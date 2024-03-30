 LinkedIn India's Unusual Delight: 'L'Appraisal Butter' Sparks a Whirlwind of Engagement : The Tribune India

  LinkedIn India's Unusual Delight: 'L'Appraisal Butter' Sparks a Whirlwind of Engagement

LinkedIn India's Unusual Delight: 'L'Appraisal Butter' Sparks a Whirlwind of Engagement

LinkedIn India's Unusual Delight: 'L'Appraisal Butter' Sparks a Whirlwind of Engagement


A viral tweet about a new kind of butter has taken over the internet. 

Conversations about appraisals are in general anxiety-inducing but LinkedIn came up with a unique method by launching a new kind of butter - 'L'Appraisal Butter' and it became a meme-worthy campaign. 

The origin of this intriguing butter began with an accidental discovery in a co-working space. Little did the finder know that this chance encounter would soon become a talking point for the internet, leaving people puzzled. 

The intent is clear: while maintaining positive relationships with superiors is crucial, there is also great emphasis placed on personal growth and learning opportunities available within the LinkedIn platform.

We also spotted key opinion leaders sharing photos of this butter on social media and spoke about how performance reviews can be navigated without resorting to buttering. Professionals across various industries have expressed their excitement and appreciation for LinkedIn India's inventive approach. 

In a fast-paced world, LinkedIn India has found a unique way to blend fun with professional growth. 'L'Appraisal Butter' reminds us that adding humour to serious tasks like appraisals can make them better. So, when professionals face their yearly reviews, they can turn to 'L'Appraisal Butter' for some light-hearted relief and learning. It's about enjoying the journey, making the most of the process, and looking forward to a future filled with growth and laughter.

