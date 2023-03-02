Krak’in Reviews: The Wild Man Drinking Company's Krakin For Shotgunning Beer?

Accidents can occur when trying to open beer cans; you can cut your finger or lips on the opening or risk spilling the drink on yourself. Many types of tools are used to crack open cans, some of which are unclean and unsafe.

The Krak'in is the newest tool that you can use to shotgun a beer can. The portable tool is easy to use and carefully punctures a hole without spilling your drink.

The following The Krak'in review will reveal how the tool works, its features, how to use it, its benefits, pros, cons, and pricing.

What is The Krak'in?

The Krak'in is a portable beer shotgun tool that opens a beer can effortlessly. The tool can be used by anyone, whether you are a beginner or a seasoned beer lover.

The Krak'in is meant to turn your boring drinking sessions into fun. The tool cracks open a beer can with a simple puncture without causing any mess. The Krak'in can fit on any type of beer can in the market, whether big, small, or tall slender. It can also open all types of drinks, including soda, energy drinks, and more.

The Krak'in provides the easiest and quickest way to shotgun a beer. It gives a clean and safe experience allowing you to start to have fun instantly. With The Krak'in, you can forget about sharp blades, torn-up metal, and using your keys, which can cause finger cuts.

The Krak'in is manufactured by a US-based company that ensures a safe and high-quality final product. The company offers fast and free shipping on qualifying offers if you purchase The Krak'in on the official website. Each purchase is covered by a 90-day money-back guarantee making it a risk-free investment.

About the Founder

Wild Drinking Company manufactures the Krak'in. In 2020, the company had the initial concept of The Krak'in, and in 2021, the company made its first patent application. The product was born in 2022 and has since, according to 10,000-plus users of The Wild Man Krak'in, become the fastest, easiest, and cleanest way to shotgun a beer can.

The Krak'in is the flagship product of Wild Man Drinking Company. The making of the metal can opening tool was followed by countless hours and hundreds of prototypes to ensure a high-quality product.

Since manufacturing The Krak'in, the company has updated the design with improved materials. The current product is different from the original design.

The Krak'in is rated at 4.9 stars, and there is no doubt that the tool is the best way to crack open a beer, even from the amazing feedback.

How Does The Krak'in Work?

The old way of cracking up a beer can requires finding the right tool for the job, carefully puncturing the hole, and then holding the beer without causing a mess. If luck is not on your side, you will spill the beer all over yourself.

You don't have to be a pro to use The Krak'in. Anyone can use it. The tool works by smoothly puncturing the bottom of the beer can. It holds the beer can steadily without causing spills. The Krak'in has a tube where you put your lips and enjoy your drink.

The working mechanism of The Krak'in is that simple. It's like a portable gadget that makes drinking easier for you.

The Features of The Krak'in

The Krak'in has the following amazing features:

Patented design- The Krak'in has a design is more like a beer bong with a tube that acts as a funnel to allow for a fast and smooth flow.

Suitable for any can size- the manufacturers of The Krak'in had fellow shotgunners on their minds when designing the tool. They understand your favorite drinks come in different sizes. The Krak'in can fit any type of can on the market.

It fits on 12oz, 160z, 24oz, and narrow and small metal cans. You can use The Krak'in on all types of drinks, including beer, canned water, energy drinks, soda, and others.

Dishwasher safe- you don't have to worry about how to clean The Krak'in. The tool is dishwasher safe; there is no specific way to clean it. Alternatively, you can rinse it off in the sink using running water.

Small and portable- The Krak'in is a small tool you can carry anywhere. The tool's size is 1.5 inches by 2 inches. You don't have to carry bulky beer openers or large funnels. You can clip it in your pocket or throw it in your bag, and you are good to go. The Krak'in has a keychain that you can clip in your keys.

Easy and safe to use- The Krak'in offers a fun drinking experience. It is simple and safe to use and requires no technical skills. No more dirty tools pushed through the cans, cutting your finger, or messes on your face.

Customizable- you can customize your Krak'in tool with different flaps. The flaps come in different colors making your drinking experience to the next level. The available colors are green, black, and red. However, the company will soon start adding other colors.

Quality material- The Krak'in is made using durable nylon material. The rubber flap uses silicone material, and the keychain is stainless steel. Its high-quality material guarantees durability. The tool is value for your money.

Durability- the Krak'in durability is rated at 10k+ uses. Its durability is unmatched. You will enjoy using Krak'in for a long time.

The Benefits of The Krak'in

The Krak'in is perfect for any occasion. Whether you are tailgating, at a golf course, or on the move, the fun doesn't stop.

The Krak'in can be attached to a keychain

You can get The Krak'in for your friends and have fun together

You can wash The Krak'in in the dishwasher

Say goodbye to cut fingers with The Krak'in. It provides a safe experience.

The Krak'in is effective, safer, and opens your beer faster than your ordinary beer opener.

Buy Krak'in Before it's SOLD OUT

How to Use The Krak'in

Here are the simple ways to use The Krak'in:

Step 1- hook The Krak'in on the bottom of your beer can

Step 2- crack the tool into the can

Step 3- pop the can and put the tube to your lips and sip your drink

You have to open your can's tab to allow air to flow into the can, as the airflow makes the liquid flow smoothly and fast. However, you must ensure you are ready when you pop the tab.

Adults should only use the Krak'in to consume alcoholic drinks. Minors should use The Krak'in when consuming non-alcoholic drinks. The manufacturer will not take responsibility for any injury, bodily harm, or loss of life during or after using the product.

Pros

The Krak'in is a high-quality product manufactured in the United States

The Krak'in is better than the old-fashioned way of shotgunning a beverage

The customer service team is very responsive

Made in the USA

You can customize your Krak'in with different colored flaps

The company offers fast and free shipping in the USA

A 90-day money-back guarantee backs the Krak'in

The Krak'in is suitable for beginners and pros

Cons

The Krak'in is exclusively available on the official website

The Krak'in is on sale for a limited period

Pricing and Money-Back Guarantee

You can order The Krak'in now on the official website with free shipping. Here are the pricing deals:

One Krak'in at $19.99 + Small Shipping Fee

Buy Two Krak'ins, Get One Free at $53.99, + Free US Shipping

Buy Three Krak'ins Get Two Free at $79.99, + Free US Shipping

You can get customized Krak'in flaps in green, black, and red. A pack of The Krak'in flaps costs $10.00.

Wild Man Drinking Company accepts American Express, PayPal, MasterCard, Visa, Shopify, or Discover payments. It will take approximately 5-10 business days to receive your package if you are in the USA. You will receive an email when your order is placed and when your order is shipped.

Each Krak'in purchase comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. You have 90 days to try out the product. If you are not satisfied with The Krak'in, you can contact customer support to get a refund by sending an email to:

Conclusion

Using The Krak'in is the easiest, smoothest, and safest way to shotgun a beer. Wild Man Drinking Company has made it simple for everyone, whether you are a beginner or a party animal.

You can have The Krak'in in your pocket and be ready to turn up the fun. The tool cracks beer 10x faster than ordinary beer openers. It works effectively without any spillage or mess.

The Krak'in can open any can size and different types of drinks. So you don't have to worry if you are not a beer drinker.

Cleaning The Krak'in with a dishwasher or rinsing in the sink is easy. The tool allows you to take your party to the next level.

The Krak'in is manufactured by a reputable company in the USA that ensures quality. Consumers can purchase the Krak'in beer shotgunning tool with free shipping on the official website.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.