Just world order federation , Save Gaza , Indian Peace Activist Dr Ahmed Haque pens letter to OIC for Action!

"World cannot turn a blind eye to the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza," Dr Ahmed haque says

15th November 2023, Mumbai: Just World Order Federation's Save Gaza Campaign finds that the Israeli government’s extensive human rights violations against the Gaza and other Palestinian populations in Palestine meet the United Nations’ definition of genocide. Just world order federation is a Non Governmental Human rights organization which stands for justice for everyone, focuses on anti-genocide and global Islamophobia & campaign to bring the perpetrators & their accomplices to justice. A letter to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), led by many Prominent Religious Leader Free Gaza Now and written by Dr Ahmed haque was signed by 30 organizations and hundreds of Islamic Clerics

"The OIC is failing to live up to its responsibilities. At a time when Muslims and even Non-Muslims around the world are rightly outraged by the oppression of Palestinian People it is unacceptable that the OIC and its member states are silent. We call on the leadership of the Ummah to find their voice, stand against oppression, and advocate for justice.” Stated by UN Peace Ambassador- Dr Ahmed haque

“We believe that the founding principles of OIC are principles that defend human rights and the rights of Muslim minorities, and we are not willing to give up on a multi-national platform that is meant to represent, protect and unite all Muslims. The realities we face remain difficult but the collective spirit and action of our Muslim Ummah alongside renewed efforts by the OIC will bring a swift end to these injustices,” stated Just World Order Federation Chief Dr Haque

Dr. Haque, the Director of the Jewish Islamic International Peace Society, addressed the Israel-Gaza conflict, highlighting significant misconceptions in the Islamic world regarding Jews and Zionists since the 1947 Nakba War. He emphasized that the conflict primarily involves Zionist Israel and Palestinian Muslims, where Palestinians seek to protect their land and Masjid Al Aqsa on behalf of 1.8 billion Muslims. Dr. Haque noted that Zionists, often referred to as Ashkenazi Jews, are not originally from the Jewish community, with roots in central Asia and Eastern Europe. He disputed the claim of many European Jews being Semites and highlighted that there are Jews opposing the Zionist movement. Dr. Haque argued that Zionist Israel supports its claims through religion, and he suggested a prohibition on DNA testing in Israel due to a belief connecting them to the progeny of Gog and Magog.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

