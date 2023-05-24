 Is Binance Trustworthy as crypto speculates political hit while Signuptoken.com Steals the Spotlight? : The Tribune India

Is Binance Trustworthy as crypto speculates political hit while Signuptoken.com Steals the Spotlight?

Is Binance Trustworthy as crypto speculates political hit while Signuptoken.com Steals the Spotlight?


Google, Apple, And The Political Threats To Crypto: Is Binance TrustWorthy? Try Signuptoken.Com, Ecoterra

Is Binance trustworthy? - A question that is almost natural as the exchange continues to make the headlines. The world’s leading crypto exchange has faced regulatory issues, security threats, and even political battles. Yet, it stands tall and strong at the helm of crypto exchanges. But should you consider it a safe platform?

Coinbase’s CTO has raised some crazy question on the overall crypto market that has put the industry in suspense about the efficiency of its own security system. This includes Binance too.

Bitcoin is an expensive asset. Having more bitcoins automatically means you have more money. More funds for your political campaign mean more reach which conveniently translates to more votes.

Nowadays, almost everyone uses Google, and those who don’t, probably have an iPhone. How hard is it for Google and Apple to extract your Bitcoin wallet’s private key? Not a problem at all, we’ll tell you that. As warned by Coinbase’s former CTO, Balaji Srinivasan, political parties of bankrupt governments may try to compel Google and Apple to extract private keys of rich Bitcoin wallets. Scary!

What does this mean for upcoming promising projects like signuptoken.com and Ecoterra? Both these projects are booming in their presale stage. Should you invest in them or be scared that these tokens may also be liable to security threats? Let’s find out!

Will Google And Apple Become Political Puppets?

In the upcoming years, should the possession of sufficient bitcoin emerge as a critical political concern, destitute governments might resort to devising strategies to acquire a portion of individuals' cryptocurrency. How do we doubt this could happen? Balaji Srinivasan, the former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Coinbase, a renowned crypto exchange, has warned about this on his Twitter account.

Although executing a conventional 51% attack through mining presently poses a considerable challenge for the United States, it could potentially exert pressure on influential tech giants such as Apple and Google to engage in an unprecedented pursuit of private keys within their servers, devices, and browsers. The intent behind this would be to appropriate any pilfered funds and redirect them toward a cash-strapped federal government, as Srinivasan conveyed in a tweet on Friday.

Srinivasan went on to elaborate that this is not a mere act of cyberterrorism, but a full-fledged cyberwar. It transcends the scope of an isolated hacker clandestinely procuring a single file. Rather, it encompasses the situation where the CEO of a company issues a lawful command to breach the security of their own customers. He cited the distressing events that unfolded in the spring of 2022, wherein numerous technology companies betrayed their former patrons, resulting in the plight of millions of Russians. Additionally, he speculated on a potential target for such actions, proposing the involvement of billions of iPhones, Android phones, Mac laptops, Chrome browsers, as well as Google Docs and Gmail. Furthermore, he contemplated the possibility of China replicating a similar scenario through collaboration with Chinese smartphone manufacturers.

While Apple and Google can be touched by the governments, Binance has no role to play in this political clash. Yes, Binance has its own problems and issues. Westpac has banned transactions with Binance, and the exchange’s branch in Australia lost access to its Aussie Dollar payment routes 3 days ago for a short period. However, extracting private keys? Binance won’t do that. Hence, the answer to the question, ‘Is Binance trustworthy?’, is probably yes. 

Are Ecoterra, Signuptoken.com and Crypto Threatened?

Yes, the political spear that is held against the crypto world is concerning. Even a little threatening.

But, it is not something that can wreak havoc and bring down the industry altogether. For starters, do you think there won’t be any repercussions for the defunct governments that try to perform unethical deeds? Obviously, there will be!

Moreover, do you think Apple and Google will bend against a government that is low on money when these tech giants are a worldwide phenomenon? Does not seem likely at all!

Anybody who is taking up this task will not look to acquire cryptos other than BTC. Why have a mix when only one asset can set you up for life? Logically, even if the broken-down governments try, they will not be able the penetrate the safety of the crypto world that wraps around the ecosystem of Signuptoken.com and Ecoterra.

While everyone knows Signuptoken.com at this point, if you are unaware, read on!

Signuptoken.Com: A Crypto Prelaunch With No Presale

Signuptoken.com, a new player in the cryptocurrency market, has a strong focus on ensuring secure and encrypted transactions. The platform is committed to creating a safe and transparent environment for investors, implementing a strict no-presale policy, and incorporating a double encryption feature. This approach is aimed at establishing trust and providing users with a reliable platform.

