 KuCoin Introduces Lifeform in Its 27th Spotlight IEO, Pioneering Decentralized Digital Identity : The Tribune India

VICTORIA, Seychelles — KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce its 27th Spotlight Token Sale featuring Lifeform (LFT), a trailblazer in decentralized digital identity (DID) solutions.

Lifeform is revolutionizing the digital world by providing secure and seamless decentralized digital identity solutions. It includes state-of-the-art 3D avatar creation tools, visual DID protocols, and a native Web3 decentralized identity system, backed by a robust metaverse engine SDK. Lifeform is devoted to advancing the Bitcoin ecosystem. Launched in 2024, the Lifeform Universal Domain platform focuses on facilitating the development of intuitive blockchain domain names with the .btc suffix. It simplifies user identification and authentication across diverse networks, enabling users to efficiently manage their digital presence across multiple chains while ensuring secure and dependable interactions, eliminating repetitive identity verifications.

The upcoming Spotlight involves Lifeform's token sale set at a hard cap of $150,000 USDT, offering 5,000,000 LFT tokens to be distributed among 3,000 winning lottery tickets.

Participation details:

Starting on May 6, 2024, at 10:00 UTC, and continuing until May 12, 2024, at 16:00 UTC, KuCoin will record hourly snapshots of users' USDT and KCS balances. These snapshots are used to calculate the average Net Asset Value, which will ultimately determine the number of lottery tickets each participant can receive. The ticket allocation for each user will be confirmed after the ticket calculation period ends on May 13, 2024, at 10:00 UTC. Lottery winners will be announced on May 14, 2024, at 10:00 UTC, and tokens will be distributed on May 15 between 08:00 and 11:00 UTC.

Users can check their eligibility and ticket allocations on the Spotlight page, ensuring transparency and accessibility throughout the token sale process.

KuCoin remains dedicated to empowering its community with innovative and high-quality projects like Lifeform, continually advancing the global crypto industry's reach and technological prowess.

For more details, please visit the KuCoin Spotlight Announcement.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 800 digital assets and currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 31 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/.

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

