Lotus Salon Offers Opportunity for Beauty Entrepreneurs and Stylists to Join One of India’s Fastest Growing Men’s And Women’s Grooming Franchises

Lotus Salon, a salon franchise focused on providing beauty entrepreneurs and stylists with the highest quality men's and women's grooming services, is allowing beauty entrepreneurs and stylists to join one of India's fastest-growing franchises with the sole aim of becoming the most significant single salon chain in the country and remain a pioneer in hair, beauty, and nail services.

“As Lotus Salon targets global expansion, it gives beauty entrepreneurs and stylists an ideal stage to enjoy the best of both worlds – the ability to own their own franchise business and ongoing access to support in marketing, advertising, retention, recruiting, management, training, business, and planning," says the owner of the Lotus Salon chain, Aditya Kapoor. "Lotus Salon’s franchise models are ideal for franchisees looking forward to diversifying their portfolio. Following a year-on-year growth record for the brand, we look forward to continuing to open new franchises across the globe."

Lotus Salon is seeking qualified beauty entrepreneurs and stylists to join one of India's fastest-growing men's and women's grooming franchises.

According to model one, the franchisee invests, and the franchisee runs the operations. Franchisee will have to handle all the operational expenses like rent, salary, electricity, telecom, maintenance, salon consumption, and more. The franchisee will pay 6 percent of revenue to the Lotus Salon. The monthly fee paid by the franchisee would be far less than the business generated by the franchisee using the Lotus Salon brand name, systems, processes, support, and more.

According to model two, the franchisee rents and runs the company. The company will cover all the operational expenses like rent, electricity, salary, maintenance, telecom, consumption, etc. The company will pay the franchise a minimum guarantee of 24 percent of the total investment amount per month.

"When we were initially looking for diversifying, we made sure that in all our franchise models, the franchisee gets the right to use the brand name, systems, process, billing, and software, and that is why we love our franchise models," said Aditya Kapoor, the owner of Lotus Salon, now a chain of 30+ branches in India, New York, Singapore, London, and Dubai. "At the end of the day, when you purchase a franchise, you are buying into the people running it and the processes they have. The passion and ambition the Lotus Salon family shares for helping people and growing this concept is unlike any other."

The salon set up cost for the Lotus Salon ranges from 12 lakhs, 20 lakhs to 30 lakh rupees, excluding a brand license fee ranging from 3 lakhs, 5 lakhs, to 10 lakhs +GST. The set-up costs and license fee will be based on the selected size of the area, which ranges from 200 to 300 square feet to 500 to 60 square feet and 800 to 1000 square feet. Additionally, the Lotus Salon franchisee will have to pay a royalty of 6 percent on sales. For more information about the Lotus Salon franchise, visit http://www.lotussalonfranchise.com.

Lotus Salon Corporation, owned by Aditya Kapoor, is a salon franchise created for entrepreneurial-spirited individuals interested in diversifying their portfolios. Founded to empower and inspire modern-day beauty professionals and stylists, the company offers a unique opportunity for a range of stylists and beauty professionals to run their businesses successfully.

