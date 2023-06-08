Mahesh Poojary , Anjali Arora and Awez Darbar expected to be the Highest-Paid Contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2

The highest paid contestant of BB house are to make Rs 15 lakhs per week, sources revealed.The fresh season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is slated to be back on air and most contestants are already trying to find their feet, friends and foes in the house. Conflicts are a common occurrence in the BB house and while the house has some big names like Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora , Mahesh Poojary, Poonam Pandey, and Sunidee Chauhan, do you know who all would be the highest-paid contestants?According to the sources the highest-paid contestants of BB OTT 2 house are none other than Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora and Mahesh Poojary, who are expected to get Rs 15 lakhs per week. According to the sources, Sooraj Pancholi will also be seen in Bigg Boss OTT2. The new edition has several changes in the latest season, and the Bigg Boss fans are sure to love it as always.
