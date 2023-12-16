Italian Screens 2023 Triumphs: Showcasing Italy's Cinematic Excellence in New Delhi and Mumbai

Italian Screens - New Italian Cinema Goes Abroad has drawn its curtains after a triumphant return in 2023, leaving a cinematic mark in New Delhi and Mumbai simultaneously from December 8th to 10th. The event, renowned for its dedication to showcasing Italy's cinematic excellence globally and promoting various facets of Italian film industry, presented a mesmerizing array of six acclaimed Italian films across PVR cinemas, all screened in their original language with English subtitles.

This initiative, a collaborative effort by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), Cinecittà for the Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual of the Italian Ministry of Culture (DGCA-MiC), and the Academy of Italian Cinema – David di Donatello Awards, was curated by Roberto Stabile, Head of the Special Projects Office for the DGCA-MiC at Cinecittà. The Indian leg of the event was organized in partnership with the Embassy of Italy in New Delhi and the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Roberto Stabile shared, "I am thrilled to witness the return of Italian Screens in 2023. Through this initiative, alongside presenting our latest production, we are showcasing to foreign industry professionals the multitude of benefits that our country offers for co-production, filming, and distributing our cinema internationally ".

The event featured a selection of six top-tier Italian films, each crafted by acclaimed directors. This curated collection promised diverse cinematic experiences, offering a glimpse into the vibrant tapestry of contemporary Italian cinema. The showcased films included:

⁠ ⁠Nostalgia by Mario Martone (Cannes Film Festival)

⁠ ⁠Lord of the Ants by Gianni Amelio (Venice Film Festival)

⁠ ⁠The First Day of My Life by Paolo Genovese (director of Perfect Strangers)

⁠ ⁠8 Mountains by Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch (Cannes Film Festival)

⁠ ⁠Settembre by Giulia Steigerwal (winner of two David di Donatello Awards)

⁠ ⁠Burning Hearts by Pippo Mezzapesa (Venice Film Festival)

The Ambassador of Italy to India and Nepal, Vincenzo de Luca, shared his anticipation, stating, "Following the resounding success achieved last year, we are particularly eager to host the second edition of Italian Screens in New Delhi and Mumbai. We strongly believe that the initiative will contribute to building bridges between our Countries with a deeply enrooted cinematography background. Indeed, cinema is one of the soft-power key elements of relations between two cultural superpowers, hinged on tradition and innovation, creative industries, show business, design, classic and contemporary art.”

Alessandro De Masi, Counsell General of Italy in Mumbai, emphasized, "Italy has kept its promise and has brought back into India the second edition of Italian Screens, after the great success of last year's initiative. We want to link our two film industries through new ways of collaboration. And today, through this initiative which is the result of a strong strategic collaboration among Italian relevant stakeholders here represented by Roberto Stabile, we can foresee a much brighter future."

The festival succeeded in captivating film enthusiasts, critics, and the general public, delivering an enthralling experience that brought the essence of Italian cinema vividly to the vibrant city of Mumbai.

