 Lifestyle Magazine: Unveiling a World of Elegance and Inspiration : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Lifestyle Magazine: Unveiling a World of Elegance and Inspiration

Lifestyle Magazine: Unveiling a World of Elegance and Inspiration

Lifestyle Magazine: Unveiling a World of Elegance and Inspiration


Weaving its way into the hearts and minds of millions across the globe, welcome to the captivating world of Lifestyle Magazine®, a beacon of elegance, knowledge, and inspiration. Established in India and now celebrated worldwide, Lifestyle Magazine® has etched its indelible mark on the publishing landscape. With a biweekly rhythm, it spreads its wings to reach Asia, North America, South America, Europe, Oceania, and Africa, transcending geographical boundaries to unite fashion enthusiasts, trendsetters, and connoisseurs of the good life.

At its core, Lifestyle Magazine® is more than just glossy pages – it's a mirror reflecting the pulse of society's aspirations. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, each issue curates the essence of seasonal fashion and beauty must-haves, allowing readers to revel in the latest trends and be perpetually in the vanguard. As the first and most read English magazine worldwide, it has remained a steadfast companion on countless coffee tables, inspiring and evolving over a generation.

Diverse in its spectrum, Lifestyle Magazine® covers a panorama of topics that ignite passion and curiosity. From fashion and beauty to women's empowerment, success stories, Entrepreneurship, celebrities, wellness, travel, its pages unfurl a mosaic of lifestyles. Yet, it's not merely content that flows through its pages; it's a community-driven endeavor that thrives on interaction. Through tips, forums, contests, and interactive articles, Lifestyle Magazine® fosters engagement, forming a tapestry where every reader's voice finds its resonance.

Bold in thought and riveting in prose, Lifestyle Magazine® isn't afraid to raise its voice on matters that count. With each turn of the page, it initiates conversations, cultivates engagement, and shapes perspectives. It's more than a magazine – it's a compass that navigates the currents of change, a guiding light illuminating pathways to better living.

As we celebrate 25 illustrious years of Lifestyle Magazine®, we salute its journey of evolution and resilience. From ink and paper to pixels and screens, it has embraced the future while cherishing its roots. It's not just a publication; it's an ode to the ever-evolving symphony of life itself.In a world where trends come and go, Lifestyle Magazine® remains an unwavering constant, reminding us all that amidst the cacophony of modernity, elegance, inspiration, and authenticity remain timeless companions.

 

Mr Aman Batra: A Visionary CEO Fueling Lifestyle Magazine®'s Global Triumph

Aman Batra, the dynamic CEO of Lifestyle Magazine®, stands tall as a testament to the power of determination and innovation. With a stellar background boasting a B.Com, MBA, and LLB, he has wielded his rich expertise in media for over two decades, carving a remarkable trajectory as a serial entrepreneur, Branding Guru, and Media Mogul.

Mr. Aman Batra's unwavering commitment to excellence has propelled Lifestyle Magazine® to unparalleled heights. With an unerring vision and robust leadership, he has steered Lifestyle Magazine into becoming a beacon of sophistication, with an extensive subscription base and formidable intellectual property rights.

Lifestyle Magazine® radiates its influence across Asia, North America, South America, Europe, Oceania, and Africa. Each issue mirrors Mr. Aman Batra's dedication, distilling seasonal fashion, beauty must-haves, and emerging trends, resonating with readers aspiring to be both inspired and informed.

Beyond his role at the helm of Lifestyle Magazine®, Mr. Aman Batra is a luminary who shares his wisdom generously. He serves as a guiding light to budding entrepreneurs, imparts his expertise to corporates for brand repositioning and growth, and contributes as a valued growth consultant to various organizations.

Recognized by international authorities, Aman Batra's journey embodies the spirit of triumph through innovation. His legacy is etched not just in the pages of a magazine, but in the hearts of those he inspires to dream bigger, achieve greater, and redefine the standards of success.

 

https://www.lifestylemagazine.online/

https://www.instagram.com/lifestylemagazine.official/

https://www.facebook.com/lifestylemagazine.official

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Conductor, sacked for letting 2 offer namaz, found dead

2
Punjab

Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

3
Punjab

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

4
Himachal

HP ties up with France on Rs 890-cr disaster reduction plan

5
Punjab

One arrested, another detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

6
Health

England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab

7
Punjab

'You may lose jobs': Mann warns staff against strike, invokes ESMA till Oct 31

8
Punjab

Despite Punjab CM Mann's warning, kanungos and patwaris to go on pen-down strike from Friday

9
Himachal

To ease congestion, work on new Baddi road begins

10
Punjab

PAU assistant controller suspended over corruption

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

India’s GDP grows by 7.8 per cent in first quarter; remains ‘fastest-growing’ major economy

Double digit growth in construction boosts India’s GDP to 7.8 pc in first quarter

India retains tag of world’s fastest-growing major economy a...

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

There’s no clarity on the agenda of the session

Dissolution of panchayats: Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

Decision on dissolution of panchayats backfired and caused h...

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

In addition to vibrations recorded during Pragyan rover’s na...

Supreme Court website faces phishing attack

Supreme Court website faces phishing attack

The top court’s Registry said a fake website, imitating the ...


Cities

View All

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

March taken out in support of MLA

Fire breaks out at 3 storey building in walled city

7 arrested with 2.2 kg of heroin

No check on misuse of footpaths in Amritsar

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

Chandigarh: Five decades after, Martyr’s Memorial to see light of day

10 years on, Mani Majra woman reunited with mentally unstable son

Chandigarh: 3 nabbed for Rs 24-lakh theft at factory

Pay dues or lose taxi stand allotment: Chandigarh MC to operators

AAP targets LG, BJP over ‘Shivling’ fountains installed in Delhi

AAP targets LG, BJP over ‘Shivling’ fountains installed in Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely appointed Delhi Congress chief, says priority is to strengthen party

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

One arrested, another detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall on Aug 29

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

DC reviews dengue situation in Phagwara

NRI booked for ‘murdering’ father

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

2 ex-Army men among 3 nabbed for impersonating as VB officials

Lingering sewage-related issues plague Dhandari Khurd, nearby colonies

Man alleges torture by paramour’s kin

One of 2 brothers who set themselves afire dies

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Teacher wears school uniform to make students pick up habit

Others make most of Punjabi University’s failure to run distance courses

Patiala Central Jail celebrates Rakhi with inmates

Traders to go on strike over ‘harassment’ by GST officials