 Liferay and InfoAxon Join Forces to Drive Digital Transformation for Reliance General Insurance (RGI)

Liferay and InfoAxon Join Forces to Drive Digital Transformation for Reliance General Insurance (RGI)

Mumbai, June 3, 2024: Liferay and InfoAxon are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership aimed at driving digital transformation for Reliance General Insurance (RGI). Together, we are set to revolutionize RGI's digital landscape and deliver innovative digital journeys to its prospects and customers.

  In collaboration with RGI, Liferay DXP, a leading Digital Experience Platform, and InfoAxon, a Digital Transformation Solutions provider, are embarking on a journey to transform RGI's digital footprint across various channels. From engaging D2C digital journeys on the Website to Customer Portal, Agent portal, and microsites, powered by an innovative Customer Data Platform, the partnership promises to elevate RGI's digital presence to new heights. This partnership will empower RGI to swiftly deliver and scale personalized omnichannel experiences for its customers, agents and partners. By leveraging an innovative Data Lake (Customer Data Platform-CDP), real-time customer data will be converted into actionable insights, ensuring hyper-personalization and seamless digital experiences, thus fostering deeper engagement and boosting conversions.

Commenting on the partnership, Prabhdeep Batra, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance, expressed, “We are thrilled to embark on this digital journey with Liferay and InfoAxon. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in our quest to revolutionize the insurance landscape through innovation and technology. We are poised to deliver unparalleled digital experiences, driving deeper engagement and value for our customers and partners.”

“Liferay is proud to be part of RGI’s digital transformation journey," said Manish Gupta, General Manager, India & SAARC, Liferay. "We remain committed to supporting RGI's mission and future requirements to optimize operations and generate engaging digital experiences across channels.”

Liferay’s DXP platform facilitates and empowers enterprises with digital innovations and experiences in a quick and agile manner. Liferay DXP is one platform using which insurers can deliver multiple use cases across B2C, B2B and B2E channels.

“InfoAxon has built incredible momentum as the global go-to digital transformation partner for leading insurers. We welcome RGI as our esteemed customer and are excited to partner with them on their digital transformation journey”, said Vineet Dahiya, Co-founder at InfoAxon. “Based on our experience of working with global insurance organizations and our decade-old partnership with Liferay, we have developed a Digital Insurance Stack that accelerates insurance product launches with configurable buying journeys, maximizes digital distribution opportunities, and rapidly delivers engaging Omnichannel experiences.  Leveraging our digital insurance stack, RGI will be able to create more touchpoints and more opportunities to engage with the customer, leading to more and better opportunities to sell, service, and retain”, he further added.

About Reliance General Insurance

Reliance General Insurance, a subsidiary of Reliance Capital, is one of India’s leading general insurance companies. The Company offers a well-rounded and comprehensive bouquet of products including Motor Insurance, Health Insurance, Travel Insurance, and Home Insurance. It provides customized solutions to meet the protection needs of each customer. Reliance General Insurance has a robust network of more than 90,000+ intermediaries and 129 branches across India for offering its products and services to retail, corporates, and SME clients.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage, and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets, and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com.

© 2024 Liferay, Inc. All rights reserved.

About InfoAxon

Since its inception in 2001, InfoAxon has transformed how Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sectors approach digital transformation. As their strategic partner, we help customers become ‘digital businesses’ by empowering them with agile digital architecture to deliver personalized omnichannel experiences at scale. We are working with some of the leading BFSI organizations helping them with unique capabilities to quickly launch frictionless omnichannel experiences with innovative features such as product configurator, configurable buying journeys, product comparison and recommendation, combo product journeys, intelligent nudges, etc. InfoAxon is Liferay’s oldest and only Gold Partner in India. To know more about how we can help you accelerate your digital journey, visit us at infoaxon .com

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

