Khabar Lahariya, the country’s only women-led rural media network is set to host its inaugural media conclave on August 26

New Delhi, [Date] – Khabar Lahariya, the pioneering women-led rural media network that has redefined journalism for over two decades, is hosting its inaugural public event, ‘Lahar: A Khabar Lahariya Conclave’ on 26th August. Supported by Google News Initiative and in collaboration with India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi, this event marks a pivotal moment in the 21-year journey of the newspaper turned digital platform.

Through their intersectional feminist business model and grassroots storytelling, they are changing the way stories of women, marginalised communities and rural India are told in the digital world. This milestone event promises to be an unforgettable journey into the heart of the women-led grassroots media revolution.

Khabar Lahariya is a team of Dalit-led, Muslim, OBC and also upper-caste women, all showing what a truly diverse media organisation can look like. For 21 years, its groundbreaking rural journalism has been following the everyday stories of everyday people in areas that are completely out of the spotlight of media attention. They have been called a powerful local watchdog, an instrument for enforcing robust grassroots governance and accountability.

Today, Khabar Lahariya is the country’s only women-run brand of ethical and independent rural news with a network of 25+ female reporters across 20 districts in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh that produce hyperlocal content and reaches 15 million people every month through multiple digital platforms.

Lahar will celebrate this remarkable journey and talk about the future of media, diversity, and inclusive storytelling.

Join Khabar Lahariya at the India International Centre in New Delhi from 10 AM to 8 PM to celebrate 21 years of their trailblazing work.

Event Highlights:

Engaging panel discussions on media diversity, inclusion and sustainability with distinguished journalists and media entrepreneurs.

Candid conversations with Khabar Lahariya's women reporters, sharing their two-decade journey of reporting from the hinterlands.

A photo exhibition showcasing the essence of rural India captured by Khabar Lahariya reporters.

Exclusive documentary screening of in-house production ‘Miles Away’, a poignant portrayal of women brick kiln workers.

Introduction to Chambal Academy which is accelerating the impact of Khabar Lahariya by training and equipping rural women and girls to engage in the digital public and be storytellers and catalysts for change.

Rural Reporting Toolkit Launch

A Live musical performance by popular Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore

Opportunity to explore and shop for Khabar Lahariya merchandise, including stickers, diaries, zines, and photo books.

Be Part of the Conversation:

This is more than an event – it's a movement.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to be part of a transformative dialogue on media, journalism, and feminist storytelling. Engage in insightful discussions, connect with influential minds, and contribute to the evolution of media in India.

RSVP Today: Secure Your Spot

Lahar is open to all and completely free of charge, but to secure your spot, online registration is recommended. RSVP HERE

For inquiries and further information, please contact [email protected] or visit https://khabarlahariya.org/lahar/

Event Details:

What: Lahar - A Khabar Lahariya Conclave

When: August 26, 10 AM - 8 PM

Where: India International Centre, New Delhi

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

#Google