achhe din’: Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Congress candidate election tourist: City BJP chief

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the misuse of water during the peak summer season?

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

20 days into session, students of govt schools in Ludhiana await books

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon’s office to get makeover

Open House: What needs to be done to collect overdue tax, curb rising trend of defaulting?

Ludhiana doctor, businessman receive Rs 2 crore extortion call, FIR registered

67-year-old Indian Sikh pilgrim, a Patiala resident, dies in Lahore

67-year-old Patiala Sikh pilgrim dies in Lahore

16 hurt as bus, tipper truck collide

Patiala: Only photo ops, false promises by leaders during Ghaggar floods

AAP candidate befooling voters, says NK Sharma

Congress candidate highlights works done by him