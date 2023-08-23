 Kerala: An Evergreen Honeymoon Haven : The Tribune India

Kerala: An Evergreen Honeymoon Haven


Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 23: Kerala's picturesque landscapes have enticed Indian newlyweds looking for a secluded and private honeymoon destination. With a wonderful mixture of sumptuous private pool villas tucked away among serene hill stations, placid backwaters, and picturesque beaches, this lovely state has long been a well-liked honeymoon destination. Kerala has a large selection of resorts right now, and honeymoon packages with private pools are gradually rising to the top of the list for opulent and spectacular vacations. Let's have a look at the top honeymoon spots in Kerala that still draw romantic and adventurous couples.

  1. Munnar: Soak up the romantic atmosphere of the tea gardens

The height of romanticism can be found in Munnar, which is surrounded by luscious tea plantations. Couples can create enduring memories in this setting's cool environment, foggy hills, and breathtaking vistas. Luxury private pool villas in Munnar offer seclusion and comfort, enabling you to have quiet moments with your loved one amidst the magnificence of nature.

  1. Wayanad: A Wild and Exciting Location

Wayanad is a fantastic place for a honeymoon because of its unspoiled beauty and wealth of natural riches. Adventuresome couples have no shortage of things to do, from wildlife reserves to deep forests and magnificent waterfalls. Private pool villas are available as part of Wayanad honeymoon packages, allowing you to spend quality time alone with your partner and the natural world.

  1. Vagamon: A Quiet Hidden Gem

Kerala's Vagamon is a secret gem for couples looking for seclusion and tranquility. An idyllic backdrop for a holiday with your significant other is created by the rolling meadows, verdant valleys, and clear lakes. Enjoy the luxury of Vagamon's private pool villas, where you can unwind and enjoy one another's company in the tranquility of nature.

  1. The Majestic Waterfall Land of Athirapally

The breathtaking waterfalls of Athirapally, also referred to as the "Niagara of India," offer a fascinating backdrop for a passionate honeymoon. The experience was made memorable by the sight and sound of rushing water while being surrounded by lovely greenery. Select Athirapally honeymoon packages with private pool villas to take in the natural beauty of the area in total isolation.

  1. A Backwater Retreat: Kumarakom

The serene backwaters of Kumarakom provide honeymooners with a unique and luxurious experience. Couples can immerse themselves in the magnificence of Kerala's landscape while floating through the tranquil backwaters on a houseboat. Choose Kerala honeymoon packages that include a stay in a private pool villa close to the backwaters for a romantic and relaxing holiday.

  1. Marari: Enjoy the Calming Beach Feeling

Couples who adore the sun, sand, and water will love Marari Beach. The pristine shoreline and swaying palms form a lovely setting for beachfront recreation. Select Marari honeymoon packages that feature private pool villas close to the beach so that you and your partner may take in the splendor of the Arabian Sea.

  1. Kovalam's Beach Bliss and Beyond

The crescent-shaped beaches of Kovalam have long been a favourite honeymoon destination. The beach resorts and opulent private pool villas in Kovalam offer a chance to unwind and relish the convenience of a quiet getaway by the water.

Due to the rising demand for exclusive honeymoon experiences, Kerala is a well-liked vacation spot for newlywed couples. With a wide selection of opulent private pool villas in alluring locales like Munnar, Wayanad, Vagamon, Athirapally, Kumarakom, Marari, and Kovalam, Kerala offers an intriguing and distinctive experience. Choose a Kerala honeymoon package that meets your needs to embark on a romantic and enlightening adventure in "God's Own Country." Whether you choose the comfort of misty mountains, the serenity of backwaters, or the allure of sandy coasts, Kerala offers a honeymoon unlike any other, with numerous packages for Kerala tour.

 

 

