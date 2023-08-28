Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK) Show Bullish Signals, Will Everlodge (ELDG) Surge by 100%?

Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK) have recently taken center stage with a notable upswing while displaying bullish signals. Additionally, there is growing speculation about the potential surge of Everlodge (ELDG). Keep reading as this article dives into these developments and explores what they might mean for the crypto landscape.

Litecoin (LTC): Riding the Upward Momentum

Litecoin (LTC), the second-oldest cryptocurrency, has been making waves with a significant upswing in value. As the market matures and investors seek alternatives to Bitcoin, Litecoin has emerged as a prominent contender.

Although Litecoin started the year 2023 strong with a value of $69, it surged at the beginning of July as its price soared to $113. The surge showcases Litecoin's resilience and capacity to capture market attention, reaffirming its position as a cryptocurrency with staying power.

Therefore, market analysts remain bullish on the Litecoin token in the long run. In fact, some of them even predict that the Litecoin price could sit between $92.99 and $105.02 by the end of 2023.

Chainlink (LINK): Analysts Grow Confident

Chainlink (LINK), known for its oracle network that connects smart contracts with real-world data, is currently displaying bullish signals that have garnered the attention of analysts. As the DeFi space expands, Chainlink's unique features become more relevant than ever.

Due to these reasons, the Chainlink price soared to $8.36 in mid-July 2023. Furthermore, Galaxis recently revealed that it has partnered with the Chainlink CCIP to use its advantages.

The bullish signals suggest potential positive momentum for the Chainlink crypto, reflecting investor optimism about its continued growth. Therefore, analysts in the field forecast Chainlink trading at the $8.14-9.12 levels by December 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG): Speculation Sparks Excitement

Everlodge (ELDG), a project aiming to revolutionize the real estate market through blockchain technology, has generated considerable buzz and speculation. While projecting price movements is challenging, a 100% surge in Everlodge's value is capturing the imagination of many.

At its core, Everlodge is a property marketplace that solves the issues that have plagued the real estate market. It introduces the concept of tokenization, enabling properties to be divided into NFTs. Essentially, these NFTs represent luxurious villas, vacation homes, and hotels. Token holders can buy, sell, and trade these tokens, adding liquidity to an otherwise illiquid market.

Also, Everlodge solves another issue with tokenization - the high upfront costs. For example, anyone can now become a fractional owner of a high-end property on the blockchain just by purchasing one part of its NFT for prices as low as $100. Moreover, Everlodge stores all titles, deeds, and ownership details in the metadata of its smart contract - guaranteeing no fraud.

Currently, the ELDG native token is worth just $0.012 as it is in Stage 1 of its presale. But, due to high demand and a low market cap of $5.7M, experts foresee it reaching $0.038 before its presale ends. Those looking to capitalize on this 191% growth while obtaining governance, staking rewards, and various discounts are now flooding this presale to buy this blue-chip token.

