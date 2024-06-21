Level Up Your Performance: Why OVHcloud's Game Servers Are Ideal for Indian Gaming Business

Why OVHcloud's Game Servers Are Ideal for Indian Gaming Business

The gaming industry has rapidly undergone a massive transformation over the last few years, both in India and abroad. The latest 2024 research project gives an overview of the market dynamics, highlighting the critical role of dedicated gaming servers, which have successfully helped in this massive evolution of the gaming world. Dedicated servers offer exceptional viewing experience and bountiful storage and processing speed, making the entire gaming journey enticing for the players.

Did you know the global gaming server market was valued at approximately USD 249.55 billion in 2022, as per Fortune Business Insights? The key suppliers of these dedicated servers include Amazon, Google, Intel, DELL, Tencent, Huawei, Alibaba, OVHcloud, etc. So, how do these dedicated servers help the gaming industry flourish in India? Let's find out.

Factors to Look for While Choosing a Game Server in India

More than 3 billion users are hooked on these online games worldwide. The Indian market seems to be pretty dominant in this regard.

Therefore, the dedicated server is the protagonist who helps expand the gaming business in this country. Although, the question remains about selecting the ideal dedicated game servers for the Indian gaming business.

Here are a few things to consider:

Low Latency : The high reliability and low latency offered by dedicated servers must be considered, as these are the benefits of using these systems to reduce overall video lagging issues. Dedicated servers are known for processing high volumes of data at lightning speed, ensuring improved response times.

: The high reliability and low latency offered by dedicated servers must be considered, as these are the benefits of using these systems to reduce overall video lagging issues. Dedicated servers are known for processing high volumes of data at lightning speed, ensuring improved response times. High Performance : Top-tier processors, advanced storage options, and ample RAM are some of the considerations when selecting servers that offer exceptional performance. The servers must be equipped to handle heavy traffic and process complicated computations while managing large data volumes.

: Top-tier processors, advanced storage options, and ample RAM are some of the considerations when selecting servers that offer exceptional performance. The servers must be equipped to handle heavy traffic and process complicated computations while managing large data volumes. Scalability : With this industry's constant expansion, it's a no-brainer that your dedicated server needs to offer a high scalability feature. As the number of game players keeps increasing, the server needs to manage the continual growth of user loads while seamlessly maintaining resource-intensive periods.

: With this industry's constant expansion, it's a no-brainer that your dedicated server needs to offer a high scalability feature. As the number of game players keeps increasing, the server needs to manage the continual growth of user loads while seamlessly maintaining resource-intensive periods. DDoS Protection : Security needs to be the core consideration in this regard. Protect the player data and sensitive information with Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), the primary shield to detect and protect the system from threats, vulnerabilities, and security risks.

: Security needs to be the core consideration in this regard. Protect the player data and sensitive information with Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), the primary shield to detect and protect the system from threats, vulnerabilities, and security risks. Technical Support : Look for the brands that offer 24*7 customer support to assist you with handling software and hardware requirements even after the sales, ensuring peak productivity all the time.

: Look for the brands that offer 24*7 customer support to assist you with handling software and hardware requirements even after the sales, ensuring peak productivity all the time. Budget: Several budget restrictions play a significant role in determining the correct server for you. The initial costs include storage drives, hardware procurement and installation, and vital networking equipment. Consider additional expenses like licensing, software requirements, etc.

Leading Game Servers in India

Which brands are best known for providing the ideal game servers for Indian gaming business? Some of the top-rated ones include OVHcloud, GTXGaming, HostHavoc, Shockbyte, ScalaCube, GameServers, Sparked Host, ServerBlend, etc. Among these hosting service providers, the one that deserves special mention is the OVHcloud. Why? Let's find out:

● Exceptional Performance

One of the primary reasons this brand is dominating the world of gaming servers is its high-performance servers. These servers have a public IPv4 address and an IPv6 address range. Users can also rent additional IPv4 addresses up to 256 per machine for their dedicated server.

● DDoS Protection

As highlighted above, the OVHcloud server protects you from potential threats and vulnerabilities. With the anti-DDoS game protection feature, this provider ensures that your valuable data and sensitive information are protected from massive, common cybersecurity risks.

