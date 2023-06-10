 Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez: Start Time, Livestream, how to watch the boxing fight in USA, Canada, Australia, and UK : The Tribune India

The fight between Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez takes place on 10th of June at Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden. Josh Taylor, who has slimmed down a bit, will fight former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez for the WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles. 

Neither boxer is doubting his ability to defend his WBO 140-pound title in New York. Taylor's last fight was a disputed victory over Jack Catterall in February 2022. While Lopez was adjusting to his new category after losing the unified lightweight title to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021, he defeated Sandor Martin via split decision in December 2020.

Taylor vs. Lopez Fight Details 

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST 

Ringwalks: 11:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. BST approx 

Category: Super lightweight 

Venue: Hulu Theater at MSG, New York.

U.S. Network: ESPN+

UK and ROW: Sky Sports

Stream anywhere: Fightpass anywhere

The main card is planned to begin at 8 p.m. ET, which corresponds to 1 a.m. BST, while the ring walks for the main event are scheduled for 11 p.m. ET, which corresponds to 4 a.m. BST. These times are subject to change depending on how long the fights on the undercard take. 

In the United States, viewers can watch the fight on  ESPN+. And, in the United Kingdom, the fight will be broadcast on Sky Sports, where viewers may tune in.

The Hulu Theater inside of Madison Square Garden in New York is going to be the location of the fight.

How to Stream Taylor Vs Lopez Fight in Canada & Australia?

Taylor vs Lopez is available on ESPN+ in the US. 1 month of ESPN+ costs $9.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu) costs $13.99, and 1 year costs $99.99.

Taylor vs Lopez is on NowTV in the UK. For £5.99, you can get a monthly smartphone-only pass to watch Taylor vs Lopez on the go. One month of NowTV costs £34.99, whereas 24 hours costs £11.98.

Taylor vs. Lopez and all Sky boxing fights may be streamed on the Sky Go App for Sky Sports subscribers. 24 hours of Sky Go costs £11.98, while a month costs £34.99.

Josh Taylor Record and Bio 

Nationality: British

Date of birth: January 21, 1991

Height: 5' 10"

Reach: 69.5"   

Total fights: 19   

Record: 19-0 (13 KOs)

Stance: Southpaw

Teofimo Lopez Record and Bio 

Nationality: American

Date of birth: July 30, 1997

Height: 5' 8"   

Reach: 68.5"   

Total fights: 19

Record: 18-1 (1 KOs)  

Stance: Orthodox 

Professional States of Taylor and Lopez 

With a perfect record of 19 victories, 0 losses, and 0 draws—and 13 of those wins coming via knockout—Josh Taylor enters the ring confident. While, Teofimo Lopez has an impressive record of 18 wins, 1 loss, and 0 draws in the boxing ring, with 13 of his wins coming through knockout. This suggests that Lopez has the upper hand in terms of power.

Taylor is taller than Lopez by 2 inches. This provides an additional inch of superior reach. In the ring, Josh Taylor adopts the southpaw stance.

The two fighters have the same number of professional bouts, but Taylor has more experience because he made his debut a full year and three months before Lopez did in 2016. He has 14 more rounds under his belt than Lopez did in his professional career.

Taylor vs. Lopez Fight Card

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez; For Taylor’s WBO world super lightweight title Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz; Light middleweight Jamaine Ortiz vs. TBA; Lightweight Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco; Super featherweight Henry Lebron vs. Carlos Ramos; Super featherweight Omar Rosario vs. Jan Carlos Rivera; Light middleweight Bruce Carrington vs. Luis Porozo; Featherweight Damian Knyba vs. Helaman Olguin; Heavyweight

Taylor vs. Lopez Odds 

Fans may get 11/8 (+140) on Teofimo Lopez if they want to go for the little upset, but the current odds favor Josh Taylor to win the competition outright, and those odds are 4/7 (-180).

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

