Life Changing Repair Hair Transplant: At Satya Hair Solutions with Dr. Shaiil Gupta

Hair transplant is a very popular procedure these days & as the cases are increasing, we find many people including celebrities with something abnormal in their hair transplants.

Sometimes it’s an unnatural hairline or poor density that catches the eye & we know that the transplant has failed. We see such cases every day now in our daily life. Even we find these days actors & sportsmen get repeat transplants to repair the failed ones.

Punch graft is a very old technique of hair transplant & was popular around 25 years back. At that time, a lot of people got this done. Unfortunately, Mr. Mukteshwar was one of those.

These punches give a paddy field appearance and look very unnatural. Another problem in such cases is that there is a lot of scarring both in the donor as well as recipient area, which makes the correction surgery even more difficult.

Hope Renewed: A Journey from Despair to Restoration

A bad hair transplant can hit you hard physically, emotionally & financially

Mr. Mukteshwar tried a lot to get this removed & repaired but could not find any convincing clinic or surgeon, whom he could trust. He also visited clinics in the US & Canada. Most of the clinics refused to do his surgery & said it was impossible to repair this.

He had this for almost 25 years & had kind of learnt to live with this & had given up hope until he met Dr Shaiil Gupta at Satya Aesthetics & Hair Solutions. One of his friends had the same punch graft repair hair transplant done by Dr. Gupta, which gave him hope.

According to Mukteshwar, he had a lot of doubts & it was very difficult for him to believe someone, but after meeting Dr. Shaiil Gupta he straightaway knew that he was in the right place.

Challenges and Solutions in Repair Hair Transplants: Insights from Dr. Shaiil Gupta

Dr. Shaiil Gupta, MD, the founder of Satya Aesthetics & Hair Solutions, who did the miraculous repair hair transplant for Mr. Mukteshwar, says “The problem in such cases is that there is a lot of scarring both in the donor as well as recipient area, which makes the correction surgery even more difficult. Such corrective or repair hair transplants need years of practice, exceptional skill set, and a lot of patience to understand the pain of the patient ”

60-70% of Dr. Shaiil Gupta’s practice involves the repair or corrective hair transplants & this number is increasing day by day & they come from every part of the world. Most of these cases come from Turkey, which is the International hub for hair transplant. They even come from the US, Canada, the UK, other parts of Europe, Middle East Asia & Australia.

The reasons which Dr. Gupta mentions for the failure of a hair transplant include poor research, lack of information, incorrect technique, and misuse of the resources including the donor & medicine. These days hair transplants are being done at so many places where no trained doctors are present. The entire procedure is being done by untrained or half trained technicians.

Through his transformative work, Dr. Shaiil Gupta has restored hope to countless individuals, offering a beacon of light amidst the shadows of disappointment. Satya Hair Solutions stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence and patient-centered care.

The Hidden Risks of Hair Transplants: Differentiating Skill from Medication Boosted Results

This not only can cause hair transplant failure but can also be life threatening. Most of the time people cannot differentiate between pure hair transplant results & medicine boosted results, where the contribution of medicine could even be upto 90%. That is the reason what they buy as 100% skill of the surgeon, could just be 10% skill and rest medicine.

One has to be very careful while choosing the surgeon & the technique. You can avoid making these mistakes, by learning from the experts & putting some effort into the real research & not getting mesmerised by celebrities & lucrative promises.

Dr. Shaiil Gupta has given hope to many & transformed thousands of such cases.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.