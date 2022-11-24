Lighten up your mood with, YouTuber Sonu Choudhary Prank Videos

Content creators are very educative and tech-savvy individuals aware of each fad in the social media industry. Over time YouTube, along with Instagram, has become the growing media channel for entertainment. Viewers appreciate the different genres of videos, among which Prank videos are the most loved. The way people consume such videos are phenomenal, and it's unbelievable for the creators of prank video that they don't fail to make the content funny. One such person who has expertise in making prank videos is Sonu Choudhary, aka Bhupender.

Hailing from Asalatpur Khawad Delhi, Sonu currently resides in the same place. His videos are loved by the viewers, and locals from his area also appreciate his talent. However, many of the youngsters tried their hands at content creation but were unavailable to achieve success like Sonu. As he started his career as an actor, he has done many Punjabi films like Jora 10 Numbaria, Rang Panjab, and Desi. And after the covid outbreak, he started his own YouTube video channel, 'Sonu Choudhary,' to continue his passion for acting. He started this channel by creating prank videos and got successful over time.

Talking about his success and family, YouTuber Sonu Choudhary said, "When I started, I did not know that a larger number of people would appreciate me. At the start of my career, my parents weren't happy with my decision. They felt that acting was not a safe career option and that taking a job was safer and more secure. But still, I did what I wanted to do and achieved success, and today my parents are my biggest supporters. I recently gifted my dad a new car; he was very happy to see it and was emotional about the same. It is for sure that success takes time, but you should be working hard constantly."

This YouTuber always has dreamt of being on television; thus, he wants to be on the renowned reality TV Show Big Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now, he wants to produce films that boost the Haryanvi Film Industry, for which he is working day and night and will soon reveal the names of the movies.

