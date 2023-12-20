 Logicmojo Data Science Course Review : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Logicmojo Data Science Course Review

Logicmojo Data Science Course Review


Introduction: In today's rapidly evolving job market, transitioning into data science and AI is not just a smart move; it's a leap towards future-proofing your career. With data science poised to dominate the global landscape in the coming years, now is the perfect time for working professionals to pivot towards this exciting and lucrative field.

Why Logicmojo Is The Premier Choice For Career Transitioners When planning this career change, you're likely to encounter a myriad of data science programs. However, it's crucial to find one that aligns with your specific professional needs and goals. Logicmojo’s Data Science Course and AI program uniquely caters to the demands of working professionals as well as Freshers Candidates, making it an investment that promises substantial returns in knowledge, skill, and career opportunities. Over thousands of Working professionals have transition from  software development to Data Science AI Domain under the guidance of Experts in Logicmojo.

Custom-Tailored Learning Modules: Your Gateway to Data Science Mastery Logicmojo’s program stands out with its Live learning modules, designed considering the varying experience levels of working professionals. Along with Data Science, Complete DSA Course covers interview Preparation Topics. Below topics are covered in the course

  1. Python Basic & Advanced Modules
  2. Statistics & Projects Based on Statistics
  3. Advanced Machine learning
  4. Deep learning
  5. Neural Networks
  6. Tableau & Power BI Tools

In-Depth Analysis: Strategies for Every Career Stage Logicmojo offers tailored strategies for different career stages:

  1. For Newcomers (1-4 Years of Experience): The Foundation Program is ideal for those starting anew, emphasizing Python, SQL, and basic statistical knowledge - the bedrock of entry-level data science roles.
  2. Mid-Career Professionals (4+ Years of Tech Experience): The AI and ML certification program is designed for tech veterans aiming higher than entry-level positions, covering advanced tools like Keras, RL, and Pytorch.
  3. Seasoned Experts (8-15 Years of Experience): For those eyeing leadership roles, Logicmojo’s specialized program for Managers and Leaders delves deep into complex mathematical and statistical challenges, coupled with project management skills.

Real-Time Project Experience: Bridging Theory and Practice Understanding the importance of hands-on experience, Logicmojo offers diverse opportunity  opportunities, providing real-world project exposure across various domains. This practical approach ensures that working professionals & graduates are not just theoretically proficient but also adept at applying their skills in real-life scenarios. These projects also included full stack complete understanding which will be covered in Full Stack Developer Course.

Interactive Live Sessions: The Classroom Experience, Reimagined : Logicmojo’s live/in-person classroom training 7 months Program redefines learning efficacy. The interactive sessions ensure immediate doubt resolution, a crucial factor often missing in one-way online courses, thus enhancing the overall learning experience. Live Mock interviews with Resume preparation : After completion of the program in Data Science, Live mock interview will be provided with every member in the batch followed resume will be prepared well suitable before job assistance started.

Placement Assistance  After the completion of the course Logicmojo Offers every candidate in the Data Science Program job opportunity referral program for Data Scientist role as well as ML Engineer/MLOps Job roles in Product Based Organization.

Time and Cost Efficiency: Maximizing ROI Offering courses at competitive prices, Logicmojo ensures that your investment in time and money reaps the best possible returns, debunking the myth that only high-cost courses yield valuable outcomes.

Certification That Counts Completing a course with Logicmojo isn't just about gaining knowledge; it's about earning a globally recognized certification in partnership with MNC, adding significant value to your professional profile.

Closing Thoughts: As the demand for skilled data scientists continues to soar, choosing the right educational partner becomes paramount. Logicmojo, with its comprehensive curriculum, practical focus, and industry-aligned certification, positions itself as a beacon for those seeking to transition into Data Science and AI. If you're on the cusp of this career change, Logicmojo’s program merits serious consideration.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of a sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection. 

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

‘Neither India, nor US but we…’: Nawaz Sharif on state of Pakistan’s economy

2
Amritsar

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

3
World

What fuelled Canada’s record-high population growth in first nine months of 2023

4
Punjab

Former Punjab PSC chairman, five ex-members booked for irregularities in recruitment of 312 doctors

5
India

'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

6
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

7
Punjab

14 years on, Punjab Vigilance arrests ex-MLA Satwant Mohi in job scam, five more booked

8
Punjab

At 20.6%, Punjab’s Class X dropout highest in North India

9
Punjab

Druglord Akshay Chhabra booked by STF for running racket from Ludhiana jail

10
Punjab

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED summons again, attend Vipassana camp in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Top News

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills; seek to establish justice system based on Indian thinking, says Amit Shah

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills in absence of 97 suspended MPs

New criminal laws to replace IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence A...

No more ‘tarikh-pe-tarikh’, FIR within three days of plaint: Amit Shah on new criminal laws

No more ‘tarikh-pe-tarikh’, FIR within three days of plaint: Amit Shah on new criminal laws

Says provision for ‘trial in absentia’ also introduced; judg...

2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far

2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far

Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Arif...

PM Modi would 'look into' any evidence on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun in US: FT

'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...

Lok Sabha approves Telecom Bill 2023; provides for government control on communication network in emergency

Lok Sabha approves Telecom Bill 2023; provides for government control on communication network in emergency

The bill will promote structural reforms in the telecom sect...


Cities

View All

Cop injured as encounter breaks out in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

Commercial activity on slip roads stalls traffic movement in Amritsar

Dera Baba Nanak youth murdered in New Zealand

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Few takers for school transport launched by Punjab govt

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Chandigarh: Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Interstate burglars’ gang busted, 4 arrested by Chandigarh police

Former cop loses Rs 20.75 lakh to online fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In 4 years, Excise Dept misses revenue target by Rs 369 crore

From two in 2018, bird-hit incidents mount to 25 at Chandigarh airport: MoS

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez moves court to restrain alleged conman Chandrasekhar from issuing statements about her

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez moves court to restrain alleged conman Chandrasekhar from issuing statements about her

Bill passed to extend protection to unauthorised colonies till 2026

9-yr-old girl abducted, raped, murdered; landlord arrested

Man-on-bonnet video: Govt issues show-cause notice to minibus owner

Delhi air improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’

Hockey players brought glory

Hockey players brought glory

Two die as car falls into pond

2 more pistols, revolver recovered from smugglers

Missing Jalandhar youth found dead in London

Antarctica expedition’s success was icing on cake for Dr Sehra

MC’s ~257-crore push to infra development in city

MC’s Rs 257-crore push to infra development in city

Gang making extortion calls to bizmen busted, trio held

Two nabbed with 3.5 kg of hashish

Property tax: Avail benefit of one time settlement scheme by December 31

Druglord Akshay Chhabra booked by STF for running racket from Ludhiana jail

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Patiala DC releases poster to create awareness about swine flu

Vice Chancellor kicks off 10-day math workshop

PSPCL files petition with regulatory body over solar energy supply from next year

Punjabi University lads win match against PSPCL in all-India hockey meet