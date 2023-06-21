Is FlokiInu (Mania Over? Analysts Prefer Tradecurve Over TRON

Seasoned and profitable investors always observe market trends and a project’s viability before making an investment. Thus, Tradecurve has emerged as the most favored crypto project within the crypto community.

FlokiInu’s (FLOKI) Recent Partnerships Fail To Bear Fruits

The crypto market has witnessed a wave of meme coins in recent months, making the competition difficult for FlokiInu. Besides, the hype around FlokiInu has also waned rapidly in recent weeks. This can be corroborated by the price movement of FlokiInu . The exchange rate of FlokiInu has tanked by more than 36% in the past month.

At the time of writing, FlokiInu is changing hands at $0.000022. This, according to experts, has nullified the potential gains that FlokiInu was expecting from its recent partnerships. A few days back, FlokiInu partnered with AliExpress and Binance Pay to increase its utility.

TRON (TRX) Kicks Off Crypto Expo Asia Event

The last few days have been quite eventful for the TRON (TRX) ecosystem, with new developments taking place. But the price of TRON (TRX) has not responded positively to these developments. The exchange rate of TRON (TRX) has tumbled by 14% in the past seven days.

As a result, TRON (TRX) is currently trading at $0.0703. This comes as TRON (TRX) recently went live on Ethereum through BitTorrent Bridge. Besides, the Crypto Expo Asia 2023, an event sponsored by TRON (TRX), has also begun in Singapore.

According to experts, the bearish market sentiment has not allowed TRON (TRX) to benefit from its recent development activities.

Tradecurve Pumps Its Presale Growth

Increased regulatory scrutiny has shattered the market image of centralized exchanges, prompting traders to switch to decentralized exchanges. According to a recent report, the growth rate of decentralized exchanges in Q1 2023 was 33.4%, which is significantly higher than the 16.9%, which was the growth rate of centralized exchanges during the same period. At this opportune moment, a new decentralized exchange, Tradecurve, has made big waves in the crypto world.

It is a Web3 exchange, where users can trade various assets with a single account. Cryptocurrencies, equities, bonds, forex, and many more can be traded here. No KYC is required, and 2FA security has been implemented on the platform. Hence, traders’ identities and privacy are always secure on Tradecurve, which is not the same with exchanges like Robinhood and KuCoin.

It functions on the proof-of-work mechanism, and offers high-leverage trading, VIP account service, and negative balance protection. The ongoing fourth stage of the platform’s presale is selling out fast, and a token is currently available for $0.018.

Experts are bullish that TCRV’s value will explode 50 times during the presale, and early buyers can earn a 100x profit in 2023. Once the presale round ends, TCRV tokens will be available on Uniswap and other major exchanges.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.