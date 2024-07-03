 Is Pandiana Poised To Become Solana's Next Viral Meme Coin? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Is Pandiana Poised To Become Solana's Next Viral Meme Coin?

Is Pandiana Poised To Become Solana's Next Viral Meme Coin?

Is Pandiana Poised To Become Solana's Next Viral Meme Coin?


The aftermath of the Bitcoin halving has injected new vitality into other altcoins, especially the Solana ecosystem, ushering in an era of innovative meme coin projects.

Pandiana, a fresh and engaging meme-infused utility token, is set to capitalize on Solana's enhanced capabilities, which include handling thousands of transactions per second with minimal fees.

This positions Pandiana uniquely within a marketplace ripe for explosive meme coin growth.

Pandiana: A Blend of Memes and Utility on Solana

As the crypto community continues to evolve post-Bitcoin halving, Pandiana enters the scene, harnessing Solana's robust infrastructure to launch an innovative move-to-earn game fused with Meme hype.

The upcoming presale this Thursday, July 4th, 2024, at 4 PM UTC, presents a lucrative opportunity not just for meme coin enthusiasts but for any investor looking for potential high returns in the crypto space.

Why Pandiana is More Than Just a Meme Coin

Unlike traditional meme coins that often ride on hype without substantive backing, Pandiana offers real utility that extends beyond speculative trading.

With only 10 million $PNDA tokens available, its rarity is ensured, making it not just another meme coin but a valuable asset within the Solana ecosystem.

Pandiana's presale aims to raise 10,000 SOL over 60 days by offering 40% of the total token supply to early investors at favorable rates.

This presale is structured to ensure fair access, with purchase limits set at a minimum of 1 SOL and a maximum of 100 SOL, promoting an equitable distribution among potential presale investors.

 

With a presale pricing of 400 $PNDA tokens for 1 SOL, this is a perfect entry opportunity for early birds looking to ape into the next big Solana memecoin.

The presale will be followed up with Raydium listing at a listing price of 1 SOL = 200 $PNDA which is 50% higher than the presale, ensuring early investors register significant potential upside.

Engage and Earn with Pandiana

Early Investors are invited to participate in the presale and join the fast growing Pandiana community on Telegram and Discord to stay updated on all developments about Pandiana.

By investing early, participants gain the dual advantage of influencing the project and securing tokens at an entry price that is designed to appreciate.

The Future of Pandiana

Looking ahead, Pandiana is not just setting up to be a fleeting trend. With strategic plans for its move-to-earn game and a community-focused approach, it is poised to maintain long-term relevance and utility.

Backed by robust technology and a clear vision, Pandiana is gearing up to redefine the integration of meme culture with blockchain innovation.

Don’t Miss Out on the Presale

Join the presale to secure your $PNDA tokens and be part of a project that combines the fun of memes with the profitability of play-to-earn gaming.

Stay Connected with Pandiana:

Website:https://pandiana.io

X:https://x.com/pandianaonsol

Telegram:https://t.me/pandianaonsol

Discord:https://discord.com/invite/pandiana

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

2
Punjab

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

3
Haryana

Faridabad RWAs unhappy with new stilt-plus-4 floor guidelines

4
Business

Amrut distilleries wins 'World's Best Whisky' title at 2024 International Spirits Challenge

5
Chandigarh

In Mohali, roads waterlogged, sewers overflow, drains choke

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin ‘guru' sued over sexual assault allegations in UK court

7
India

Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death

8
India

Hathras tragedy: Cop-turned-preacher Bhole Baba attracted large number of followers in western UP

9
Punjab

BJP Jalandhar candidate Sheetal Angural to face FIR for his misdeeds: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
India

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media

Don't Miss

View All
Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

Top News

Hathras stampede: FIR says organisers hid evidence, flouted conditions

Hathras stampede toll rises to 121; UP CM orders judicial probe, says panel to look into 'conspiracy' angle

FIR says organisers hid evidence, 2.5 lakh people crammed in...

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who maintained a distance from press and social media

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media

Bhole Baba absconding, name missing from FIR

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

Announcement made by Faridkot MP Sarbjeet Singh Khalsa on hi...

Congress biggest opponent of Constitution: PM Modi's scathing attack in Rajya Sabha

Congress biggest opponent of Constitution: PM Modi's scathing attack in Rajya Sabha

Modi's attack on Congress in Upper House took unexpected tur...

Hemant Soren set to return as Jharkhand CM following consensus among JMM-led alliance MLAs

Hemant Soren set to return as Jharkhand CM following consensus among JMM-led alliance MLAs

Sources say Champai Soren, who had taken oath as the 12th ch...


Cities

View All

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

BSF recovers drone along with two pistols and 40 rounds International Border in Amritsar

Stuck in Russian war zone, Amritsar youth desperate to return home

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges draws flak

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Slain drug officer Neha’s parents booked by Chandigarh police for forgery, cheating

‘Serial molester’ in Chandigarh police net

Rain effect: Uprooted tree falls on 3 houses at PGI, two roads cave in

Excise 'scam': Delhi High Court agrees to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea on Friday

Excise 'scam': Delhi High Court agrees to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea on Friday

Excise policy case: Court extends judicial custody of Sisodia, K Kavitha till July 25

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

BJP: Kejriwal govt insensitive towards women

Hold NEET-UG exam again for all candidates: Student outfits

Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

Interstate gangs involved in smuggling of drugs busted

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Hectic activities on ahead of bypoll

Sunil Jakhar, Charanjit Channi ask Bhagwant Mann to reply on Sheetal Angural’s allegations

FIR registration dips as cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

FIR registration dips as Ludhiana cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

Dengue cases reach 25 in Ludhiana district

Complete pending works at international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana by July 31: DC

Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Ludhiana ASI booked for taking Rs 2.70 lakh bribe

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Placement drive held in Patiala

Woman dies of electrocution