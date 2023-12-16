 Italian Screens 2023 Triumphs: Showcasing Italy's Cinematic Excellence in New Delhi and Mumbai : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Italian Screens 2023 Triumphs: Showcasing Italy's Cinematic Excellence in New Delhi and Mumbai

Italian Screens 2023 Triumphs: Showcasing Italy's Cinematic Excellence in New Delhi and Mumbai

Italian Screens 2023 Triumphs: Showcasing Italy's Cinematic Excellence in New Delhi and Mumbai


Italian Screens - New Italian Cinema Goes Abroad has drawn its curtains after a triumphant return in 2023, leaving a cinematic mark in New Delhi and Mumbai simultaneously from December 8th to 10th. The event, renowned for its dedication to showcasing Italy's cinematic excellence globally and promoting various facets of Italian film industry, presented a mesmerizing array of six acclaimed Italian films across PVR cinemas, all screened in their original language with English subtitles.

This initiative, a collaborative effort by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), Cinecittà for the Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual of the Italian Ministry of Culture (DGCA-MiC), and the Academy of Italian Cinema – David di Donatello Awards, was curated by Roberto Stabile, Head of the Special Projects Office for the DGCA-MiC at Cinecittà. The Indian leg of the event was organized in partnership with the Embassy of Italy in New Delhi and the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Roberto Stabile shared, "I am thrilled to witness the return of Italian Screens in 2023. Through this initiative, alongside presenting our latest production, we are showcasing to foreign industry professionals the multitude of benefits that our country offers for co-production, filming, and distributing our cinema internationally ".

The event featured a selection of six top-tier Italian films, each crafted by acclaimed directors. This curated collection promised diverse cinematic experiences, offering a glimpse into the vibrant tapestry of contemporary Italian cinema. The showcased films included:

  • ⁠ ⁠Nostalgia by Mario Martone (Cannes Film Festival)
  • ⁠ ⁠Lord of the Ants by Gianni Amelio (Venice Film Festival)
  • ⁠ ⁠The First Day of My Life by Paolo Genovese (director of Perfect Strangers)
  • ⁠ ⁠8 Mountains by Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch (Cannes Film Festival)
  • ⁠ ⁠Settembre by Giulia Steigerwal (winner of two David di Donatello Awards)
  • ⁠ ⁠Burning Hearts by Pippo Mezzapesa (Venice Film Festival)

The Ambassador of Italy to India and Nepal, Vincenzo de Luca, shared his anticipation, stating, "Following the resounding success achieved last year, we are particularly eager to host the second edition of Italian Screens in New Delhi and Mumbai. We strongly believe that the initiative will contribute to building bridges between our Countries with a deeply enrooted cinematography background. Indeed, cinema is one of the soft-power key elements of relations between two cultural superpowers, hinged on tradition and innovation, creative industries, show business, design, classic and contemporary art.”

Alessandro De Masi, Counsell General of Italy in Mumbai, emphasized, "Italy has kept its promise and has brought back into India the second edition of Italian Screens, after the great success of last year's initiative. We want to link our two film industries through new ways of collaboration. And today, through this initiative which is the result of a strong strategic collaboration among Italian relevant stakeholders here represented by Roberto Stabile, we can foresee a much brighter future."

The festival succeeded in captivating film enthusiasts, critics, and the general public, delivering an enthralling experience that brought the essence of Italian cinema vividly to the vibrant city of Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

#Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Jitu Patwari appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, replaces Kamal Nath; Umang Singhar new LoP

2
Jalandhar

Army Lieutenant dies, Captain injured as car overturns near Narangpur in Punjab's Jalandhar

3
World

US mom catches 18-year-old son having sex with 26-year-old teacher after tracking app alerts her of him missing rugby practice

4
India

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas with 18 crew

5
Chandigarh

2 criminals injured in police encounter on Kharar-Landran road in Punjab's Mohali

6
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor shares what it was like to shoot sex scene with Saif Ali Khan in 'Kurbaan', ‘But we were already…’

7
Entertainment

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch

8
Nation

'CID' actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj pleads for help in viral video from Mumbai police station; accuses mother, brother of physical assault

9
Haryana

‘If any way out is found then will work on it, otherwise...’: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on SYL canal issue

10
India

IAF requires three systems to protect bases from attack by multiple swarm drones

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...

Parliament security head’s post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels

Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels

Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...

Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...

2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...

Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan

Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan

The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...


Cities

View All

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Nagar kirtan marks martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Gurdaspur resident to manufacture heat resistant tiles with paddy stubble

Abandoned building misused by anti-social elements, drug addicts converted into library

Ex-cop sent to 5-day police custody

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Punjab kinnow growers stare at poor income as prices fall amid bumper yield

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

2 nabbed after brief encounter in Mohali

2 nabbed after brief encounter in Mohali

City Beautiful third in sewage treatment

Chandigarh’s TB notification rate highest in India

MM Dhonchak moves Supreme Court, says early hearing order to impact disposal

Chandigarh Estate Office camp: 56 air grievances

As Capital braves chill, air quality worsens

As Capital braves chill, air quality worsens

Farishtey scheme: Delhi Govt shirking responsibility by blaming me: L-G Saxena

Delhi High Court refuses to quash charges in Haryana judicial paper leak case

Streetlights at bus stops non-functional

20-year-old stabbed to death

Brutal murders, extortion cases, gangsters kept cops on the toes

Brutal murders, extortion cases, gangsters kept cops on the toes

Day on, police yet to make any headway

Round Glass Academy, Sai Kurukshetra to vie for title

Two lady doctors among six booked for ‘forced abortion’

Man 'involved' in vehicle theft held

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

Sample collected from Balloke STP

ICU non-functional, 75-bed critical care unit at Civil Hospital on cards

Prime commercial land worth Rs 30-cr freed from encroachment

All major crimes solved, petty need attention

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Patiala DC reviews facilities, development works

Guava fair, flower show end in Patiala

Patiala Locomotive Works wins Best Production Shield

Seminar on Punjab’s trade, industry organised in Patiala