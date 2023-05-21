 Is XRP A Good Coin To Buy Now Or Will DogeMiyagi And Binance Overcome Ripple? : The Tribune India

Is XRP A Good Coin To Buy Now Or Will DogeMiyagi And Binance Overcome Ripple?

Most major cryptocurrencies are currently trading in the red zone, indicating a bearish market sentiment. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB) are facing resistance. On the other hand, Ripple (XRP) is showing some strength, while Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) are also being influenced by bearish pressure. Meanwhile, meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI) are flourishing. Read on to find out more

Ripple: Is XRP A Good Coin To Buy Now?

Ripple's XRP has experienced a bullish rally, gaining momentum and ranking among the top gainers for several consecutive days. The recent rejection of the SEC's motion in the Ripple case has had a positive impact on XRP's market performance

So, is XRP a good coin to buy now? Well, the cryptocurrency has surpassed key resistance levels and outperformed top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Overall, XRP's price movement indicates a strong buy zone and growing popularity in the market.

DogeMiyagi: Waxing On Profits, Waxing Off The Competition

DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI) is a new meme coin about to enter the crypto market, it has already started by launching a presale where it is selling its token for a fraction of a cent. The project, as is evident in the name, capitalized on the popularity of the doge meme and Mr.Miyagi from Karate Kid to appeal to both young and not-so-young audiences.

DogeMiyagi is first and foremost a community-driven token, which means that the community gets the final say in all matters thanks to DogeMiyagi’s DAO, which enables community members to vote on important issues.

A forthcoming NFT collection will also help bring DogeMiyagi’s community close by providing those who choose to support the project further by purchasing an NFT with exclusive content and opportunities.

Shiba Inu Announces Partnership With Tangem:

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has partnered with Tangem, a crypto hardware wallet company, to launch SHIB-themed crypto wallets. The collaboration was confirmed on May 18, with pre-orders starting on May 29. The SHIB community is excited about the announcement, as the wallet supports SHIB, LEASH, and BONE tokens.

The wallet, designed in collaboration with Shiba Inu Swap, resembles a credit card and can be operated via smartphone. It offers a smart backup feature for wallet security. Currently, the price of Shiba Inu is around $0.000008638, experiencing a 1.90% decline in the last 24 hours at the time of writing, with a decrease in trading volume.

So, is XRP a good coin to buy now? Overall, most cryptocurrencies are unable to make significant progress, with selling pressure keeping them near support levels, with XRP being the only survivor of this bear attack. All the while, meme coins keep rising to new levels in popularity and monetary value with coins like DogeMiyagi And Shiba Inu leading the charge. DogeMiyagi is in its presale at the moment, with a relatively low entry barrier and nowhere to go but up, which makes it a perfect investment for those new to crypto and looking to diversify their options.

Learn more about DogeMiyagi:

Website: https://dogemiyagi.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogemiyagi_

Telegram: https://t.me/dogemiyagi

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

