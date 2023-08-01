LegiCred: Blockchain Marvel by Intellinez Systems revolutionises Education Credibility

In the digital age, where credentials are increasingly becoming a crucial aspect of one's professional journey, the importance of secure and trustworthy document storage cannot be underestimated. As the world progresses towards a more interconnected future, Intellinez Systems, a distinguished software development and IT consulting company, stands at the forefront of innovation with its expertise in blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. Recently recognized as one of India's most promising startups with the prestigious TOI's 40 Under 40 award, Intellinez Systems takes immense pride in delivering quality products to clients and fostering unwavering trust among its clientele. Continuing this legacy, the company now unveils its latest groundbreaking creation, LegiCred - a revolutionary blockchain-based product aimed at enhancing students' credibility through secure storage and verification of educational documents.

Need for LegiCred, a Blockchain-Based platform to store educational credentials, is to defeat fraudulent Degrees and Credentials, fake degrees and fraudulent credentials cause substantial losses for employers, higher education institutions, and individuals. Not just this, verification delays and inefficiencies, verifying education credentials is often slow and inefficient, causing delays in hiring, decreased productivity, and higher costs for employers. The lack of transparency and trust in education, also one of the reasons, credentials hinders informed decisions by employers and higher education institutions regarding hiring and admissions.

How does LegiCred solve the problem?

LegiCred solves the problems of certificate fraud and counterfeiting, enables easy verification and trust in digital certificates, provides portability and ownership of certificates, reduces costs and improves efficiency, and promotes accessibility and inclusion in the certification process.

How does it add more security over certificates signed by private keys? LegiCred enhances security over certificates signed by a private key through blockchain technology's immutability, distributed ledger, consensus mechanism, public key infrastructure (PKI), and decentralised verification.

LegiCred Features

Verification and Security: With LegiCred, Intellinez Systems brings an unparalleled level of verification and security to the domain of educational documents. Leveraging the power of blockchain, LegiCred ensures immutability, auditability, and transparency, making it virtually impossible for any unauthorised alterations to occur. Students can now safeguard their achievements with peace of mind, knowing that their educational records are backed by cutting-edge security measures.

Integration: Efficiency and Streamlined Management: Intellinez Systems understands the importance of seamless integration for effective document storage and management. With LegiCred's powerful API integration, users can effortlessly connect systems and elevate their document storage capabilities to unprecedented levels. Real-time notifications through webhooks keep users informed, ensuring they stay updated with the latest developments. This feature is particularly advantageous for academic institutions, enabling them to securely manage educational documents with ease and efficiency.

Integration with DigiLocker: LegiCred offers seamless integration with DigiLocker, the government's secure cloud-based platform, enabling educational institutions to store and manage students' verified certificates effortlessly. By utilising DigiLocker's robust infrastructure, LegiCred ensures the safe and reliable storage of educational documents, providing students with a government-backed platform to access and share their credentials securely. This integration adds an extra layer of trust and authenticity to the certification process, as educational certificates stored on DigiLocker become readily accessible and verifiable by relevant authorities, fostering a more transparent and reliable ecosystem for academic achievements.

Issuance and Access: LegiCred simplifies the certificate issuance process with its single issuance feature, saving time and effort for educational institutions. Importing and exporting bulk certificates in digital and PDF formats become a breeze, streamlining administrative tasks. The trust factor is reinforced through options like revocation and transferability, giving users complete control over their credentials. Certificate renewal, role-based access control, and advanced search/filter features further contribute to effortless document management, making LegiCred the ultimate solution for organising and maintaining educational records.

Social Media, Designing & Branding: Showcasing achievements with elegance in the age of social media dominance, LegiCred empowers students to showcase their secure educational documents with ease on various platforms. The ability to customise branding with logos, templates, and seals ensures that students' achievements are presented professionally and distinctly. Integrating with Canva, a renowned designing platform, opens doors to stunning designs, while white-labelling and branded email notifications contribute to a seamless and consistent user experience.

Support: At Intellinez Systems, customer satisfaction takes precedence, and LegiCred is no exception. With a dedicated team offering comprehensive assistance via email, on-call, and round-the-clock availability, users can rest assured that their LegiCred journey will be seamless and worry-free. Prompt and reliable support ensures that any queries or concerns are addressed promptly, reaffirming Intellinez Systems' commitment to delivering excellence.

Benefits for Universities, Colleges and Other Educational Institutions: LegiCred presents several benefits for universities, colleges, and other educational institutions. Firstly, the use of blockchain enhances credibility and reputation by providing transparent and trustworthy verification. Additionally, it reduces administrative costs through streamlined verification processes. The platform improves efficiency in managing and issuing credentials, while ensuring data security against tampering or compromise. Students benefit from an improved experience, easily accessing and sharing verified credentials with employers. This, in turn, enhances their job prospects. Moreover, the platform helps institutions stand out competitively, offering a secure and efficient way to manage and verify student credentials. Lastly, LegiCred could potentially become a revenue stream for institutions through transaction fees or subscription models.

It won’t be an overstatement if we say Intellinez Systems' latest offering, LegiCred, is poised to revolutionise the way educational documents are stored, verified, and accessed. With an unwavering focus on security, efficiency, and user satisfaction, LegiCred sets new standards for credibility enhancement. As a government-recognized startup with visionary founders, Soumya Prakash Mishra and Kalpana Srivastava, Intellinez Systems continues to pave the way for innovation in the realm of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. With LegiCred, the company reaffirms its commitment to creating a brighter, more credible future for students worldwide.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.