 Kaka Sahil Thakral Launches "Nasha Mukt Haryana" Campaign Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Election : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Kaka Sahil Thakral Launches "Nasha Mukt Haryana" Campaign Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Election

Kaka Sahil Thakral Launches "Nasha Mukt Haryana" Campaign Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Election

Kaka Sahil Thakral Launches


Hisar, Haryana, India.

Kaka Sahil Thakral, a dedicated, young and passionate politician based in Hisar, Haryana, has officially announced the commencement of the "Nasha Mukt Haryana" campaign as part of his vision for a healthier and prosperous future for the people of Haryana. Thakral, who is gearing up to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, aims to address the critical issue of substance abuse that has been affecting communities across the region.

Campaign Overview:

"Nasha Mukt Haryana" is not just a campaign; it's a commitment to building a Haryana free from the clutches of substance abuse. Thakral recognizes the devastating impact that addiction has on individuals, families, and the overall social fabric. Through this campaign, he pledges to implement comprehensive measures to tackle the root causes of substance abuse and create a supportive environment for rehabilitation and recovery.

Key Agenda Points:

Government Accountability and Control:

In tandem with the "Nasha Mukt Haryana" campaign, Kaka Sahil Thakral is committed to addressing the role of government-run substances in perpetuating addiction. Recognizing the societal impact of substances like liquor, gutka, cigarettes, and beedi, Thakral advocates for increased government accountability and regulation. His agenda includes a comprehensive review of existing policies to minimize the accessibility and promotion of addictive substances. Thakral envisions a transparent and accountable system that prioritizes public health over commercial interests. By actively engaging with policymakers and advocating for stricter regulations, he aims to create an environment where the government plays a proactive role in curbing the influence of addictive substances on the citizens of Haryana.

Prevention through Education: Thakral emphasizes the importance of education in preventing substance abuse. His agenda includes the implementation of educational programs in schools and communities to raise awareness about the dangers of addiction and promote healthy lifestyle choices.

Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers: The campaign focuses on establishing state-of-the-art rehabilitation and treatment centers across Haryana to provide necessary support and care for individuals struggling with addiction. Thakral aims to destigmatize addiction and encourage affected individuals to seek help without fear of judgment.

Community Engagement: Thakral believes in the strength of community engagement. The campaign will actively involve local communities in the fight against substance abuse, fostering a sense of responsibility and unity to overcome this pervasive issue.

Policy Advocacy: As a candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, Thakral is committed to advocating for robust policies at the national level that address the root causes of substance abuse and provide the necessary resources for rehabilitation and prevention efforts.

About Kaka Sahil Thakral:

Kaka Sahil Thakral is a seasoned politician with a proven track record of dedicated service to the people of Haryana. Known for his commitment to social causes, Thakral has consistently worked towards the betterment of his community. "Nasha Mukt Haryana" is an extension of his vision for a progressive and healthy Haryana.

Contact Information:

For more information about the "Nasha Mukt Haryana" campaign or to schedule an interview with Kaka Sahil Thakral, please contact 9541749111 or on his social media.

Facebook:- https://www.facebook.com/KakaSahilThakralOfficial/

Instagram:- https://www.instagram.com/kakasahilthakral/

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

SYL row: Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs; no water to spare, Mann reiterates state’s old stand

2
Diaspora

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

3
India

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justices of 5 high courts

4
Sports

South Africa rout India by an innings and 32 runs inside three days of 1st Test

5
Jalandhar

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

6
Delhi

PM Modi’s degree: Court issues production warrant against AAP leader Sanjay Singh

7
Punjab

14 years after death of a Punjab Special Forces soldier in J-K operations, mother gets liberalised pension

8
India

Anish Dayal Singh appointed CRPF chief, Nina Singh to head CISF

9
Punjab

Punjab’s AGTF arrests operative of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar gang from Mohali

10
India

Amid leadership change buzz, Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh attend JD(U) office-bearers’ meeting in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Lalan Singh resigns as JDU chief; Nitish Kumar takes charge

Lalan Singh resigns as JDU chief; Nitish Kumar takes charge

Singh steps down at the closed-door meeting and proposes Kum...

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the inci...

Maharani Gita Devi, wife of Maharaja Brig Sukhjit Singh of Kapurthala, dies at 86

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

Passes away at her house in Greater Kailash after a brief il...

24-year-old stabbed to death by 5 youth over financial dispute in Zirakpur hotel

24-year-old stabbed to death by 5 youth over financial dispute in Zirakpur hotel

Two held; financial dispute with partner

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches website for speedy grievance redressal of NRIs

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches website for speedy grievance redressal of NRIs

Announces to hold special meetings with NRIs, christened NRI...


Cities

View All

Drug traffickers held with 1.5 kg of heroin

Drug traffickers held with 1.5 kg of heroin

76-kg heroin seized, 99 arrested

BSF, police foil smuggling attempt, arrest three with 1.440 kg of heroin

Looking back 2023: Farmers continue fight for better price of crops

Battling staff shortage, RTA to accommodate onerous licensing work of SDM-II office

24-year-old stabbed to death by 5 youth over financial dispute in Zirakpur hotel

24-year-old stabbed to death by 5 youth over financial dispute in Zirakpur hotel

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel

Chandigarh witnesses ‘very’ dense fog, visibility drops to 50m

Fog disrupts flight schedules

As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed

Dense fog in Delhi, 100 flights delayed, trains running late

Centre rejected Delhi, Punjab tableaux for Republic Day parade to exact revenge on AAP: Saurabh Bharadwaj

‘Very dense’ fog alert for Delhi, Haryana

Ruckus in MCD House, 4 BJP councillors suspended

Bhupender Yadav leads BJP leaders in paying tribute to Jaitley on birth anniversary

Maharani Gita Devi, wife of Maharaja Brig Sukhjit Singh of Kapurthala, dies at 86

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

‘Bolero gang’ busted, 3 arrested

Woman’s murder case cracked

RoundGlass Tehang lads romp home

Of 24,000 members, only 285 eligible to vote in NRI Sabha poll

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

New Year parties till 1 am only

Youngster violates minor girl, arrested

Fraudsters create fake FB account of Vigilance SSP

Trio booked for duping employer of Rs 5.47 crore

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

YPS players shine in national championships