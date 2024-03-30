LinkedIn India's Unusual Delight: 'L'Appraisal Butter' Sparks a Whirlwind of Engagement

A viral tweet about a new kind of butter has taken over the internet.
Conversations about appraisals are in general anxiety-inducing but LinkedIn came up with a unique method by launching a new kind of butter - 'L'Appraisal Butter' and it became a meme-worthy campaign.
The origin of this intriguing butter began with an accidental discovery in a co-working space. Little did the finder know that this chance encounter would soon become a talking point for the internet, leaving people puzzled.
The intent is clear: while maintaining positive relationships with superiors is crucial, there is also great emphasis placed on personal growth and learning opportunities available within the LinkedIn platform.
We also spotted key opinion leaders sharing photos of this butter on social media and spoke about how performance reviews can be navigated without resorting to buttering. Professionals across various industries have expressed their excitement and appreciation for LinkedIn India's inventive approach.
In a fast-paced world, LinkedIn India has found a unique way to blend fun with professional growth. 'L'Appraisal Butter' reminds us that adding humour to serious tasks like appraisals can make them better. So, when professionals face their yearly reviews, they can turn to 'L'Appraisal Butter' for some light-hearted relief and learning. It's about enjoying the journey, making the most of the process, and looking forward to a future filled with growth and laughter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In 8th list, BJP names 6 of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha candidates; fields Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar
Ravneet Bittu to contest from Ludhiana, Sushil Rinku from Ja...
ED questions Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for 5 hours in excise policy case
The agency has mentioned Gahlot's name in its chargesheet
Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities; 250 Indians lured by fake job schemes rescued: MEA
Indian nationals were allegedly forced to undertake illegal ...
10-year-old girl dies after eating birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala; baker booked
The victim’s mother, Kajal, said they celebrated their daugh...
Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday
He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...