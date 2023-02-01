Ishu Preet Singh highlights how your personal brand is your identity.

No matter how much ever we discuss about businesses and brands doing exceedingly well in their respective industries, thriving off of excellent business models and strategies, everything boils down to who they are as brands, what they offer and most importantly, what unique they offer as businesses to their target demographic. All these questions pertain to how distinctive a brand stands in a market and how well people try to establish their personal brand. As entrepreneurs in the digital world, it is essential for people to understand that building a personal brand is of great importance.

Ishu Preet Singh, who serves as the CEO of his one-of-a-kind digital marketing company Smarter Circle says that entrepreneurs should never underestimate the power of building a personal brand, which ultimately acts as their identity. There are still many business owners who have doubts regarding what exactly is personal branding. They think making their business a brand is enough for them to get closer to the success they hope to achieve in their journeys. However, Ishu Preet Singh explains, “A personal brand is your own unique story. It communicates the skills, talents and values you represent to your target demographic, clients and customers. It is the culmination of what one does and what one stands for. A personal brand has both offline and online presence.”

He further explains that for people to build their personal brand, they need to do a bit of introspection as well and focus on themselves to understand themselves better, which means people need to figure out who they are within. Personal brand, he says, showcases what people are and what they aim to be in their journeys and how knowledgeable or experienced they are in their business. This, in turn, becomes their identity as professionals and business owners.

Immersing oneself in one’s chosen niche and making the most of the opportunities to gain great growth and success also speaks a lot about who people are within. This helps them double their online as well as offline presence.

He says that the choices people make in their journey and evolve with time and trends in their industry also go ahead in telling a lot about themselves, which in the end, strengthens their personal brand and leads them to have an honest and authentic presence in their industry.

Ishu Preet Singh highlights how their personal brand becomes their identity showcasing who they are, what they have been, what they offer and what potential they have to turn into a greater success story.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.