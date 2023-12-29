Kaka Sahil Thakral Launches "Nasha Mukt Haryana" Campaign Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Election

Hisar, Haryana, India.

Kaka Sahil Thakral, a dedicated, young and passionate politician based in Hisar, Haryana, has officially announced the commencement of the "Nasha Mukt Haryana" campaign as part of his vision for a healthier and prosperous future for the people of Haryana. Thakral, who is gearing up to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, aims to address the critical issue of substance abuse that has been affecting communities across the region.

Campaign Overview:

"Nasha Mukt Haryana" is not just a campaign; it's a commitment to building a Haryana free from the clutches of substance abuse. Thakral recognizes the devastating impact that addiction has on individuals, families, and the overall social fabric. Through this campaign, he pledges to implement comprehensive measures to tackle the root causes of substance abuse and create a supportive environment for rehabilitation and recovery.

Key Agenda Points:

Government Accountability and Control:

In tandem with the "Nasha Mukt Haryana" campaign, Kaka Sahil Thakral is committed to addressing the role of government-run substances in perpetuating addiction. Recognizing the societal impact of substances like liquor, gutka, cigarettes, and beedi, Thakral advocates for increased government accountability and regulation. His agenda includes a comprehensive review of existing policies to minimize the accessibility and promotion of addictive substances. Thakral envisions a transparent and accountable system that prioritizes public health over commercial interests. By actively engaging with policymakers and advocating for stricter regulations, he aims to create an environment where the government plays a proactive role in curbing the influence of addictive substances on the citizens of Haryana.

Prevention through Education: Thakral emphasizes the importance of education in preventing substance abuse. His agenda includes the implementation of educational programs in schools and communities to raise awareness about the dangers of addiction and promote healthy lifestyle choices.

Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers: The campaign focuses on establishing state-of-the-art rehabilitation and treatment centers across Haryana to provide necessary support and care for individuals struggling with addiction. Thakral aims to destigmatize addiction and encourage affected individuals to seek help without fear of judgment.

Community Engagement: Thakral believes in the strength of community engagement. The campaign will actively involve local communities in the fight against substance abuse, fostering a sense of responsibility and unity to overcome this pervasive issue.

Policy Advocacy: As a candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, Thakral is committed to advocating for robust policies at the national level that address the root causes of substance abuse and provide the necessary resources for rehabilitation and prevention efforts.

About Kaka Sahil Thakral:

Kaka Sahil Thakral is a seasoned politician with a proven track record of dedicated service to the people of Haryana. Known for his commitment to social causes, Thakral has consistently worked towards the betterment of his community. "Nasha Mukt Haryana" is an extension of his vision for a progressive and healthy Haryana.

Contact Information:

For more information about the "Nasha Mukt Haryana" campaign or to schedule an interview with Kaka Sahil Thakral, please contact 9541749111 or on his social media.

Facebook:- https://www.facebook.com/KakaSahilThakralOfficial/

Instagram:- https://www.instagram.com/kakasahilthakral/

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

