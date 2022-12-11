 Join the Rocketize Pre-Sale For Potential Gains as Dogecoin and Uniswap Plummet : The Tribune India

Join the Rocketize Pre-Sale For Potential Gains as Dogecoin and Uniswap Plummet

Join the Rocketize Pre-Sale For Potential Gains as Dogecoin and Uniswap Plummet


The prices of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Uniswap (UNI) have fallen significantly along with other cryptocurrencies amid the bear market in 2022. However, the industry has other worthwhile activities going on, including the Rocketize (JATO) pre-sale.

Rocketize (JATO) is still developing and aims to deliver several interesting features at launch. We'll explore the project's ecosystem in this article, along with Dogecoin (DOGE) and Uniswap (UNI), to see what to expect.

What is Rocketize About?

Rocketize is a new cryptocurrency building on the BNB Chain. It aims to fuse the meme coin and DeFi concepts to create its Atomic Nation, which will comprise enthusiasts from both sectors.

The project is largely community-focused and will be governed by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), a group for holders of its native JATO token.

Rocketize (JATO) tokens will have several uses within the ecosystem. For example, it will support cryptocurrency trades on the platform's decentralized exchange (DEX). Users will also use the JATO tokens to mint NFTs and trade on the marketplace.

The token will also be deflationary. Its supply is capped at 1 trillion; however, it will commit to a token burn mechanism to reduce the number of tokens in circulation as demand increases, thereby increasing value. Thus, holders will potentially get more value from their tokens if they hold long-term.

The project also plans for a modest space program to create an inclusive platform for integrating cryptocurrency technologies in orbit. Users will join the platform's rockets to space.

Rocketize (JATO) is currently on pre-sale to raise funds for its ambitious project. It is also offering different categories of bonuses to participants. You'll receive bonuses depending on the token you deposit, the current pre-sale stage, the number of times you buy, and referrals.

 

Dogecoin's Performance in the Bear Market

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the original meme coin that rose to popularity during the 2021 bull cycle. Although it has been in existence since 2013, more enthusiasts came to learn of it as celebrities and influencers began to promote it. Its exponential growth at the time also attracted users.

However, the bear market of 2022 hasn't been fair to this top coin, as it lost over 50% of its value. It is currently trading at $0.09 from its all-time high price of $0.68.

How Far Down is Uniswap?

Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. It is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol designed for swapping Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies and providing earning opportunities for liquidity providers.

The project's UNI token soared as activities grew on the Uniswap protocol. Its success also led to the development of other DEXs like PancakeSwap (CAKE).

Just like Dogecoin (DOGE), Uniswap (UNI) wasn't spared in the general market downturn. It currently trades around $5 after trading above $40 in the last bull cycle.

Conclusion

The general market downturn has brought about negative sentiments, but Dogecoin (DOGE) and Uniswap (UNI) may still see growth when the bull cycle returns.

However, while anticipating the bull market, consider buying into the Rocketize (JATO) pre-sale, as it promises to launch with a bang.

Check out these links to get started.

Website: https://rocketize.io/

Pre-sale: http://launch.rocketize.io/register

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

