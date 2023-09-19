Is Youtube Banned in India? (Youtube ban in India)

QUICK ANSWER:

No, Youtube is not banned in India.

(But some Youtube channels have been banned for spreading fake news)

The Indian government has banned 8 YouTube channels for spreading fake news. Each of the channels had more than 1 million subscribers. Know the names of the channels.

Misinformation and fake news on YouTube are a significant problem. During the Nuh violence, the state government had to shut down the internet in the district to prevent the spread of misinformation and provocative messages. India has now banned eight YouTube channels with a combined subscriber count of 23 million. According to the government, all of these channels were engaged in spreading fake news.

According to a report by PTI, the channels were found spreading false information, including the announcement of early Lok Sabha polls and the banning of electronic voting machines. Of concern is the fact that these channels had a significant viewership, potentially leading to the widespread dissemination of misinformation.

The government has banned 8 YouTube channels. According to officials, these channels were fact-checked by the Press Information Bureau (PI).

Yahan Sach Dekho

Capital TV

KPS News

Sarkari Vlog

Earn Tech India

SPN9 News

Educational Dost

World Best News

According to officials, it was discovered that World Best News, a YouTube channel with over 1.7 million subscribers and more than 18 crore views, misrepresented the Indian Army.

The channel Educational Dost, with over 3.43 million subscribers and 23 crore views, was accused of spreading false information about government schemes. Additionally, SPN9 news, with over 4.8 million subscribers and 189 crore views, was found to be propagating fake news regarding the president, prime minister, and several central ministers.

According to officials, the YouTube channel Sarkari Vlog, which has over 4.5 million subscribers and over 9.4 crore views, was discovered to be spreading false information about government schemes.

It has been reported that Channel 'KPS News,' which has a large subscriber base and a significant number of views, is allegedly disseminating false information about government schemes, orders, and decisions, including claims about the availability of cooking gas cylinders at Rs 20 and petrol at Rs 15 per litre.

The channel 'Capital TV' had over 3.5 million subscribers and over 160 crore views, and was also spreading false information about the prime minister, the government, and orders related to the promulgation of President's rule in West Bengal.

The YouTube channel 'Yahan Sach Dekho' had a significant following of over 3 million subscribers and over 100 million views, but it was found to be spreading false information about the Election Commission and the Chief Justice of India.

