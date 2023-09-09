 Laughing All the Way to the Bank: Shiba Memu’s Growth Makes it the Best Crypto to Buy Now : The Tribune India

The race to be named the best crypto to buy now has never been more competitive, and meme coins are also in this race. Meme coins made their renaissance with tokens like Pepe, making a serious bid to become the best meme coin investment of 2023.

However, there is a new kid on the meme coin block that will likely blow the competition out of the water. Shiba Memu has burst onto the scene with an autonomous marketing capability driven by AI technology that sets it apart from its competition.

Here’s why Shiba Memu’s astounding presale growth makes it the best crypto to buy now.

What is Shiba Memu?

Shiba Memu is the latest addition to the Shiba Inu-inspired meme coin litter, bringing a new twist to meme coins and attracting investors in their droves. Rather than relying on word of mouth or amusing memes with a limited appeal to the market, Shiba Memu is revolutionizing the meme coin landscape with its autonomous AI marketing capability.

The team developed the trailblazing capability underpinning Shiba Memu’s charm to redefine what is possible in the sector while becoming a genuine crypto pioneer. Unlike most other meme coins, Shiba Memu intends to establish longevity in the market.

Shiba Memu has a long-term appeal that sees it evolve, learn, adapt, and improve its effectiveness without the need for dozens of marketing professionals to drive its capability. Shiba Memu is innovative, reflected in its ground-breaking approach to its ICO, which has already raised an astonishing $2.4m in 9 weeks.

In an increasingly dog-eat-dog world of memes in the crypto space, Shiba Memu’s novel approach allows it to position itself as arguably this year's best meme coin investment.

How does Shiba Memu (SHMU) work?

The enticing fusion of blockchain and AI technology is driven by the power of its native SHMU token. By combining natural language processing (NLP), sentiment analytics, predictive analysis, and machine learning, this innovative AI  provides Shiba Memu with its beating PR heart, making Shiba Memu the master of its destiny.

Shiba Memu uses its keen senses to sniff out mentions of itself on social media platforms, online forums, and in community discussions. This capability, driven by NLP, retrieves any SHMU mention before applying sentiment analysis to understand the emotional intent behind every comment.

Predictive analytics then allow Shiba Memu to begin to build new marketing campaigns accordingly to promote itself best. This clever canine becomes more intelligent each day, teaching itself new tricks with machine learning as the AI continues to evolve.

Each online interaction helps the platform and algorithms learn, adapt, and become more efficient while seeking new strategies and techniques daily. Investors can, of course, decide to take a passive role in their token ownership, yet those who interact with this exciting new pooch stand to gain handsome rewards.

By observing Shiba Memu’s online interactions through its interactive AI dashboard, holders can give feedback or gently nudge the platform in the right direction. Each time a suggestion of a new platform to target is adopted, SHMU rewards roll into the owner’s wallet.

This novel approach where the pet rewards owners is the feather in Shiba Memu’s canine cap, making it one of the best cryptos to buy now.

The Shiba Memu presale revolution

Yet, there’s even more of a bone for owners to chew on. The ICO is the gift that keeps giving during its 120 days, delivering daily price increases to investors. After launching at $0.011125, investors have profited from a fixed daily price increase of $0.000225 to reach a total increase of over 240% by day 120.

And even better news for those a little later to the party: Shiba Memu has recently announced a 60-day extension to its ICO, allowing investors that get onboard today to share in nearly 120% price appreciation before the coin goes public. Also, existing investors can double their money before SHMU makes its much-anticipated public debut on the popular Bitmart crypto exchange. No wonder many list Shiba Memu as the best crypto to buy now.

Shiba Memu price prediction

The SHMU token is currently available at just $0.025975, a significantly undervalued price for a coin with such a high level of inherent utility and a community-driven ethos. Experts are already wowed by Shiba Memu, with several identifying it as the best meme coin investment of the year.

Shiba Memu’s price prediction may not match other meme coins like Pepe, which increased more than 7,000% in weeks after launch despite its lack of value and fell just as dramatically. Instead, Shiba Memu’s higher launch price helps it hold its value in the market while it remains a bargain basement deal for investors seeking a top crypto to buy right now.

Experts analyzing the performance of Shiba Memu once it goes public see price predictions of around $0.50 by 2025, eye-watering returns for all presale investors reserving their tokens during the ICO.

Shiba Memu: The best meme coin investment of the year

The countdown for investors to make good on their guaranteed presale gains was reset with the ICO extension, giving Shiba Memu’s new fans a chance to get in on the best prices available. Directly after the presale ends, Shiba Memu will list on the BitMart exchange, where it could rise exponentially as the platform grows.

With $2.4m already in the bank, Shiba Memu can make even more significant gains during the remainder of the ICO. All that potential makes Shiba Memu one of the best meme coins to buy now. It could be worth considering getting in early to begin earning and be part of something revolutionary in its genre.

 You can participate in the SHMU presale here.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

