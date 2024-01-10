Lupin Brings Back Second Edition Of Aptivate Champion Run for Kids Promoting Well-being and Good Eating Habits Mumbai, India

January 9, 2024: Lupin Life, the Consumer Healthcare division of Lupin, announced the second edition of Aptivate Champion Run for kids on January 14, 2024, at MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The Aptivate Champion Run will encourage mothers,fathers and children to together improve children’s health and well-being through physical activity and better appetite.

The Run offers three categories of run for children, including a 500-meter run for 4-7-year olds preferably with their parents, a 1.5-kilometer timed run for 8-10-year olds, and a 2.5- kilometer timed run for 11-13-year olds. At the conclusion of the event, all participants will be given certificates and medals as a symbol of their accomplishment. Mandira Bedi, an actress, TV personality and a mother of two children, will officially flag off the event and hand over trophies to the winners. Post-run there will be other activities such as Zumba, trampoline, bounce castle, toy train and many more. Through this important initiative, Lupin Life encourages children from schools in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai to participate in the Aptivate Champion Run for kids. Lupin's Aptivate syrup helps children enhance their health and overall well-being by naturally boosting their appetite. This formulation, created from 100% Ayurvedic ingredients like amla, giloy, pippali, also improves immunity and naturally increases energy levels in children.

Commenting on the announcement, Rajeev Sibal, President – India Regional Formulations, Lupin said, “The Aptivate Champion Run for kids is more than just a run. It is a celebration of our commitment to the health and well-being of children.

Through this run, we hope to inspire children to lead healthier lives and strengthen their immunity through the joy of physical activity and running. We invite parents to join their children in this fun and meaningful event and show their support for our mission.”

Register for the Aptivate Champion Run for kids here.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective,

gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women’s health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 7.9% of its revenue in research and development in FY23.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