● SLA

Service Level Agreement of 99.90% is available for all the servers offered by OVHcloud to provide exceptional performance and flexibility.

● Backup Storage

With free 500GB storage space, one can play heavy games without worries and store massive amounts of gaming data on their servers.

● OS and Applications

With the OVHcloud Control Panel, installing different operating systems and applications becomes easier for the user. The broad range of OS available includes Ubuntu, Windows, Debian, Plesk and cPanel web management interfaces, Rocky Linux, etc. You also benefit from virtualisation solutions such as VMware, Windows Hyper-V, and Proxmox.

Why OVHcloud's Dedicated Gaming Server is Ideal for Indian Gaming Businesses?

What makes OVHcloud the top provider of the best game servers for India based game companies? Here are a few attributes to check:

● Performance

Stability and superior performance are the key points to consider when selecting the best dedicated game server. With OVHcloud, you can enjoy these benefits and more. Their exceptional products come with a pre-configured static IPv4 address, and the additional IP feature offers flexibility that puts you in control. You can easily assign and switch IPs from one service to another, ensuring an uninterrupted hosting service. This means you can quickly mitigate common infrastructure issues like system overruns, hardware failures, etc., and remove interruptions or downtime hassles while offering an excellent gaming experience.

● Location

The general thumb rule to follow while selecting the best server is its location. OVHcloud offers multiple locations, and one can deliver an exceptional user experience, as the servers are located worldwide, including in Mumbai, India. With such a diverse range of available regions, it is easier to load websites faster due to the closeness of the location.

● Customizability

Did you know that dedicated servers are known for offering endless possibilities for personalising your games? OVHcloud helps the users configure the server settings while making changes to their gameplay with full root access. It helps build a strong gaming community with your friends and other players.

● Reliability

Rather than shared servers, this company offers high-end security and reliability with their game servers. The game can be played without any hassles with constant 24*7 server monitoring. Your game session can still be on even if the grid goes down. Moreover, these aren't prone to overheating issues due to prolonged gameplay sessions.

● Complete Integration

Set up a heterogeneous infrastructure with OVHcloud's dedicated servers, including Hosted Private Cloud, Public Cloud Instances, and Bare Metal servers.

Features of OVHcloud's Game Dedicated Server

Some of the best features of OVHcloud's dedicated server are:

● High Performance Hardware

The brand is known for offering the latest AMD Ryzen processors and high-speed SSD storage, making the equipment the best dedicated gaming server in India. With such a processor and Zen 3 architecture, users can enjoy incredible gaming sessions without stability or performance issues.

● Scalability

With the continual increase in demand for graphic-rich content, you need servers that can upgrade smoothly to accommodate the requirements without lagging issues. OVHcloud's servers offer free 500GB storage space, so websites can handle more traffic while growing exponentially. So, upgrading CPU and RAM is easier with their dedicated gaming servers.

● DDoS Protection

With OVHcloud's servers, one can mitigate DDoS attacks by filtering incoming traffic, network scrubbing, and rate limiting. This company's anti-DDoS infrastructure combines backbone, edge, and datacenter network logic to control cyber attacks up to 1.3 Tbit/s in size.

Games Covered by OVHcloud's Game Dedicated Server

OVHcloud's game servers support popular games such as Palworld, Enshrouded Mumble, Twitch, TeamSpeak, CS: GO / CSS, Rust, Minecraft, Ark, Arma, Garry's Mod, Team Fortress, and L4D2. With its robust server infrastructure, this brand offers the best dedicated gaming server for Indian gaming business. From first-person shooters to multiplayer online games, one can play any powerful online game with this dedicated server, known for its exceptional performance, low latency, high bandwidth, scalability, reliability, etc.

Conclusion

Rapid response time is indeed an essential requirement for playing FPS games. On the other hand, high processing power is required for RTS games, while MMOs need real-time interactions. Who can be the best support in offering such high-end customization to accommodate your gaming requirements? OVHcloud's dedicated game servers are the most valued option, as they offer you security, enhanced performance, reliability, scalability, affordability, flexibility, etc. Along with these, get a load balancer, Additional IP and high bandwidth to explore different ventures into your gaming world without any constraint.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.