Signuptoken.com adopts a milestone-based launch strategy, which demonstrates its dedication to engaging with the community and building a strong user base. The platform also offers a referral program, further emphasizing its commitment to user involvement and participation. By prioritizing security and privacy, Signuptoken.com strives to offer a promising solution in the cryptocurrency market.

The platform's primary objective is to protect the privacy and security of its investors. It achieves this through a double encryption feature, ensuring that all transactions undergo a two-layer encryption process. This rigorous encryption process guarantees the confidentiality and security of user data, enhancing the overall user experience.

Final Words

In conclusion, the potential threat posed by political manipulation from Apple and Google to the crypto industry is indeed concerning. However, it is unlikely to do some real damage to the industry. While Binance may have its own challenges, the question, ‘Is Binance trustworthy?’, is rather baseless as the exchange can not access your private key!

Moreover, the safety measures implemented by platforms like Signuptoken.com and Ecoterra offer a robust defense against breaches. Signuptoken.com, in particular, stands out with its secure and encrypted transactions, milestone-based launch strategy, and commitment to user privacy and security through double encryption.

Follow These Links To Know More About Signuptoken.com!

Website: https://www.signuptoken.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_SignUpToken_

Telegram: https://t.me/SignUpToken

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

2
Punjab

SGPC to call open tenders for telecast of ‘gurbani’, says Harjinder Dhami, accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of doing politics

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Ankita Puwar bags AIR 28 in UPSC Civil Services exam

4
Diaspora

NIA team in London to probe attack on Indian High Commission by Khalistan supporters

5
Entertainment

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district

6
Punjab

Jalandhar girl 492nd in civil services exam

7
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege: Key accused arrested at Bengaluru airport

8
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege: In major embarrassment for Punjab police, key accused detained at Bengaluru airport turns out to be a case of mistaken identity

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for minimising dependence of accused on surety

10
J & K

G20: Absence of S Arabia, Egypt at Srinagar meeting a let-down

Don't Miss

View All
Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Top News

Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building: 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

Say sidelining President Murmu is not only a grave insult bu...

Govt has invited everyone, people will react as per their sentiments: Amit Shah on Opposition boycott

Govt has invited everyone, people will react as per their sentiments: Amit Shah on Opposition boycott of new Parliament building inauguration

Says a distinguished delegation from Tamil Nadu will on May ...

New Parliament building: Politics escalates over inauguration

New Parliament building: Politics escalates over inauguration

Here is all about India’s new Parliament and controversies s...

PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia

PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia

The two prime ministers also decide to focus on firming up a...

Bargari sacrilege: In major embarrassment for Punjab police, key accused arrested at Bengaluru airport was a wrong man

Bargari sacrilege: In major embarrassment for Punjab police, key accused detained at Bengaluru airport turns out to be a case of mistaken identity


Cities

View All

Gangster shot dead in Amritsar’s Sathiala village in case of 'gang rivalry'

Gangster shot dead in Amritsar’s Sathiala village in case of 'gang rivalry'

Amritsar: Stubble burning hitting flora & fauna alongside district roads

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

Screen installed at Golden Temple to enlighten visitors about its history

Cops present challan against Amritpal Singh's aides

15 Punjabis in fray for Alberta provincial elections

15 Punjabis in fray for Alberta provincial elections in Canada

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

Dhanas mishap: Police remand of Beetle car driver extended by day

Rahul Gandhi travels by truck, halts at Lalru dhaba

Temperature to dip over next 2 days in Chandigarh

No fixed time for collection of garbage, Chandigarh residents miffed

Delhi liquor policy: ED conducts fresh raids including on premises of AAP MP’s associates

Delhi liquor policy: ED conducts fresh raids including on premises of AAP MP's associates

Rahul Gandhi’s fresh passport plea: Court asks Subramanian Swamy to file reply by Friday

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member nabbed after exchange of fire in Delhi

Sisodia manhandled in court complex, claims AAP; Delhi Police refute charge

Delhi HC sets aside Mayor’s decision for repoll to elect committee members

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: JIT

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar: Car catches fire, occupants jump out to save their lives

PSHRC demands report on chromium contamination in area around Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Jalandhar girl 492nd in civil services exam

Chaos at busy junction as traffic lights non-functional

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

With no major clue, police probe to rely on call dump

MC ropes in religious bodies, edu institutes for improving outreach

Special train from Amritsar to Gandhidham

Video of youth being assaulted goes viral

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Punjab's power demand shoots up

Alumni from 1971 batch of PPS celebrate golden jubilee in Nabha

Photo exhibition, awareness mark International Biodiversity Day